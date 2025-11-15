The world is at its final stage. We have outdone ourselves, but found a planet just in time, just inhabitable enough.
You can recreate civilization– the laws, the ethics, the systems of society
You can even tweak human genetics.
What kind of world would you create, how would you like human beings to be this time!?
What LESSONS have you learned from this civilization and existence on Earth?
What would you emphasize more of and steer humans towards? What would you completely avoid and steer humans away from?
#1
I would get rid of humans because we will just wreck the planet all over again. Also, it will give all the other animals a chance to survive.
#2
1. Racism, sexism, homophobics, transphobics, all go bye bye!
2. Make healthy foods taste nice
3. The new humans that I have created have found a way to 100% accurately predict weather!
4. Humans are way smarter!
5. Everyone brings Minecraft to the new planet and creates one huge realm!
#3
All racists, sexists, homophobes, transphobes, all negative -ists and -phobes
GENDER EQUALITY (i guess that would come with the getting rid of sexists but still)
Global healthcare
No global warming
