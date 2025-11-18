I Interviewed Dogs And Wrote A Book Sharing Their Stories, Here Are 15 Of The Featured Dogs

I am Vicky Champagne, and I love telling stories with my photography. Where do you come from, what do you believe in, what makes you cry? I also believe that anything is possible. I feel like I am living in a dream and the world is my playground.
“Who’s Your Doggy” is a coffee table book that features dogs and their personalities. The coffee table book’s sales proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes and Toronto Humane Society.
More info: champagnephotography.ca | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Miss Daisy – The Shining Star
Rescued from the brink of death, I found myself in the caring arms of the Humane Society. Emaciated and suffering from both physical and emotional distress, it was hard to understand why I wasn’t deemed worthy.
Little did I know that amidst the multiple hospital and doctor visits, I had been given the name Miss Daisy, drawing comparisons to the renowned film “Driving Miss Daisy.”
Judi, a true angel at the Humane Society, showered me with love and respect, as she does with all the animals. But for some reason, she had developed a bond with me that I couldn’t comprehend at first. Why would anyone adore me and treat me with kindness? It seemed like an odd fit, like a square peg in a round hole.
However, with time, it all started to make sense. Hearing “you’re a good girl” repeatedly gradually permeated my soul. Just as mistreatment can make you believe you’re unworthy, the love and care I received gradually restored my self-worth.
Now, I live with Judi and have the privilege of being the mascot at the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes! Every day, I greet visitors and offer reassurance to the animals, letting them know that everything will be alright. I finally have a purpose.
#2 Briars – The Handsome Adventurer
My name is Briars, and I’m no ordinary dog, at least, that’s what my mommy tells her friends as they ooh and ahh over my curls, which I wear with exceptional grace. You see, my childhood was spent perfecting the art of being adorable, an easy feat when you’re as handsome as I am and hypoallergenic to boot!
Daddy sneezes around pretty much everything that walks on four legs, but not me. No, sir. I’m the exception. I like to think I was specially crafted to be their dog. I’ve grown up well, sustained on a steady diet of chicken, my favorite, which I’m convinced is the secret to my luxurious curls. And because I’m small, they take me everywhere! They even take me camping, which is a total blast! I love hiking and camping; I was made for this! Enjoying the wild unknown by day and then sneaking into a warm sleeping bag by night, nestled between my mommy and daddy, the three of us bundled like caterpillars in a cocoon, that’s my favorite!
I’ve been fortunate enough to experience a world of adventure and heartwarming moments alongside my mom and dad. Truly, I’m living a charmed life, one that any dog would envy. With a heart full of gratitude, I can confidently declare that I’m not just any lucky dog; I’m the luckiest.
#3 Diesel – The Sous-Chef
Oh boy, do I love food! And guess what? I hit the jackpot because my mom’s a chef! But not just any chef—she’s a master of dog treats! Three years ago, when I first came into her life, she wasn’t cooking up these delicious goodies. But having me around must’ve sparked something because she decided to give it a shot. And let me tell you, it’s not just me who thinks her treats are out of this world!
We make a great team in the kitchen. Mom does the cooking while I’m the official taste-tester. In fact, I’m the Floofy Nibbles representative. I lick the spoon, the bowl, and give her my paw of approval. She pours so much love into her creations, just like she pours love into our bond. I was just a young pup when we became a family.
Sure, I cried a bit at first, but I quickly realized she was my human. We’re inseparable now—she takes me everywhere! I’m a people-lover, but with other dogs, I take my time to warm up. Mom says that before I came along, she knew she could love. She knew she had it in her, but that I helped her love fully.
It’s hard for me to imagine her any other way because all I see is pure, endless love. Waking up to her smile every morning is the best thing ever. With her, every day feels like a cozy, safe haven. I really must be the luckiest pup in the world! And when mom puts on that apron, my tail starts wagging like crazy because I know something tasty is coming my way!
#4 Moose – The Devoted Guardian
My name is Moose, and I’m a big, 200-pound, fluffy bundle of love. I’m a Caucasian Shepherd, which means my ancestors were once known as Russian Bear Dogs. We’re considered one of the most powerful dog breeds around, but don’t let that fool you. My heart is filled with nothing but love for my family, and I show it every day with plenty of cuddles and gentle kisses.
