‘You’ TV Series Had the Most Satisfying Ending For Its Protagonist

Netflix’s You TV series captivated audiences from its premiere on Lifetime in 2018. Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novels, the series follows Joe Goldberg, a charming but dangerously obsessive serial killer who becomes increasingly entangled in several relationships. What made You stand out from other thrillers is its unapologetic dive into the mind of a man who believes his sinister actions are justified in the name of love. Joe’s character underwent a significant transformation as the series progressed through its multiple seasons.
These transformations led to an ending that, while controversial to some, delivered poetic justice and closure to his character arc. With its fifth and final season projected as one of 2025’s most anticipated seasons, You season 5 didn’t disappoint with its satisfying ending. Rather than resorting to a traditional punishment or redemption arc, the series chose a path that reflected the true nature of Joe Goldberg, a man shaped by trauma, delusion, and unrelenting self-justification.
Joe Goldberg’s Journey Was Always Headed for This Satisfying Ending
From the beginning, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is presented as a paradox, both the hero and villain of his own story. Introduced as a bookstore manager in New York, Joe appears intelligent, sensitive, and misunderstood. These traits cleverly masked his obsessive and violent tendencies, which audiences become accustomed to. As the You TV series narrator, Joe invites the audience into his thought process, manipulating viewers into empathizing with him even as he commits heinous acts.
Joe’s journey across cities, from New York to Los Angeles, then the Californian suburb of Madre Linda, to London, and back to New York, mirrored his internal unraveling. With each relocation, Joe attempted to reinvent himself. From a hopeless romantic to a husband and father, a grieving widower, and an academic recluse to being a wealthy power couple. However, his past always caught up with him. The relationships he tried to form were always tainted by his need for control and obsession, proving that change was truly not in his nature.
The final season saw the return of several characters from the past, albeit in brief appearances. This helped bring closure and set the stage for Joe’s end. What made the ending work so well is that it didn’t try to absolve Joe or turn him into a martyr. Instead, it leaned into his narcissism and capacity for self-deception. In doing so, the series didn’t just conclude Joe’s story; it completed a thematic arc about identity, control, and the lies we tell ourselves to survive.
You Season 5 Found the Perfect Match for Joe Goldberg
Despite his attempt to reinvent himself, audiences knew too well it was only a matter of time before Joe Goldberg found a new love interest/attraction. The introduction of Bronte (Madeline Brewer), the enigmatic and free-spirited playwright whom Joe eventually hired to work at the bookstore, began Joe’s downfall. At some point, through Bronte’s eyes, audiences understood how easily Joe could get across to his partners, manipulating them to his will. After rescuing Joe from the bookstore fire, it became evident that Bronte was destined to complete a mission that audiences had waited for throughout the series.
For much of the finale, audiences held breaths as Bronte tried to keep up the act, fooling Joe into believing they’re soulmates. Things go awry quickly after Joe realizes he has lost his son and Bronte isn’t the lover he had imagined. As viewers have watched him do in past seasons, Joe “killed” Bronte, even adding a police officer to the mix. One of You TV series’ most iconic scenes played out when Bronte, revealing herself as Louise Flannery, arose from the lake and held Joe at gunpoint.
By identifying herself by her real name, Bronte takes back control of her life. Although consumed with rage, she refuses to kill Joe despite his pleas. However, she graciously shoots him in his groin, taking away his tools of seduction and reducing him to nothing. While most audiences initially longed to have Bronte kill Joe, his fate at the end of the series is truly more satisfying.
Joe Goldberg in Jail is a Satisfying Ending to the You TV series.
Joe Goldberg’s ending up in jail is a satisfying conclusion to the You TV series because it provides long-overdue accountability for his actions. What’s most satisfying is watching him go through the disgraceful trial. If there’s one thing Joe cannot stand, it is losing control. What better way to clip his wings than taking everything he once held dear? Having been given multiple life sentences, Joe will never be free. He’ll never be able to seek and find his twisted idea of true love.
However, what is more worrisome is that he refuses to see himself as the problem. He still believes he’s the tragic hero in his story. Unlike the other seasons, Bronte takes over the narration from Joe. It is a perfect way to portray the fact that he no longer controls the story/narrative. Also, it is the only season that doesn’t end with a major death. For all his crimes of passion and unnecessary deaths he’s caused throughout the series, Joe Goldberg doesn’t deserve to die so easily. Few TV shows have been able to pull a satisfying finale like Netflix’s You TV series.
