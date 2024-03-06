6 Actors Who Scored Two Oscar Nominations For the Same Character

In the illustrious history of the Academy Awards, or Oscars, only six actors have received nominations for playing the same role in successive motion pictures. Reimaginings of classic films may lead to actors getting acknowledged for distinct interpretations of the same role. Although numerous performers return to play Oscar-nominated roles in spinoffs or sequels, it is rare for the second performance to receive a nomination as well.
Of the six seasoned performers who have pulled off this extraordinary achievement, only one is a leading lady, and only two have won awards for their roles. However, all six have made the Oscars history books. So, here are all 6 actors who landed two Oscars separate nominations for the same role.
6. Bing Crosby as Father “Chuck” O’Malley
Bing Crosby is undeniably one of the most iconic actors of all time. To that, his work has left a lasting legacy that continues to be celebrated long after his passing. Furthermore, this legendary actor made history as the first actor to receive two Oscar nominations for portraying the same character, Father Charles “Chuck” O’Malley, in the films Going My Way (1944) and The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945). What sets this feat apart is that these movies were released just a year apart, making it even more remarkable that Crosby was nominated two years in a row for his exceptional portrayal of the beloved character.
5. Peter O’Toole as King Henry II
Peter O’Toole made history as the second actor to land two separate nominations at the Oscars for portraying the same character, King Henry II, in the films Becket (1964) and The Lion in Winter (1968). In Becket, the plot revolves around the conflict between King Henry II and his close friend, Thomas Becket, who becomes the Archbishop of Canterbury. The film delves into their complex relationship and the power struggle that ensues.
In The Lion in Winter, the story focuses on King Henry II’s tumultuous relationship with his wife, Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, as they navigate political intrigue and manipulate their children in a bid to secure the throne. Outside of these iconic roles, O’Toole received an additional six Academy Award nominations throughout his illustrious career, showcasing his immense talent and versatility as an actor.
4. Al Pacino as Michael Corleone
The Godfather served as a breakout role for Al Pacino, propelling him to stardom and earning him his first Oscar nomination. In 1974, The Godfather Part II hit theaters and is now widely regarded as the standout film in the trilogy. In the sequel, Pacino smoothly transitioned from a supporting role to the lead, garnering him another Oscar nomination and cementing his status as a formidable actor. His portrayal of Michael Corleone in both films made him the third person in cinema history to receive two Oscar nominations for the same character. However, it wasn’t until 1993 that the acclaimed actor would finally nab the coveted Academy Award for his role in the comedy drama, Scent of a Woman.
3. Paul Newman as “Fast Eddie” Felson
The Hustler, a 1961 film starring Paul Newman, follows the story of Fast Eddie Felson, a talented yet arrogant pool hustler aiming to establish himself as the best player around. As Eddie navigates the cutthroat world of high-stakes pool, he faces personal and professional challenges that force him to confront his own demons. Newman’s performance in the film earned him his second Oscar nomination, showcasing his exceptional acting chops and ability to bring depth to his character. In 1987, Newman reprised his role as Fast Eddie Felson in Martin Scorsese‘s sequel The Color of Money, this time alongside a young and promising Tom Cruise. This portrayal ultimately led Newman to win the Academy Award for Best Actor as he further built upon this flawed but captivating character.
2. Cate Blanchett as Queen Elizabeth I
Cate Blanchett took on the monumental role as Queen Elizabeth I in two films, Elizabeth in 1998 and its sequel, Elizabeth: The Golden Age in 2007. These movies portray different periods of the Queen’s life, offering Blanchett the opportunity to delve into two distinct facets of the iconic ruler’s character. In Elizabeth, Blanchett portrays the young and inexperienced queen as she ascends to the throne and navigates the treacherous political landscape. In Elizabeth: The Golden Age, she embodies a more mature and seasoned monarch facing threats from Spain and internal conspiracies. Blanchett’s versatility shines through in her performances, earning her Oscar nominations for both films. In turn, this made her the fifth thespian in cinema history to receive two Oscar nominations for playing the same character across two movies.
1. Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa
Sylvester Stallone shot to fame overnight after his starring role in the Oscar-winning classic Rocky in 1976. The original film, much more of a drama, showcased Stallone’s talents as both an actor and screenwriter, earning him Oscar nominations in both mediums. However, as the Rocky franchise progressed, it began to shift into more campy action territory, solidifying Stallone’s status as a box office star. Then, in 2006, Stallone returned to his dramatic roots with Rocky Balboa, delivering a gritty and heartfelt performance reminiscent of the original film. Yet, his comeback failed to receive any awards recognition.
After this, Stallone decided to hang up his gloves and step away from the franchise. However, soon after, filmmaker Ryan Coogler approached him with the idea of starring in a spin-off film, Creed. To that, Stallone agreed and delivered one of the most understated performances of his career, portraying a grieving Rocky who is battling cancer. Despite his snub in 2006, his role in Creed triumphed, earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, becoming the sixth actor to land two nominations at the Oscars for the same character. Want to read more about Rocky? Here’s the story behind the making of this classic movie.