From the moment I joined my family when I was a “little” puppy, I made a promise to always protect them and make them feel safe. I may be big, but I’m a gentle giant who just wants to wrap my paws around my loved ones and shower them with affection. I take my job as the family guardian seriously, keeping watch over our home from my favorite spot on the front porch. I love being outside, whether it’s during the hot summer or the frigid winter.
In fact, winter might just be my favorite time of year. Sometimes, I blend in so well with the snow that my mom can’t even see me when I’m sitting in the middle of the field! It’s pretty funny to watch her search for me. Despite my intimidating size, most people can see right through to my kind and loving heart. I can get a little excited when I meet new people, but my mom is always there to make sure I don’t get overexcited.
I’m just a goofy, attention-loving pup at the end of the day. My favorite things in the world are going on long walks with my family, visiting the orchard to munch on fallen apples, and waiting for my human brothers and sisters to come home from school each day.
I may be a big bear, but I love nothing more than getting brushed and having my nails trimmed. It’s not about looking good; it’s all about soaking up the attention and getting as many belly rubs as possible! I might look tough, but all I really want is to be part of a loving community where I’m respected and cherished. And, of course, I love food – I mean, look at the size of me! Above all, I have the utmost respect for my mom. She’s the most special person in my life, and I would do anything to keep her safe and happy.
#5 Luna – The Track Star
I’m Luna, the zooming two-year-old pup you’d likely call a “wild child.” Why? Because I’m an unstoppable whirlwind of energy, born with sneakers on my paws. Okay, not literally, but you get the picture. Running isn’t just a hobby; it’s my calling. Chasing squirrels? I’m your gal. I’ll point to the first squirrel I see like a radar. The moment my paws hit the ground, something magical happens; an inner beast takes over, and boy, can I fly! Line me up for a race, and I’ll leave them all in the dust. I can sprint like the wind or go the distance; marathons got nothing on me.
Sure, I’ve got a wild streak, but it’s all part of my disciplined charm. I’m not just brawn; I’ve got the looks to match. But don’t be misled by my stunning appearance; I’m as fierce as they come. My family truly understands the enigma that is me.
I’m a Vizsla, so naturally, I’m velcroed to my mom; we’ve got this soul-to-soul telepathy thing going on. One gaze into each other’s eyes, and we’re having a whole conversation. Everyone else, well, they get my cordial side, with a hint of my inner judge, at least until we’re friends. My human siblings are the best.
There’s nothing like a good snuggle with them to unwind after stretching my legs. And when night falls, you’ll find me hogging the bed (sorry, Mom), burrowed cozily under the covers, dreaming of the next day’s run.
#6 Mia – The Conquerer
My journey began when I was rescued in Turks and Caicos after a run-in with a motorcycle and a dog attack that cost me an eye. It was a painful experience, but I was grateful to still have my other good eye. I was brought to Canada, put into rescue, and adopted a couple of times. Sadly, one home was not kind to me at all.
One day, as I was minding my own business, I suddenly tumbled down the stairs, only to realize my supposed loving owner had cruelly pushed me. I felt sorry for that human—how unhappy and troubled they must have been to do such a thing. I was badly hurt, with injuries to my legs from the fall.
Thankfully, I was brought to the Humane Society, and that’s where my life took a beautiful turn. One day, Sherrill and her daughter walked in and were introduced to me. Though I was scared, their warm smiles and Sherrill’s honest, kind eyes put me at ease. I did my best to look cute and friendly, and it worked! We had an instant connection, and she decided to foster me.
Of course, I was still frightened. The sound of motorcycles or the sight of stairs would terrify me. I longed to go upstairs and sleep with Sherrill and the cats, but I couldn’t muster the courage to climb those scary steps. However, Sherrill’s love, care, and selflessness slowly helped me heal, both emotionally and physically. She took me to swim therapy, where we would lock eyes throughout the sessions—a sign of our deep trust and bond. She also arranged for surgery on my hip, which greatly improved my quality of life.
Between the two surgeries, Sherrill made the decision to officially adopt me. It was the best day of my life! Just as things were looking up, I had to undergo another surgery to remove a lump they called cancer. But through it all, I learned that attitude is everything.
If you think life is terrible, it will be. But if you choose to focus on the love, hope, and goodness around you, life becomes beautiful. Now, at 9 years old, I sleep upstairs without fear. You can even stand behind me at the top of the stairs, and I won’t flinch! My journey has taught me that with patience, hope, and by choosing love over fear, you can conquer anything. Sherrill’s love transformed my life, showing me that no matter how dark things may seem, there is always a beacon of hope and love waiting to guide you home.
