“I’m Honestly Terrified”: 28YO Gets A Facelift, People Are Questioning Reality

by

For as long as humans have been around, we’ve chased beauty, sometimes at shocking costs.

Centuries ago in Europe, people smeared lead on their faces to achieve that pale “aristocratic” look, so common it became known as the Venetian curse. In Ancient Egypt, toxic minerals were brushed across eyelids in the name of allure, and by the early 1900s, women were literally dusting their faces with radium-infused powders just to sparkle a little brighter.

Today, beauty treatments have evolved and are generally much safer thanks to medical research. But our obsession hasn’t gone anywhere. Recently, one woman revealed online that she had a facelift at just 28, sparking fierce backlash over harmful beauty standards and the physical risks involved.

Scroll down to see how the internet reacted and weigh in with your thoughts.

One woman recently opened up about her beauty treatments, revealing she’d already had a facelift at just 28

Image credits: hotgirlenhancements

The news spread quickly, sparking heated debates online

Image credits: jenunhinged

Among the backlash were fears over the kind of example this could set

Image credits: jenunhinged

Image credits: nensuria / freepik (not the actual photo)

Commenters urged society to normalize women getting older without shame

Image credits: elysiaberman

Having a facelift at that age not only creates harmful expectations but can also pose serious physical risks

Image credits: Laura Villela Beauty Designer | Brasil / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: elysiaberman

Commenters agreed there are plenty of ways to keep skin looking good without resorting to such harsh surgery

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
