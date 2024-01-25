Bosch was a captivating hit TV show that revolved around the life and investigations of its titular character, Harry Bosch. The series, which aired for a remarkable seven seasons from 2014 to 2017, has garnered a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim. Bosch, portrayed flawlessly by Titus Welliver, is an intense and relentless LAPD detective who operates by his own rules to bring criminals to justice. The show delves deep into Bosch’s complex personality, exploring his troubled past as a Gulf War veteran and his struggle to find redemption.
With its gritty and realistic portrayal of crime in Los Angeles, Bosch enthralled audiences with its intricate plots and compelling character development. Such was its success that it spawned a spin-off show called Bosch: Legacy, where Welliver reprised his iconic role as Harry Bosch, further cementing the character’s enduring legacy in television history. So, if you’re feeling impatient as you anticipate the third season of Bosch: Legacy, here are 5 TV shows similar in tone to watch in the meantime.
5. American Rust
Much like Bosch, American Rust serves as much more than your regular police procedural TV show as it delves much further into its characters. This is typical of shows that feature around 8-10 episodes per season, as usually, its characters are recurring throughout the show. Whereas daytime police shows like NCIS focus on a different case each episode. Forefronted by the dynamic Jeff Daniels, American Rust centers on a small rust belt town in southwest Pennsylvania, where a murder rocks the community.
Tackled with solving the case is the troubled yet brilliant Chief of Police, Del Harris (Daniels). American Rust explores deeper themes of family struggles and the disastrous effects of alcoholism, feeling much more like a family drama with a murder mystery at its core. Although these themes take center stage, the series is still spliced with intense action where needed. American Rush will strike a note with fans of Bosch for this very reason. The series ran for 2 seasons between 2021 and 2024.
Watch American Rust on Prime Video
4. Mr. Mercedes
The theme of a troubled police officer or detective working through his or her personal demons while trying to solve a case is no doubt heavily recycled material. However, every now and then, a show comes alone that throws its own unique spin on this realm – Mr. Mercedes is one such show. This gripping crime mystery series follows the intense cat-and-mouse chase between a psychopathic killer and a recently retired detective named Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson). The plot kicks off with a horrifying act, as the killer drives a stolen Mercedes into a crowd, causing chaos and devastation. Determined to bring him down, the retired detective embarks on a relentless pursuit, uncovering dark secrets and delving deep into the mind of the twisted offender.
Despite having a stellar cast including the remarkable talent of Brendan Gleeson, Holland Taylor, and Bruce Dern, Mr. Mercedes flew somewhat under the radar. One reason for this may be that the show originally aired on AT&T’s platform, which hasn’t achieved the same level of recognition as competitors like Netflix and Prime Video. However, Mr. Mercedes received critical acclaim, and Gleeson’s commanding lead performance makes it a worthwhile watch, particularly for fans of crime shows such as Bosch and Bosch: Legacy.
3. Will Trent
The 2023 crime mystery series, Will Trent, follows the gripping story of its titular character, Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez), a dedicated investigator from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Abandoned at birth and subjected to a harsh upbringing within Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system, Will’s troubled past fuels his determination to ensure no one else suffers the same fate of abandonment that he did. Armed with his unique perspective and unwavering commitment to justice, Will Trent has earned himself the reputation of having the highest clearance rate within the GBI.
As the series unravels, viewers are taken on a thrilling journey as Will navigates complex cases, uncovers hidden truths, and battles personal demons in order to bring closure and justice to those who have been wronged. Will Trent’s relentless pursuit of truth serves as the heart of this enthralling crime mystery series, captivating viewers with its compelling plot and emotional depth. After the success of season one, the show was greenlit for a second season. The first episode of season 2 will premiere on ABC on February 20, 2024.
Watch Will Trent Season 1 on Hulu
2. Mare of Easttown
Led by the Oscar-winning Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown is one of the finest female-led detective shows in recent years, if not, of all time. In the compelling HBO series, Winslet plays the powerful and captivating role of Mare Sheehan. In her first prominent role within the television realm, Winslet excels as the brilliant but disturbed female detective. The drama centres on the desolate village of Easttown, which is beset by widespread drug abuse issues and a shattered community following a murder.
In her role as Mare, the police investigator for the close-knit village, Winslet skillfully captures the complexities of her character’s challenges on a personal and professional level. Winslet’s portrayal of Mare, juggling a murder investigation with her own life and facing her inner problems, is a compelling blend of tenacity, power, and tenderness. While the show only ran for one season, it has already developed a cult following. To that, fans of Bosch who are looking for similar TV shows will find themselves captivated by this enthralling crime mystery series.
Watch Mare of Eassttown on Max
1. True Detective
In 1999, The Sopranos revolutionized television and showcased that big-name actors could thrive in the medium, challenging the long-standing belief that movies were the pinnacle of success. What’s more, it paved the way for future television dramas to attract top-tier talent. Fast forward to 2014, and True Detective reaffirmed this notion but within the realm of streaming.
True Detective‘s unique narrative structure, captivating storytelling, and exceptional performances once again demonstrated that television had become a platform where acclaimed actors could flourish. Each season of True Detective follows a gripping mystery that masterfully interweaves different storylines set across various points in time. With each season featuring a new pair of investigators embarking on a quest to solve a complex crime, the series creates a multilayered and thought-provoking narrative. As the investigators delve deeper into the mystery, uncovering dark secrets and encountering unforeseen challenges, the audience is taken on a suspenseful journey that keeps them captivated, shocked, and often terrified. In 2024, True Detective: Night Country sees Jodie Foster and Kali Reis step into the roles of the series’ detectives as they investigate the bizarre vanish of a team of researchers in Alaska.
