Who is Shae Cornette? All About Molly Qerim’s First Take Replacement

Since she joined ESPN in 2020, Shae Cornette has been on a steady rise in her career pursuits. She began her journey with the world-class sports network as a radio personality before earning a spot as a co-host on the ESPN+ TV show SportsNation. Cornette later became a regular anchor of SportsCenter and has recorded another milestone with the network in 2025.
Before she became one of ESPN’s best, Shae Cornette worked with several radio and television stations in Chicago, covering collegiate and professional sports. Throughout her evolving career, her passion for sports broadcasting has remained constant. Cornette’s spectacular talent has secured a new opportunity to host ESPN’s First Take, and fans of the weekday show are excited to have her. Discover the finer details about the ESPN host, including her early life and career beginnings.
Shae Cornette Has a Degree in Broadcast Journalism
Born in 1986 in Chicago, Illinois, Shae Cornette began her journey into sports broadcasting in college. Her interest in the field was sparked during her time at Indiana University Bloomington, where she earned a degree in broadcast journalism. As a student, Cornette went through internships to sharpen her skills. She was a production assistant for the CBS network’s coverage of the Chicago Bears games. She also did other internship programs with Showtime Networks and MTV Networks.
Career Beginnings Before ESPN
After honing her skills through internships in college, Shae Cornette made her foray into the corporate world as a professional journalist, beginning with Chicago media outfits like the Big Ten Network and WLS-TV (ABC 7). Cornette also worked for Campus Insiders (now Stadium) and WGN-TV (Morning Dose) in the budding days of her career. For two years, she covered Chicago Bears games as a field reporter for WFLD (Fox-32).
At Fox-32, Shae Cornette also served as the weekend sports anchor, covering major sports events in the city. Additionally, Cornette joined David Kaplan as co-host on his talk show, which aired on WMVP (ESPN 1000). Cornette gained enough experience and recognition in Chicago before moving to Connecticut to join one of the biggest sports networks in the world.
Shae Cornette Joined ESPN in 2020
In 2020, Shae Cornette took her career to the next level when she left Chicago to join ESPN in Connecticut. She cohosted ESPN Radio’s GameDay. Interestingly, Cornette’s husband was her co-host on the weekly football show, making them the first couple to host a show on ESPN Radio. Their on-air chemistry gained recognition, and in October 2021, the couple began hosting SportsNation, a relaunched TV show on ESPN+, which is Cornette’s debut on ESPN television.
While working for ESPN, Cornette also served as a host for the NFL Radio channel. Her career got an upgrade when she became a regular anchor on SportsCenter, one of the most popular and oldest sports shows on the network. In October 2025, Cornette hit another milestone when ESPN tabbed her to replace Molly Qerim on First Take. She will co-host alongside Stephen A. Smith.
Shae Cornette Jumped Hurdles to Get the First Take Job
When Qerim announced her departure from ESPN’s First Take, she didn’t just create a vacancy; she left some big shoes to fill for whoever the network selects to take her spot. Qerim left a 10-year legacy as First Take host, a feat that makes it difficult to match, especially with the passion and energy she brought to the show. She broke the news on Instagram, where she wrote:
“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”
Nevertheless, Shae Cornette won the role after a rigorous tryout period that spanned a month. Taking to social media, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to join ESPN’s most popular daytime show. Cornette makes her first appearance on First Take on November 3, 2025.
Shae Cornette’s Husband is Her Biggest Fan
Shae Cornette has been married to Jordan Cornette since June 1, 2019. They met at Campus Insiders in 2014, where they both worked. The Cornettes have two children together, a son named Joey and a daughter named Saylor Patricia. They also share a son, Carter Cornette, from Jordan’s previous relationship. Carter is a State Champion swimmer and lives with his mom in Florida.
Jordan played basketball at Notre Dame and currently works with ESPN. According to Shae Cornette, her husband takes all credit for her job at ESPN. In a 2024 interview with Wesport Magazine, she stated, “Jordan is the reason I am at ESPN. He basically begged ESPN to give me a shot on a radio show with him, and then we never looked back.” She added that her husband has always believed in her, and she’s grateful to have him.
Follow Us