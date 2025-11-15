30 Supreme Examples Of ‘Terrible Art In Charity Shops’

by

Creating good art requires skill and imagination. People devote their entire lives to it and still fail to produce a single quality work. But there is a silver lining in every cloud — sometimes artists create such bad works, they’re actually kinda good. In their own way.

Just take a look at the Facebook group called Terrible Art in Charity Shops (TAICS).

Its 240K members are constantly sharing pics of the stuff they find while scavenging through thrift stores, and it’s clear that one man’s trash is another’s living room decor. From funny superhero portraits to trippy landscapes, continue scrolling and check out what I mean!

#1 Not Terrible But It Made Me Laugh; Portswood, Southampton UK

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Alex Thurley-Ratcliff

#2 A Steal For Only £10. In Sue Ryder Hillsborough, Sheffield

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Tori Elle

#3 Take My Money

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Al Bigg

#4 Bought From Scope Cornwall For £1. Titled Fashions For The Ocean Bed. 1930’s Print Of Diving Suits From 1500 To Variants Of The 1800’s. Cool Or Not?

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Adam Carver

#5 Psychedelic Cat Save The Children, Salisbury, South Australia

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Jamie Grgurovic

#6 This Is Also Pretty Ruff. I Didn’t Splash Out On It… Although It Costs Only A Hound Coin… Etc Red Cross Charity Shop In Burnham On Crouch, Essex

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Mick Terry

#7 Finally Found Something Worthy I Hope… In St Vincent’s Bunbury West Australia For $6… Lovely Pic Of… Red Blood Cells??

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Emma Roth

#8 Came Across This In Weldmar Hospice Are In Lyme Regis – £3.50

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Enza Lisanti

#9 I Saw This A Few Weeks Ago And Forgot To Post. The Cow Picture In The Foreground Was What Caught My Eye For But Actually The Girl Bathing/Baptising The Puppy Is Far Worse I Think. Acorn. Jersey

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Susan Flack

#10 I Bought It, Anyway

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Allan Janus

#11 I May Have Had The Same Expression As The Dog Upon Spotting This Gem. Goodwill, 6th Ave Tacoma Wa

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Shelby Lohr

#12 There Is Something About It That Makes Me Keep Looking. Goodwill Sunnyvale, $9.19

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Raquel González Rojas

#13 This Is Very Odd, A Possum Riding A Rocking Horse??? What’s Been Stranger Is That I Kind Of Like It, But Not Enough To Buy

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Lisa Timmytatts

#14 Dun Annunna Nunna Nunna… Wimborne

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Phineus Squatski

#15 Newcastle Cat And Dog Shelter In Heaton Is This A Cultural Reference? I’m Very Ancient Now So Have No Comprehension Of What This Is

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Beth Stothard

#16 $4.94 Garland Ave Thrift Dallas. It Can Be Yours. And It’s Big, Which Makes It Worse

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Paul Wackym

#17 What Are These Owls Mad About? Unpriced, Chehalis, Wa. Thrift Store. I Left It There

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Nelson Murray

#18 Does Anyone Have Idea Who Painted This And Who The Subject Might Be. I’m Not Even Sure If It’s Male Or Female? Cancer Research Bristol

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: John Llewellyn Brees

#19 This Came Home With Me A While Ago From An Op Shop In Coffs Harbour, Nsw Australia. Quite An Odd Perspective And Those Nuns Look Like They Will Creep Forward Every Time You Look Away. Feels A Bit Like A Dream Interpretation I Reckon

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Graham Jupp

#20 Did Not Buy…

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Miranda van der Sluis

#21 I Am Mildly Disturbed By The Way That Strategically-Placed Fish Is Staring Menacingly Into My Soul And Rather Concerned That The Woman Is Actually Dead And Not Just Enjoying An Afternoon Sitting On The Bottom Of The Ocean With Clown Fish Playing In Her Hair

$12.75 at Community Thrift in Rivera Beach, Florida.

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Stacy Stuntzner Fluegge

#22 £3.45 For This Beauty, Won’t Believe It’s Painted/ Drawn But Is!!! I Left It Humbily For The People Who Believe In Hares And Rabbits Laying Eggs At Easter, Or Other Weirdo’s… Llandeilo Charity Shop UK Wales

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Karien Wolf

#23 So Excited For My First Post That I Almost Forgot To Take The Name Of The Actual Charity Shop! Petrifying Puss – Found In Lighthouse – Buxton, Derbyshire

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Stephen Radford

#24 The Load Of Bull Can Be Yours For £3.50 In Mind Leytonstone

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Wayne Sanders

#25 Oxfam Totnes £15

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Celia Stroud

#26 Bethany, Leith Walk, Edinburgh. A Bit Strange If Not Downright Terrible. (Would *you* Put This On Your Wall?) Dunno Why My Photo’s Black-And-White

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Ian Clark

#27 I Spotted This Beauty In Savers At Modbury And I Couldn’t Stop Thinking About It. My Partner Secretly Purchased It, And Gave It To Me As A Present A Few Weeks Later. It Now Sits Proudly In Our Lounge Room. Think It Was $6

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Emily Fricker

#28 Lifelong Thrift, Seattle

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Angie Jabine

#29 Summer Vibes At Wawollie Kringloop In Utrecht (Nl) – 2.5 Euro

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Madalina Amza

#30 Who Doesn’t Want This 4ft Monstrosity Hanging On Their Wall? Couldn’t See A Price, Havant

30 Supreme Examples Of &#8216;Terrible Art In Charity Shops&#8217;

Image source: Jxmie May

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
9 Enlighting Pictures Telling The Truth Of The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Daniel Craig Cannot Contain Himself During SNL Sketch
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2020
Teen Shocks Her Prom Date By Walking For The First Time In 10 Months, And His Reaction Says It All
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Actors Who Successfully Played Multiple Roles on the Same TV Show
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2020
25 Most Beautiful Photos I Took Of My Birth Country Belgium Before Moving To The United States
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Goes Ballistic On Her BF For Agreeing To Mow His Ex’s Lawn, He Complains About It Online
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.