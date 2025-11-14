40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Human beings don’t always build things to last. Sometimes, they make such obvious mistakes that casual observers can’t believe they didn’t notice their design idea flaws from the get-go. Alas, we’re all flawed (much like some designs!) and most of us have a blind spot when it comes to the things we’re involved in.
Nonetheless, bad designs are a lot of fun to look at and laugh at. And there’s no place who does it better than the ‘Crappy Design’ subreddit! We collected some of the best, newest, crappy design fails from the Reddit community, so scroll down and enjoy. Remember to upvote your fave product designs gone wrong, and drop us a comment telling us why you loved hating them.
We at Bored Panda love creative designs, but we also adore really bad ideas, too. When you’re done looking through our awesome list, check out our posts about epic design fails, the very worst kitchen designs, epically bad bar and restaurant designs, and structural nightmares. We’re sure you’ll love these funny fails.
#1 If Only They Realized
Image source: BrightSpright
#2 My Sister’s School Health Clinic May Need Some Emoji-Education
Image source: TwirlyGuacamole
#3 Sounds Like An Invite To Your Own Murder
Image source: sh*telyf
#4 Honestly, If I Am Booking For Boston, That’s Kind Of Where I Would Like To End Up.
Image source: jlr9
#5 Anti-Plastic Book Wrapped In Said Plastic
Image source: Qudufy_Duck
#6 Cousins…
Image source: thecreoleking
#7 Trying To Figure Out What This Sign Means For The Past 5 Years
Image source: notgayyyyy
#8 At The Local Gym
Image source: herashoka
#9 That’s How I Broke My Leg
Image source: Dis-Man-8
#10 Ladies And Gentlemen, The Pinnacle Of Human Stupidity
Image source: KoldunMaster
#11 This Ad For Teeth Whitening
Image source: punchy989
#12 My Friend’s Apartment Has A 1/2 Bathroom On The Ground Floor. This Is The View From The Street.
Image source: donnydealZ
#13 I Hope The Electrician Knows The Sprinklers Schedule
Image source: sause246
#14 Ladies And Gentlemen Take A Look At This Gem
Image source: ReiReiKi
#15 Our Company Now Has 900 Of These Pens
Image source: mtkeepsrolling
#16 This Backroad Near My House
Image source: esteban_agpa
#17 Straight Pride Flag Looks Totally Gay
Image source: neoprenewedgie
#18 To Stir Or Not To Stir. That Is The Question
Image source: _everything_is_fine
#19 This Plaque Near My House
Image source: Jamez7484
#20 Those Are Some Interesting Arms You Got There…
Image source: Thefeuerone
#21 The Implication That This Tooth Has Something Down There
Image source: Dylflon
#22 He’s Calling Her To Ask Her For Her Number?
Image source: PomPlosion
#23 Finally A Realistic Mannequin In Women’s Lingerie Store
Image source: Bukkake_Monster
#24 Imagine Being Drunk
Image source: M3strefi
#25 The Us Space Force Has Olive-Green Camouflage Uniforms … For Outer Space.
Image source: BartKing
#26 Waiting To Engage In A Dining Experience At My Favorite Taco Establishment
Image source: twitchPr0saic
#27 So Xxxl Is Just A Stretched Xxl?
Image source: BIGSlil
#28 These Two Pens At My Office… Nothing Can Possibly Go Wrong
Image source: 1 year ago
#29 [oc] This Won The Design Competition
Image source: chica420
#30 This Elevator
Image source: password1capitalp
#31 The Single Worst Clock I Have Ever Seen. I Actually Said Aloud “Whyyyy”
Image source: patchestheshark
#32 These Stairs In My In-Laws Summerhouse. We Have Parties Here So Going Down These Stairs Drunk Is A Challange
Image source: holyhelp
#33 Let’s Use Red To Indicate The Coldest Temperatures And Blue To Indicate The Warmest
Image source: sensory_overlord
#34 This Pennywise Halloween Costume
Image source: Scoutingtn
#35 If Only Louisiana Were Shaped Like A Letter In The Word Love, This Would Have Worked Much Better
Image source: BeerandGuns
#36 Someone Was Wearing These At The Mall And I Had To Double Take
Image source: kan-neigh
#37 This Tablecloth That Looks Like A Hair Carpet
Image source: 7HZE6
#38 It’s Supposed To Say Shoemaker
Image source: Cataclysmxdd
#39 This New Wall Art In My Office
Image source: Bitemarkz
#40 Washing Machine
Image source: hacktvist
