7 Top Interior Design Hosts On HGTV

Since its launch about three decades ago, audiences have watched some of the world’s most creative minds star on HGTV as interior design hosts. Over the years, these HGTV interior design hosts have pushed boundaries with home designs. As such, it’s not far-fetched why HGTV has continued attracting a growing audience and viewership.
Whether it’s turning an old, dilapidated structure into a living masterpiece, transforming a space into a modern look, or building something entirely new, there’s no denying the importance of a great interior design. Many of these HGTV interior design hosts are often paired with partners who are either contractors or real estate agents. Looking for some good interior ideas? Here are the 7 top HGTV interior design hosts to check out.
Erin Napier in Home Town
Erin Napier is one of the hosts of HGTV’s Home Town. She co-hosts the show with her husband, Ben Napier. While her husband focuses on the construction and woodwork aspects of renovations, Erin Napier’s imaginative designs transform the space. Based in Laurel, Mississippi, Ben and Erin Napier’s home transformation first caught the eyes of an HGTV producer. Before becoming a TV personality, Erin Napier began with a career in corporate graphic design. Taking on every project like it’s her first, Erin Napier adds a sentimental touch to every home she designs – helping to connect the owners to their homes.
Keith Bynum in Bargain Block
Keith Bynum is one of the hosts of one of HGTV’s top-rated shows, Bargain Block. He’s unarguably one of HGTV’s gifted and most talented interior design hosts. On Bargain Block, Bynum teams up with his partner, Evan Thomas, to buy as many abandoned, rundown houses as possible in a block. Together, they turn these homes into beautiful living spaces and then offer them at affordable prices to buyers within the community. While Ewan Thomas is the builder and carpenter, Keith Bynum is the renovation expert and designer. Their expertise and services in building communities have received recognition and accolades.
Kristina Krestin in Farmhouse Fixer
Although sometimes overshadowed by the popularity and fame of her co-host, Jonathan Knight, interior designer Kristina Krestin is one of HGTV’s top interior design hosts. On Farmhouse Fixer, the hosts find centuries-old New England farmhouses and restore them to their former glory. However, Kristina Krestin didn’t hone her interior design skills on HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer. Before joining HGTV, Krestin had already founded her design firm, Kristina Crestin Design, in 2009. Her journey as a TV personality also didn’t begin on HGTV. Kristina Krestin first appeared on PBS This Old House in 2016. Her innovative designs set her apart from many other HGTV interior design hosts. Unlike the other listed designers, Kristina Krestin and Jonathan Knight are not a couple.
Jenny Marrs in Fixer to Fabulous
There’s no denying the amazing renovations unveiled in each episode of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous. The show is hosted by the husband-wife duo of Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs. While Dave is the expert craftsman, builder, general contractor, and all-around handyman, Jenny brings her charm, interior design, and home renovator skills to each project. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, the couple turn timeworn, historical homes into contemporary living spaces. One of the show’s highlights is how Jenny Marrs transforms an old interior into a modern space.
Joanna Gaines in Fixer Upper
Joanna Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines, are two of HGTV’s most popular couple hosts. Their show, Fixer Upper, has helped transform homes into modern designs. With over 12 years of experience, the couple has worked on more than 100 homes through their company, Magnolia Homes. Chip and Joanna Gaines specialize in flipping, remodeling, and fixing up homes. Thanks in no small part to Joanna Gaines’ interior design skills, owners are left amazed by the remodeling and renovation.
Hilary Farr in Love It or List It
There aren’t many HGTV interior design hosts who are as committed to convincing clients with their designs as Hilary Farr. The designer co-hosts Love It or List It with real estate agent David Visentin. Although not a couple, Farr and Visentin’s chemistry on the HGTV show has kept audiences glued to their screens since the show premiered. On Love It or List It, Hilary Farr’s job is to renovate and redesign the clients’ homes in such a way that they would rather live in them than want to sell them. However, despite some clients choosing to “List It” rather than “Love It,” it’s often because they want a change of environment or home and not necessarily because they didn’t love Hilary Farr’s renovations.
David Bromstad in My Lottery Dream Home
With the success of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, TV star and designer David Bromstad is unarguably one of HGTV’s top interior design hosts. The one-man show host is known and applauded for his out-of-the-box thinking and creative designs. Bromstad has an unmatched energy that keeps each episode entertaining. On My Lottery Dream Home, David Bromstad helps recent lottery winners hunt for their dream homes. Bromstad turns the chosen home into a paradise with his design skills and background. If you loved reading about HGTV’s top interior design hosts, know more about David Bromstad‘s life and career.
