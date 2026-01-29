NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 29-January-2026

by

Looking for today’s NYT Connections answers and hints?

Each morning, we unveil tailored solutions and clues to help you breeze through the daily word puzzle.

Whether racing the clock or grappling with a tricky category, our concise breakdowns keep you a step ahead in each session.

Outsmart the grid by revealing the hidden connections below.

What Is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is the New York Times’ daily word game that tests your pattern‑spotting skills.

Every morning, you see a four-by-four grid of 16 seemingly unrelated words. Your mission is to sort them into four thematically linked groups of four.

To keep things engaging:

A Hint For Today’s Connections Categories

Need a little nudge? Check out these helpful hints to get you started on today’s Connections puzzle.

Today’s NYT Connections hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s Connections Categories

These are the themes behind today’s grid. Use them to guide your guesses.

Today’s NYT Connections hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s Connections Answers

Stuck or want to confirm your guesses? Here are the full answers to today’s NYT Connections puzzle.

Today’s NYT Connections hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Want more daily connection challenges? Check out our NYT Connections hub for recent puzzles, hints, and solutions.