#7 Timber – The Gatherer
My name is Timber, and I’m a dog with a mission: to bring everyone together in a world filled with love and harmony. I believe that if we all stick together and get along, life will be so much better. That’s why I try to herd everyone I meet, whether they’re people, dogs, or even cars! I’m not like other dogs you might know.
My parents say I’m the smartest dog they’ve ever had. For instance, I understand what humans are saying. When they talk, I tilt my head from side to side, trying to catch every word, and nod with approval. I also have a knack for hiding my toys in the most unexpected places when no one’s looking. When it’s time to go out, I head straight to the front door and wait patiently. I’ve got a strong personality too, and my deep, light brown eyes often leave people mesmerized.
I love being out on the trails, playing ball, and fun-gility training is a blast for me! I’m very attached to my mom; I even sleep with her. She says I’m her stress reliever, and I guess that’s true because I always try to bring peace and joy into our home. We love planning road trips together, and I absolutely enjoy car rides. Sometimes, I even try to herd the cars that pass by through my window!
I have this quirky habit of watching the glimmer of water boiling on the stove and the way the light dances on the ceiling; it’s fascinating to me. And the sound of the dishwasher is music to my ears. I love everyone, and I always do my best to make sure our home stays filled with harmony and love.
My job of bringing everyone together is never done, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. So, if you ever see a dog trying to herd everything in sight, that’s probably me, making sure everyone knows they belong together.
#8 Bella – The Humble Star
For the past 15 years, I’ve had the privilege of gracing the pages and covers of calendars and appearing on television—an honor that many would dream about. I was blessed to share that fame with my sister Brown Sugar, who we had to say goodbye to recently. I miss her dearly. Now her presence remains in our hearts, as it’s just mom and me. While I cherish my time in the limelight, what truly matters to me unfolds away from the cameras and bright lights.
It’s the love of my mom, strong and pure, that illuminates my life. Her dedication to me, “her little Bella,” and her pride in being my rock, outshine everything else. That moment when my new mom first glimpsed me in Missouri, cradled me gently in her arms, and whispered, “She’s such a pretty girl,” was the start of something special. Right then, charmed by my Southern roots, she named me Bella, her little “Southern Belle.” Being known comes with its title, yet I walk through life with modest steps.
Simple joys like car rides to Starbucks for a tasty pup cup, the cold kiss of cream on my nose, and playful meet-ups with pals—these moments weave a magical life. I cherish easygoing days, snuggling with mom, unwinding during spa days—oh yes, the puppy massages are heavenly! We breathe in these shared instants of happiness side by side.
People may think that true success is about fame, yet I’ve found it in the gentle routine of love and joyful little things. A four-legged celebrity? Maybe. But it’s in mom’s loving eyes that I bask in the truest light. Every day with her is a treasure.
Throughout the years, my journey has brought me fame; I’ve graced the pages of calendars and appeared on television. But such recognitions are subtle murmurs when weighed against the joy found in love and the beauty of everyday moments with my family, with my mom. As Bella, beloved by many as the calendar girl, I graciously acknowledge this extraordinary journey, a path defined by the warmth of home and a love that knows no end.
#9 Molly – The Sheriff
I’m Molly, the dog with a passion for order. My adventure began 13 years ago in a cornfield in Ohio—a lost, wild little dog. Living without routine, safety, and structure was certainly not for me. After all, I’m a stickler for rules, and I’m not shy about letting you know when things aren’t just right, especially since I’m quite the chatterbox.
Fortune smiled on me when I met Maureen—my wonderful mom who embraces my quirks and lets me be myself. Now, I may be on the smaller side, but don’t be fooled: I’m fiercely protective. Whenever playtime at home gets too boisterous, whether it’s with other dogs or humans, I step in as the fun police to lay down the law, in the cutest but admittedly sometimes irritating manner.
And when it comes to food—mine, my mom’s, or anyone’s within my paw’s reach, I make sure everyone respects the boundaries: “My food!” But it’s not all about keeping tabs; I’m the self-appointed safety monitor too. In the car, I’m the first to position myself on the front armrest, vigilantly ensuring that the driver and co-pilot are secure. Some may consider me a bit of a spoilsport, but at heart, I’m just a dog who loves to follow the rules. When it’s time to hang up my sheriff’s badge, however, prepare for pure fun! Watch me do my zoomies—tail tucked and spinning in circles—a sight that captures everyone’s attention. I get a lot of laughs from that, and I love it!
