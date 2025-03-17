American Primeval’s 5 Most Brutal Moments, Ranked

From the Mountain Meadows massacre to the Utah War, American Primeval’s most brutal moments bring several tragic historical events to mind. The Western thriller created by Mark L. Smith stars Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, and Dane DeHaan in a cruel tale of survival. While the plot revolves around the Natives and the Mormons’ clash to gain control of the American West, the series enthralls viewers with an intense storyline about a mother and son’s perilous journey through the dangerous terrain.
The miniseries’ massive emotional impact on viewers hinges on its grim premise. Following its release and huge popularity, the Mormon Church issued a press statement, describing it as a historical fiction that’s “dangerously misleading.” With the Old Spanish Trail massacre setting the tone for the narrative, here’s a ranking of American Primeval’s most brutal moments.
5. When Two Moons Stabbed Her Abuser
The mute Indigenous girl portrayed by Shawnee Pourier captures the unpleasant fate of women in the Utah territory during the conflict. Choosing to stick with Devin (Preston Mota) and his mother Sara (Gilpin) on their perilous journey to Crooks Springs, the young Native American navigated through difficult survival circumstances. From killing one of the bounty hunters pursuing her company to fighting off a pack of wolves, Two Moon’s survival instinct is at the heart of her appeal to viewers. Having to kill who was meant to protect her to end her sexual assault was one of the series’ difficult-to-watch scenes.
4. Sara’s Sexual Assualt
Being overly good can have dire consequences in American Primeval. Sara learned this the hard way in the third episode; when her company encountered a seemingly lost girl child amid their journey. Disregarding Isaac Reed’s (Kitsch) call to ignore the child, Sara opted to help, exposing the group to an ambush. With the little girl serving as bait, French-speaking bandits attack the caravan of four, capturing Sara alongside her son and Isaac.
In captivity, the bandit leader drags Sara into a shack and violates her sexually. The incident marks a turning point for the otherwise benevolent character. She realizes the severity of the terrain after surrendering herself to sexual assault to protect her son. This makes the scene one of American Primeval’s most brutal moments.
3. Sergeant Pepper’s Betrayal Of His Military Colleagues
After establishing that the Mormon Church was responsible for the massacre of Arkansas settlers on the Old Spanish Trail, Captain Edmund Dellinger (Lucas Neff) wrote to General Stafford, requesting additional troops to assist in eliminating the Mormon forces. But instead of delivering the letter to the General, Dellinger’s lieutenant Sergeant-Major Pepper (Kip Weeks) took the letter to the Mormon who attacked the military camp, killing all of his fellow soldiers, including Captain Dellinger.
Losing his life alongside his troop after his deputy’s betrayal ranks among American Primeval’s most brutal moments, especially as the Captian was the sole hope for peace and civility in the Utah territory. Pepper paid the ultimate price for selling out his colleagues. However, even his death was inconsequential and can’t compensate for the grave outcome of his betrayal.
2. Isaac Reed’s Death
The Spotted Hawk’s death is perhaps American Primeval’s most shocking moment for viewers. For a fast-paced plot with so much violence and tragedies, Isaac’s connection with Sara, Devin, and Two Moons was poised to be a rewarding conclusion for viewers. Having learned how to love again after the death of his wife and son, the audience anticipated a fresh beginning for him with Sara and the kids. This didn’t happen as he lost his life in the final scene protecting the trio. While his death was noble, it denied viewers the glimpse of a happy ending they anticipated.
1. Jacob And Abish Pratt’s Reunion
The couple’s reunion delivers American Primeval’s most brutal moment. A loving husband and devoted member of the Mormon Church, Jacob (DeHaan) lost his mind searching for his wife Abish (Saura Lightfoot-Leon), who was captured by the Shoshone tribe after the Old Spanish Trail massacre. He eventually accepts that Abish has been murdered in the finale and joins the Mormon’s attack on the clan to avenge her death.
Unfortunately, he shoots and kills Abish who was fighting alongside the Shoshone tribe. Consumed by grief, Jacob kisses Abish as she draws her last breath and turns the gun to his head. Jacob and Abish Pratt’s deaths highlight the series’ recurring themes of deception and tragedy. Check out some of the best closing arguments in TV shows.
