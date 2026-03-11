Stranger Things Season 5: Meet The Newbies Shaking Up The Grand Finale

Stranger Things returned for its fifth and final season in November 2025 with several new characters to shake things up for a befitting conclusion. Picking up from Season 4’s apocalyptic ending, the new season follows the protagonists’ efforts to eliminate Vecna and hopefully, restore Hawkins. But with some of the new characters introduced, Eleven and her nerdy friends wouldn’t only be dealing with Vecna. Scheduled for release in three parts, Season 5 will wrap up the story that began in July 2016, when Stranger Things premiered on Netflix and immediately pulled a massive fan base.
Having enjoyed positive reviews and ratings throughout its run, the show’s ending is a bittersweet experience for the fandom, who are eager to see how the story concludes, but bumbed out about parting ways with the Hawkins gangs for good. Thankfully, the Stranger Things story will continue in Tales from ’85, an animated spin-off expected to premiere sometime in 2026. In the meantime, these are the newbies helping the original show pull off the grand ending it deserves.
Nell Fisher As Holly Wheeler
Portrayed by Anniston and Tinsley Price in the previous seasons, Nell Fisher takes up the Holly Wheeler role in Season 5. The character is poised to influence the final season’s storyline, and the first volume has introduced viewers to Holly’s struggle to fit in. She has an imaginary friend, who’s at the center of Holly’s impact in Stranger Things Season 5. Before the Duffer brothers’ show, Nell Fisher played Mildred in Ant Timpson’s Bookworm.
The British-New Zealand actress debuted in 2022 as Tia in Aaron Falvey’s post-pandemic action thriller Northspur. That same year, she played Olive Crowe in two episodes of My Life Is Murder before gaining greater recognition for her performance in Lee Cronin’s 2023 body horror, Evil Dead Rise. She also played Luisa that same year in Choose Love, a comedy romance directed by Stuart McDonald.
Jake Connelly As Derek Turnbow
Jake Connelly’s Derke Turnbow spices up Stranger Things’ fifth and final season as Holly Wheeler’s classmate and bully. The rude potty mouth made a strong impression in the first volume of the season, evolving from Holly’s bully to a delightful new addition to the show’s central characters. An American actor from Chicago, the Stranger Things role has set Connelly’s career on the map for more opportunities. Playing Derek Turnbow is a significant achievement for the actor, who began his career acting in commercials for Microsoft Windows.
He made his proper acting debut in 2022, starring as Jakub alongside Vasanti Bhatt and Julitta Brecher in Juan C. Linares’ short drama film, Between the Silence. Originally cast for a small part as a generic bully, Connelly’s charm compelled the showrunners to increase his screentime. “He was just so charming and hilarious that we started to gradually increase the size of his role throughout the season,” Matt Duffer divulged. “So, not unlike Steve Harrington, Derek started out as a stereotypical bully, but grew into something much more compelling — all thanks to Jake.”
Linda Hamilton As Dr. Kay
With Dr. Kay in the mix as the new head of the military occupation in Hawkins, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends have a ruthless adversary to contend with, while Vecna lurks in the Upside Down. Kay believes she’s doing what’s best for Hawkins. Her preoccupation with hunting and capturing Eleven alive sets up a grand showdown for the second volume.
Linda Hamilton is a seasoned actress known for playing Sarah Connor in the Terminator film series. The American actress from Salisbury, Maryland, began her career in 1979 and solidified her Hollywood legacy over the decades with roles in Beauty and the Beast, A Mother’s Prayer, Dante’s Peak, and The Color of Courage. She was considering retirement when she was cast to play Dr. Kay in Stranger Things Season 5.
Alex Breaux As Lt. Robert Akers
A theatrically trained performer, Alex Breaux joins Stranger Things Season 5 as an antagonist, working alongside Dr. Kay to hunt Eleven. Breaux plays a different character, Dr. Brenner, in the series’ Broadway prequel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow. While Breaux’s career has gained renewed interest, he’s not a newbie in the industry.
His resume dates back to the late 2000s; he made his Broadway debut in 2014 and has performed in popular projects on stage and onscreen. Some of his recent works include Waco: The Aftermath, Joe Pickett, and Netflix’s American Primeval. Alex Breaux is also a director, known for the acclaimed horror thriller, The Reckoning. Check out the upcoming game-based movies that could be huge.
Follow Us