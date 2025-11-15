Hey Pandas, What Do You Hate About Your Teacher? (Closed)

What do you hate about your teacher?
#1
When you’re not their favorite student.
#2
Mine doesn’t listen
#3
He was my teacher and my father. He made me feel as if I was never good enough and always tried to perfect me by changing who I was. Luckily, he’s dead. He also tried to kill half of the universe.
#4
She tried to get me to move away from my crush because he made me laugh so much I cried.
#5
They go way to fast. I’m virtual and she goes through things so fast my stuff doesn’t even load.
#6
My p.e. teacher stopped almost all communication with fully remote students. Ignoring emails, no zooms, but still gives us work. Just doesn’t tell us how to do it.
#7
that she gonna block me off of bored panda forever and this is the only way i can be on
#8
The teacher I hate would be my art teacher; I was always a good kid and all this other stuff and I understand criticizing like the art projects but she had the audience to come over when I was done with my project and then start criticizing the drawing I was currently working that wasn’t even for school. Also my friend was drawing while waiting for her to set up this thing for notes and the teacher came over to her and said that she couldn’t draw while they were doing notes; they weren’t even doing notes at the time then she asked my friend to go throw away that drawing she had been working on for a week and a half and she wouldn’t leave until she threw it away. She just makes my blood boil dude and like nobody in the school likes her like at all.
#9
She HATES me. She never listens two examples: one time my crayons all fell into my backpack and she told me to stop orgainizing my crayons, like bru i was putting them back in the box. another time we were about to go outside and i was tying my shoe. She told me to stand up so i tied my shoe standing up. Another girl in my class did the same guess what my teacher did. NOTHING
#10
When they treat you like sh*t because they don’t like you for absolutely no reason at all