Loyalty is my middle name. I’m here to safeguard Mom, the kind soul who rescued me, and to be the protector of our home and family. And I must say, I’m a fan of cuddles. There’s no place I’d rather be than snuggling behind my mom’s neck, especially during nap times, staying close and cozy as she rests. In the evenings, as Mom settles down to enjoy some TV time, that’s my cue to recount the day’s triumphs—the rules observed and the order I maintained.
Though now that I think about it, perhaps my timing could use a touch of finesse… Being Molly means living a life filled with love, loyalty, and a bit of rule enforcement. And honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
#10 Murphy – The Escape Artist
I’m Murph, the Escape Artist. Yes, I tend to escape a lot. It doesn’t matter that Mom keeps filling the holes around the fence; I’ll find a way to escape. I don’t wander far.
Sometimes I just go lay in the front yard. I love my mom. Before living with her, my world revolved around hunger, dirt, and loneliness while living in Turkey. I had grown to believe that was just how life should be.
But then she came along and changed everything! She rescued me and opened up a whole new world before my eyes. It felt like an alternate reality compared to where I had come from.
Now, my days are filled with unconditional love and abundance. You see, every time I escape, it’s not because I want to run away. I escape only so she can find me and rescue me all over again. I’m forever grateful for her unwavering love.
#11 Easton – The Storyteller
I’m Easton. I’m not just any ordinary dog – I’m a storyteller extraordinaire! Would you believe I have 5 whole books under my collar? And no, they’re not those mushy romance novels, even though I’m quite the Casanova at the dog park. My books are all about my thrilling adventures as a rescue dog!
You see, I was rescued from Pennsylvania when I was just a tiny 2-month-old pup, and I quickly became the goofball of my new family. I used to love snuggling up on my mom’s lap when I was little, and I still do at 8 years old! Maybe they haven’t noticed that I’m now 90 lbs, or maybe it’s my hypnotizing blue eyes that fool them. My adventure stories are all inspired by my real-life escapades, like the time I escaped to go on a solo mission to the deli, or when I pulled a Houdini and made a daring escapade down the ski hill!
Life with my family is never boring, that’s for sure. I’ve got so much love to give to my amazing family – my mom Liz, dad Brent, and my siblings Kyle and Keira. They shower me with love and affection, and cuddling between mom and dad is just the best feeling ever. I could sit and listen to Keira play the guitar for hours on end; it’s like my own personal concert! We’re always going on fun outings together, like boat rides, hikes, and beach days. With so many exciting adventures, it’s no wonder I have plenty of stories to share in my books.
I guess you could say that spreading joy and inspiration through storytelling is the purpose my mom and I were meant to fulfill. It’s a good feeling knowing my tales can bring smiles to so many kids’ faces.
If you’re ever in the mood for a heartwarming story straight from the dog’s mouth, just google my name – Easton the dog! My books are online and ready to be devoured, just like my favorite treats!
#12 Blue – The Sweetie Pie
I’m Blueberry, or Blue for people who really know me. I’m a big sweetheart. Sure, I might look a little scary at first, but I promise I’m just a gentle giant who wants to be loved. I found my forever home with Christina and Jason five years ago. I was about three years old when Christina’s friend spotted me at the gas station where I worked with my old owner.
Turns out, my owner didn’t really want me anymore, so luckily, I was taken that night by her friend and made my way to my new home. It took me a bit to get used to things, but with some love and training, I knew I was right where I belonged. And when my human brother River was born shortly after, my heart grew even bigger! At first, the kids in the neighborhood were scared of me, but not anymore.
They always stop by on their way to school to say hi and pet me. Our door is always open for them, and I love it. When Christina says, “Who’s here?” in her excited voice, I know someone special is coming to give me a cuddle. Mommy Christina is my favorite person ever. We have a special bond—I can feel what she feels. If she’s stressed, I’m there to comfort her. In fact, I’m a big feeler; I’m very emotional. If there’s stress or tension, I’ll tiptoe upstairs to find a quiet place. I feel everything through my stomach. Sometimes, I stop eating or have an upset tummy if there’s too much stress around me.
I love our daily routines: morning snuggles, walks, playtime, and dinner at five o’clock sharp. In the evenings, I bring toys to River so we can all play as a family. And now, I also have a baby human sister, Riley. The five of us make the perfect family! I think we were meant to find each other. My family takes such good care of me, and I’ll always be there to protect them. I may be big, but my heart is even bigger. I’m just a softie who found his perfect forever home.
