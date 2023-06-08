8 Actors Who Went to Harvard

Harvard is recognised as one of the most prestigious schools in the world. Unsurprisingly, the University alumni boasts some of the world’s finest intellectuals, legal luminaries, and policymakers. Many well known actors also attended Harvard, possessing a unique combination of artistic brilliance and the rare privilege of having their intellect honed at Harvard University.
In this piece, we will spotlight some notable actors who have journeyed through Harvard. While some embarked on their acting careers after completing their studies, others discovered their passion for the performing arts during their time at Harvard. Through their stories, we will discover a compelling narrative of resilience, passion, and the boundless possibilities that emerge when talent and education intertwine.
1. John Lithgow
A recipient of six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Tony Awards, John Lithgow’s stellar career has spanned 5 decades which has culminated in an induction into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2005. Born on October 19, 1945, in Rochester, New York, he was raised in a family of performers, with his father being a theater director and his mother an actress. The actor studied History and English literature at Harvard graduating in 1967 with an A.B. magna cum laude. Beyond his acting, Lithgow is also an accomplished author and storyteller. He has written several children’s books, including The Remarkable Farkle McBride and I Got Two Dogs.
2. Dean Norris
Dean Norris, a versatile and accomplished actor known for his commanding presence and ability to play a wide range of characters, is yet another exceptional individual who embarked on a transformative educational journey at Harvard University. Popularly known for his character in Breaking Bad, Norris, also graduated from Harvard University in 1985 where he majored in Social Sciences. After graduation, Norris embarked on a career that would showcase his remarkable versatility and dedication to his craft. He began with appearances in popular television shows such as The Equalizer and Hunter, gradually building a reputation for his ability to bring complex and multifaceted characters to life.
3. Matt Damon
Born on October 8, 1970, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Matt Damon was raised in a stimulating academic environment. His mother, a professor of early childhood education, and his father, an education professor, and expert in African-American history, instilled in him a love for learning from an early age. Damon will go on to attend Harvard University, where he studied English before ultimately switching his major to Theater Arts. He however left before receiving his degree to take a lead role in the film Geronimo: An American Legend. Damon embarked on a remarkable career that spanned diverse genres. His breakthrough role in Good Will Hunting not only earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay but also established him as a formidable actor with an undeniable on-screen presence.
4. Natalie Portman
Born Natalie Hershlag, in Jerusalem, to Jewish parents, Portman is one actress that has shown a remarkable ability to seamlessly navigate between her acting career and academic pursuits. While discussing her career, Portman famously quipped, that she’d rather be smart than a movie star. It’s easy to see why. She has a degree in Psychology from Harvard and once told the New York Post that she was considering leaving showbiz to become a vet or clinical psychologist. A published researcher in numerous scientific journals, Portman drastically reduced her involvement in Hollywood to focus on her studies even though she had become an in-demand actress following her widely praised performance as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Following her graduation from Harvard, she bounced back into the big league with a stellar performance in her portrayal of Nina Sayers in the psychological thriller Black Swan for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress.
5. B.J. Novak
B. J. Novak rose to prominence as a writer, actor, and executive producer on the hit television series The Office. Not only did he portray the quirky and enigmatic character Ryan Howard, but he also contributed significantly to the show’s writing, earning him critical acclaim and several Primetime Emmy Award nominations. The actor attended Harvard University where he majored in English and Spanish Literature. In addition to his acting and writing endeavors, Novak has made notable appearances in other television series and films, guest-starring on shows like Punk’d and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and appearing in films such as Inglourious Basterds and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
6. Amy Brenneman
Born in New London, Connecticut, Amy Brenneman honed her acting skills in theatre as a teenager, both in school at Glastonbury High School and with local theater groups in Connecticut. She attended Harvard University, where she studied Comparative Religion and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While at Harvard she co-founded Cornerstone Theatre Company. Following her graduation, Brenneman delved into the world of acting. She made her mark on television with her breakthrough role as Officer Janice Licalsi in the series NYPD Blue.
7. Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones was exposed to the entertainment industry from a young age. Her father, the legendary musician Quincy Jones, and her mother, actress Peggy Lipton, undoubtedly played influential roles in shaping her artistic inclinations. A talented and multifaceted actress, writer, and producer, Jones enrolled in Harvard University’s four-year law course, until she decided to switch routes after being disillusioned by the OJ Simpson case. During her time at Harvard, Jones embraced the vibrant arts scene on campus, actively participating in theatrical productions and honing her acting skills. She would go on to graduate with a degree in Religion and Philosophy in 1997.
8. Stockard Channing
Born Susan Antonia Williams Stockard on February 13, 1944, in New York City, Channing has had an exceptional career spanning over six decades. After graduating from high school, Channing pursued her dreams by studying drama at Radcliffe College, then the female version of the all-male Harvard University. An outstanding student, she majored in Literature and History, graduating summa cum laude. Over the course of her career, she has amassed three Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards as well one Tony Award.