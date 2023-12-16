How Old Is Marcus Coloma? Meet The General Hospital Star

Marcus Coloma is an American actor known for his television exploits. Coloma made his acting debut in a minor role on Undressed and over 20 years later, has recorded several major performances in popular TV shows. Among other projects, the actor is known for his appearances in General Hospital, Point Pleasant, and South Beach. Indeed, his claim to fame is mostly tied to his numerous television appearances.
In addition to his robust television presence, Marcus Coloma has a handful of film roles to his credit. He appeared in Material Girls alongside Hilary Duff and in two installments of the direct-to-video film series Beverly Hills Chihuahua. Beyond acting, Coloma is looking to expand his horizon to include the music industry. He released an album in 2009 but his music career is yet to catch public attention. So far, acting is what has taken center stage in his career life. Read more interesting facts about the General Hospital star below.
How Old Is Marcus Coloma From General Hospital?
Marcus Coloma was born on October 18, 1978, in Middletown, California. His early life details are mostly kept away from media scrutiny. Thus, nothing is known about his parents or siblings. Coloma reportedly grew up in his place of birth where he graduated from Middletown High School but further details about his educational background are not available. Nevertheless, he was already in his early 20s when he launched his acting career professionally.
What Is His Nationality?
Due to his unique features, there have been questions about Marcus Coloma’s nationality and origin. Some fans have wondered if Coloma is Hispanic or something close. While the General Hospital star is of American nationality. This conclusion stems from his place of birth – California, in the United States. However, he comes from a mixed background. Marcus Coloma has a cocktail mix of Italian, German, Spanish, Native American, Philippine & Native Hawaiian ancestry which accounts for his distinct physical features.
He Began His Acting Career In 1999
Marcus Coloma made his professional acting debut in unspecified episodes of Undressed in 1999. The American anthology series aired on MTV from July 26, 1999, to September 5, 2002, with Coloma appearing as Charlie in season 3. In 2001, he had a guest role on one episode of Go Fish as Spence and a recurring role on All About Us as Sean. Coloma spent the rest of the early 2000s appearing in guest roles on television series such as So Little Time (2002), Strong Medicine (2003), Jag (2003), and Threat Matrix (2003). After his recurring role in Point Pleasant as Father Thomas in 2005, Coloma landed his first main role in 2006, appearing as Matt Evans on South Beach.
From 2006 to 2010, Marcus Coloma made appearances on popular shows like CSI: Miami, One Tree Hill, Lincoln Heights, Make It or Break It, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Coloma played Father Jonas Alcaraz in four episodes of Major Crimes in 2017 and landed his most notable role as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital in 2019. Other television projects in his profile include Emily Owens M.D. as Officer Rick Malone, Drop Dead Diva as Robert Medina, The Mentalist as Roberto Salas, and Lucifer as Hector Ruiz.
He has also appeared in a few films, including Material Girls (2006) as Rick, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 (2011) as Sam Cortez, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta! (2012) as Sam Cortez, and Syrup (2013) as Jim the Marketer. Marcus Coloma played voice roles in two video games – Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007) and Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wish (2008). He is also carving a niche for himself in the music industry with the release of his 2009 Pop/Rock album On The Bright Side.
Is Marcus Coloma Married?
Marcus Coloma is not in any publicized relationship but he has been married once. The General Hospital actor was married to Sophia Banks, a fashion designer. The exact date they got married is not public knowledge but they are now divorced. The marriage did produce a child (a daughter named Coco) before it crashed. According to the actor, their union began shaking when their daughter was about four years old and they succumbed to the pressure.
Even though the marriage didn’t work for them, Marcus Coloma and Sophia Banks maintained a cordial relationship. They are doing a great job co-parenting their daughter. Coloma only has good things to say about his ex-wife, saying she is very talented in many ways.