#13 Alfredo – The Stylist
I’m Alfredo, or Fredo for my entourage, and yes, I’ve got that show dog heritage running through my veins. Though I’ve never strutted around a show ring, you might notice a little extra flair in my step. That’s just my natural prance. You see, I’ve got a bit of a diva streak. Dressing up, looking sharp, getting groomed—it’s all part of my charm. Disheveled hair? Not on my watch.
I thrive on the buzz of social gatherings. I love getting into people’s business, offering a listening ear, until my social battery hits zero and I’m ready for some me, myself, and I time. Yes, I’m that pup who fancies the finer things in life—the crème de la crème of pup pampering—from the tastiest treats and the most expensive cheese to the snazziest sweaters.
But beneath the glitz, there’s a golden heart beating. Dependability is my middle name, and being there for others is what I do best. My demands may be high, but so is my loyalty, especially when it comes to my bestie, Neera. You’ll find me perpetually by her side, or more accurately, under her feet. I’m her little shadow, her velvety lamb. Our car rides are the highlight of my day, where every trip feels like a stroll down a Milan fashion runway. Adventures, meeting new friends—if only I had thumbs, I’d gladly take the wheel!
We’re the ultimate duo; wherever she goes, I’m there, savoring our shared bond. We’re so in tune that when she’s blue, I’m there to nudge my nose into her hand; when I’m on cloud nine, she’s laughing along. I might charm the socks off anyone who crosses my path, but make no bones about it, Neera’s numero uno.
She understands me, knows my quirks and “swagger,” and in her eyes, I find home. In essence, just like the most exquisite designer piece is to high fashion, that’s what Neera is to me—absolutely indispensable and adored beyond words, in the simplest, truest sense. Together, we’re an unstoppable pair. I love her.
#14 George – The Secret Keeper
I’m the luckiest pup in the whole wide world, and it’s all because of my best buddy, Craig! From the moment Craig brought me home from that store parking lot where I was just a tiny puppy with my brothers and sisters, we’ve been attached at the hip. It was love at first sight, and I knew I had found my forever human. Craig gave me the most wonderful life on our beautiful property, filled with comfy naps, yummy treats, and endless adventures.
Craig and I are two peas in a pod. We’re so much alike, it’s almost funny! If he wants to sleep in until 11 a.m., you can bet your tail I’ll be right there, snuggled up beside him. And if he’s ready to explore the great outdoors all day long, I’m always raring to go—especially when I know he’s got some delicious snacks hiding in his pockets! I’ve got so much love in my heart, and Craig gets every bit of it.
When you’re one of my favorite humans, you’ll know it—I’ll greet you with my special squeaky noise. But the thing I love most about Craig is how much he trusts me. I may only be five years old, but I’ve got an old soul. Whenever something’s on his mind, he knows I’m there to listen with perked ears and a wagging tail. Craig can whisper his deepest secrets in my ear, and I’ll never breathe a word to anyone. I’m the best secret-keeper around!
My doggy door is always open for you, Craig. Through thick and thin, rain or shine, I’ll always be here for you. You’re my best friend, my partner in crime, and my favorite human in the entire universe. I hear you, I understand you, and I love you with every beat of my faithful heart. Here’s to a lifetime of cozy naps, exciting adventures, and unbreakable friendship. Love you to the moon and back, Craig!
#15 Hank – The Wrecking Ball
Hey there, it’s me, Hank the Wrecking Ball! You might think I’m just your average rough-and-tumble 5-year-old gal, but let me tell ya, I’ve got a heart of gold.
I love getting all cleaned up by my mommy, but don’t let my sweet side fool ya—I can destroy a room faster than you can say “Miley Cyrus.” Give me a Christmas tree, any toy, or a living room to redecorate, and I’m in heaven. It’s like I’ve got a knack for chaos or something!
But hey, don’t be scared. Despite my wild ways, I’m not afraid to get up close and personal. In fact, I’ll sit on top of you if you let me. Just make sure you’re ready for a little chaos, because that’s just who I am!
Oh, and if you see me around, be sure to check out my signature bling—my “H” chain. Yeah, that’s right, I’m pretty much a celebrity in my own right. I’m real cute, I’m tough… move over, Miley Cyrus, there’s a new Hank in town!
Follow Us