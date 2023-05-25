7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Office’s BJ Novak

BJ Novak is best known for his role on The Office, but he’s also a well-established writer. Aside from playing the quirky temp Ryan on The Office, Novak was also one of the creative writing forces behind the timeless show. Beyond the hit TV shows, Novak is also known for his roles in Vengeance, The Amazing Spiderman 2, and The Mindy Project.
Novak is a multitalented celebrity with an impressive portfolio of TV shows, movies, and writing credits. He will always be remembered for his iconic role on The Office, but there’s so much more to him. So here are seven facts you didn’t know about BJ Novak.
1. BJ Novak Has a Very Close Relationship With Mindy Kaling
One of the most interesting facts about BJ Novak is his long friendship with The Office co-star Mindy Kaling. The two actors met on the set of the show and started dating shortly after, just like their on-screen characters, Ryan and Kelly. Interestingly enough, their real-life on-and-off relationship served as an inspiration for their characters. Despite their romantic history, Novak and Kaling stayed close friends.
Novak even said Kaling was the most important person in his life. He’s even the godfather to her children. He explained, “It’s really fun to be her BFF. It is a fantastic relationship with a lot of shorthand. I feel so lucky that I get a brilliant text from Mindy Kaling, like, once an hour. It’s like something you’d win at an auction — Mindy Kaling will blow up your phone!”
2. He Was a Writer and Executive Producer on The Office
Novak was discovered by The Office executive producer Greg Daniels while he was performing at a comedy club. Shortly after hearing his jokes, Daniels decided to cast him as Ryan Howard. But not a lot of fans know that Novak was also one of the writers and executive producers of the legendary mockumentary show. He was one of the original writers, alongside Daniels, Kaling, Michael Schur, and Paul Lieberstein.
3. He Was a High School Classmate of John Krasinski
Novak and his costar John Krasinski go way back. As a matter of fact, the two Office stars, Kransinski and BJ Novak, have known each other since high school. They graduated from Newton South High School in Massachusetts in 1997 and, by sheer coincidence, ended up together on one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.
4. He Graduated From Harvard University
BJ Novak attended Harvard University, where he graduated in 2011 with a major in English and Spanish literature. During his time there, he was a part of The Harvard Lampoon, which is an undergraduate humor publication. Even though many people believe that graduating from Harvard is a prestigious opportunity, Novak begs to differ. Due to this unpopular opinion, he faced strong backlash online when he said that “Harvard is the worst thing to have on a comedy resume.” He explained, “Comedy is an underdog profession. You’re speaking up for the underdog. You’re saying what isn’t said by the people in charge. But [Harvard] makes people think you’re in a different category. Or that you think you are.”
5. BJ Novak Is a Published Book Author
Novak is a man of many talents. Aside from being an accomplished actor and TV writer, he’s also a published book author and a New York Times best seller. He authored the acclaimed books – a short story collection called One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories and a children’s book, The Book with No Pictures.
6. BJ Novak Created a List-Making App Similar to Pinterest
Another interesting fact about BJ Novak is that he co-created a planning app in 2015 with Dev Flaherty. The app was called The List App, and it worked similarly to Pinterest. It was intended to help organization lovers make lists and plans. The app rebranded to ‘li.st’ in 2016 but eventually got shut down in 2017 due to a lack of users.
7. He Has a Fascinating Portfolio of TV Shows and Movies
Novak has become a household name all across the world thanks to his role as Ryan on The Office. However, he has several exciting projects in his portfolio. For instance, he started out as a stand-up comedian in Hollywood Youth Hostel, then performed on Premium Blend and on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. His first television break was on MTV’s hit show Punk’d, where he helped Ashton Kutcher prank celebrities like Hilary Duff and Usher. After the global success of The Office, Novak appeared in movies like Inglourious Basterds, Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder, and The Internship.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!