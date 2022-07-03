Is The Show “Bargain Block” Fake?

It goes without saying that HGTV has the game on lock when it comes to shows involving renovations and/or real estate. However, the reality is that even though people really love HGTV, it doesn’t change the fact that many are skeptical about the authenticity of some of the network’s shows. This is because it has been proven that several HGTV shows aren’t exactly what they seem. Recently, people have started to wonder if Bargain Block should be added to that list. Since premiering in January of 2021, the show has become quite popular and people have fallen in love with the cast and what they do. Is Bargain Block fake? Let’s talk about it.
What is Bargain Block About?
For those who aren’t very familiar with Bargain Block, I thought it’d be a good idea to give a brief rundown of what the show is about. In the series, which is based in Detroit, friends and business partners, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, purchase dilapidated properties and renovate them to be put back on the market at affordable prices for first-time homebuyers. Bynum and Thomas work alongside real estate agent Shea Hicks-Whitfield who helps them find the perfect properties. During each episode, viewers get to get to see the property transform and the journey is nothing short of amazing. Not only do they always get the job done, but they do so without spending ridiculous amounts of money.
Is Bargain Block Fake?
Despite being called reality TV, most fans are well aware of the fact that these shows typically aren’t as ‘real’ as they present themselves to be. After all, almost nothing in the entertainment industry is organic because things are always going to be altered so that they appear as entertaining as possible. That said, however, there’s a big difference between a show being edited to attract the most viewers and something being completely scripted.
The good news is that there’s no information out there to suggest that Bargain Block is scripted. In fact, we weren’t able to find any information that claims that the show is fake in any way. The properties seen on the show really are renovated by Bynum and Thomas and the homebuyers don’t appear to be paid actors (there are several shows that have done this).
As mentioned earlier, though, there’s no doubt that the series is edited in a way to make certain things seem a lot more interesting. There may even be times when reactions are recorded multiple times in order to get the ones that look the best. In the reality TV world, this is probably as real as it gets. Plus, since most people watch reality shows with the understanding that things are altered, people don’t typically get too bent out of shape about little discrepancies as long as the majority of what they’re being told checks out.
That said, it’s no surprise that so many people have gravitated towards Bargain Block. People love things that seem genuine and there’s no doubt that Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have some serious skills. Some people have even expressed that Bargain Block feels like a breath of fresh air for HGTV. Considering some of the huge shows the network has given us over the years, this is definitely high praise.
At the same time, though, there are some viewers who have been critical about certain aspects of the show with some believing they’ve seen some errors in the work done in some of the projects. At the same time, however, Bynum and Thomas are working hard to get these properties renovated with a relatively low budget so it should be understood that they aren’t able to pull out all of the stops.
What’s Next for Bargain Block?
The second season of Bargain Block premiered on June 8, 2022, and the show appears to still be going strong. At the moment, there is no word on whether the series will be renewed for a third season, but we have every reason to believe that it’s going to get renewed – not only for a third season but for many more to come.
If Bargain Block ends up becoming a mainstay on HGTV, it’ll be interesting to see if the series ever gets expanded to other parts of the country. The reality is that there are several cities across the nation that could benefit from the help of the Bargain Block team. With their skills and knowledge, they could definitely help breathe new life into some other places if given the chance.