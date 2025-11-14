40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

by

Human beings don’t always build things to last. Sometimes, they make such obvious mistakes that casual observers can’t believe they didn’t notice their design idea flaws from the get-go. Alas, we’re all flawed (much like some designs!) and most of us have a blind spot when it comes to the things we’re involved in.

Nonetheless, bad designs are a lot of fun to look at and laugh at. And there’s no place who does it better than the ‘Crappy Design’ subreddit! We collected some of the best, newest, crappy design fails from the Reddit community, so scroll down and enjoy. Remember to upvote your fave product designs gone wrong, and drop us a comment telling us why you loved hating them.

We at Bored Panda love creative designs, but we also adore really bad ideas, too. When you’re done looking through our awesome list, check out our posts about epic design fails, the very worst kitchen designs, epically bad bar and restaurant designs, and structural nightmares. We’re sure you’ll love these funny fails.

#1 If Only They Realized

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: BrightSpright

#2 My Sister’s School Health Clinic May Need Some Emoji-Education

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: TwirlyGuacamole

#3 Sounds Like An Invite To Your Own Murder

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: sh*telyf

#4 Honestly, If I Am Booking For Boston, That’s Kind Of Where I Would Like To End Up.

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: jlr9

#5 Anti-Plastic Book Wrapped In Said Plastic

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: Qudufy_Duck

#6 Cousins…

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: thecreoleking

#7 Trying To Figure Out What This Sign Means For The Past 5 Years

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: notgayyyyy

#8 At The Local Gym

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: herashoka

#9 That’s How I Broke My Leg

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: Dis-Man-8

#10 Ladies And Gentlemen, The Pinnacle Of Human Stupidity

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: KoldunMaster

#11 This Ad For Teeth Whitening

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: punchy989

#12 My Friend’s Apartment Has A 1/2 Bathroom On The Ground Floor. This Is The View From The Street.

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: donnydealZ

#13 I Hope The Electrician Knows The Sprinklers Schedule

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: sause246

#14 Ladies And Gentlemen Take A Look At This Gem

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: ReiReiKi

#15 Our Company Now Has 900 Of These Pens

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: mtkeepsrolling

#16 This Backroad Near My House

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: esteban_agpa

#17 Straight Pride Flag Looks Totally Gay

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: neoprenewedgie

#18 To Stir Or Not To Stir. That Is The Question

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: _everything_is_fine

#19 This Plaque Near My House

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: Jamez7484

#20 Those Are Some Interesting Arms You Got There…

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: Thefeuerone

#21 The Implication That This Tooth Has Something Down There

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: Dylflon

#22 He’s Calling Her To Ask Her For Her Number?

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: PomPlosion

#23 Finally A Realistic Mannequin In Women’s Lingerie Store

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: Bukkake_Monster

#24 Imagine Being Drunk

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: M3strefi

#25 The Us Space Force Has Olive-Green Camouflage Uniforms … For Outer Space.

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: BartKing

#26 Waiting To Engage In A Dining Experience At My Favorite Taco Establishment

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: twitchPr0saic

#27 So Xxxl Is Just A Stretched Xxl?

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: BIGSlil

#28 These Two Pens At My Office… Nothing Can Possibly Go Wrong

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: 1 year ago

#29 [oc] This Won The Design Competition

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: chica420

#30 This Elevator

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: password1capitalp

#31 The Single Worst Clock I Have Ever Seen. I Actually Said Aloud “Whyyyy”

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: patchestheshark

#32 These Stairs In My In-Laws Summerhouse. We Have Parties Here So Going Down These Stairs Drunk Is A Challange

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: holyhelp

#33 Let’s Use Red To Indicate The Coldest Temperatures And Blue To Indicate The Warmest

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: sensory_overlord

#34 This Pennywise Halloween Costume

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: Scoutingtn

#35 If Only Louisiana Were Shaped Like A Letter In The Word Love, This Would Have Worked Much Better

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: BeerandGuns

#36 Someone Was Wearing These At The Mall And I Had To Double Take

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: kan-neigh

#37 This Tablecloth That Looks Like A Hair Carpet

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: 7HZE6

#38 It’s Supposed To Say Shoemaker

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: Cataclysmxdd

#39 This New Wall Art In My Office

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: Bitemarkz

#40 Washing Machine

40 Designs That Are So Bad That It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)

Image source: hacktvist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
When You Put The Beatles In A Jam Jar
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Parks and Recreation 3.07 “Harvest Festival” Review
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2011
Star Wars Rebels
‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 3 Release Date Announced; Check Out the Newest Teaser
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2016
Gossip Girl
Gossip Girl Recap: The van der Woodsen Family Drama Continues. Plus, Chuck Gets Another Shock!
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2012
Woman Crochets Full Body Halloween Costumes For Her Kids (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Badass Miniatures: Causing A Little Trouble
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.