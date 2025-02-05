5 Best Closing Arguments In TV Shows

Closing arguments in TV shows aren’t quite the same as courtroom scenarios in real life. While they are a chance for attorneys to nudge the jury towards a favorable verdict for their clients off-screen, they are often used on-screen to fuel the unfolding drama and create memorable moments for viewers. From the condensed timeline of trials to the inaccurate representation of the roles of judges and lawyers, television depictions of courtroom moments are generally unrealistic.
For instance, lawyers often depart from asking questions to argue or testify while cross-examining witnesses. Just as judges habitually bang the gavel to call for order, or a witness sworn in with the Bible. These are all inaccurate portrayals of what happens in the real world. Nonetheless, they effectively elicit emotions, stimulating and drawing viewers deeper into the story. Here are some of the best closing arguments in TV shows.
1. John Stone’s Emotional Appeal For Naz’s Acquittal In The Night Of
The Night Of (2016) revolves around Naz (Riz Ahmed), a college student charged with murder after an unplanned night of sex and drugs with a stranger. The HBO mini-series stars American actor John Turturro, whose performance as John Stone received nominations for the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe. As Naz’s lawyer, Stone’s emotionally charged closing argument aptly brings the series to a meaningful climactic moment that compels the audience to reflect on the show’s core message.
Centering his closing statement on how prison has radicalized Naz didn’t only sway the jury. It also left viewers thinking of the effects of wrongful incarceration and flaws in the criminal justice system. Stone’s impassioned delivery of his statement while dealing with the return of his raging eczema makes the scene even more soul-stirring.
2. Bobby Donnell’s Angry Closing Argument For Eddie Wick In The Practice
During its eight-season run, The Practice (1997 – 2004) was a formidable show that appealed to the legal thriller and crime drama fandoms. The series follows the careers of defense attorneys in a law firm founded by Bobby Donnell (Dylan McDermott), with each case building up to a climactic scene that involves delivering a closing argument. McDermott’s performance as Bobby Donnell remains the pinnacle of his career. The role won him a Golden Globe for Best Performance, alongside a nomination for Primetime Emmy’s Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
As the lead actor and star of the show, he embodied most of the show’s memorable moments, including his angry closing argument in “Day in Court,” Season 4, Episode 10, while defending Eddie Wick, a drug dealer charged with murder. Delivering his statement, Donnell breaks away from his argument to address a juror and then the courtroom wall, saying; “Maybe I’ll have a better chance of moving the wall.” Some part of the scene in question is captured in the Bobby Donnell curated video above at time stamp 11:36.
3. Alan Shore’s Brilliant Plea For Dr. Follette In Boston Legal
The Practice spin-off ran for five seasons, establishing James Spader as a bonafide television star. The American actor’s portrayal of Alan Shore in Boston Legal (2004 – 2008) received two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Throughout the legal drama’s run on ABC, Spader captivated viewers with numerous brilliant moments that aided the show’s acclaim.
One such instance was in “Angel of Death,” Season 3, Episode 11; while defending a doctor on trial for euthanizing her patients. Alan’s story about mad Elephants in Africa was a fascinating way to plead Dr. Follette’s (Ann Cusack) case before the jury. The story’s apt analogy and breathtaking delivery ranks the scene among the best closing arguments in TV shows.
4. Jack McCoy’s Closing Argument For Sarah Maslin In Law & Order
As Jack McCoy during Law & Order’s first run, Sam Waterston delivered one of the unforgettable closing arguments in TV shows. In “Virtue,” Season 5, Episode 8, Jack drags city councilman Spencer Talbert (Anthony Heald) to court for larceny by extortion. This was after Sarah Maslin’s (Regina Taylor) claim that he coerced her to sleep with him in exchange for becoming a partner at their law firm.
While Sarah’s testimony set the stage for an emphatic closing statement, Jack’s simple and personalized address to the jury fiercely conveyed the weight of the councilman’s crime. It was inevitable for the jury to arrive at a guilty verdict, making the scene one of the most remarkable, emotionally rewarding moments of the police procedural, legal drama. Waterston received at least three Primetime Emmy nominations for his performance, amongst other coveted recognition.
5. Annalise’s Closing Argument At Her Murder Trial In How to Get Away with Murder
Viola Davis’ portrayal of a high-profile criminal defense lawyer and professor of law in How to Get Away with Murder (2014 – 2020) demonstrated the depth of her prowess as a performer. She carried the legal thriller, delivering many unforgettable scenes that have lingered on with the HTGAWM fandom. Her closing argument for Nathaniel Lahey (Glynn Turman), wherein she used a minute of dead silence to illustrate her point, is one of the most impactful closing statements ever depicted.
That’s also true for her sincere assessment of her character while standing trial for murder. The American actress bagged multiple awards for her acclaimed performance, including the milestone of becoming the first African-American actress to win the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Check out FROM season 4’s lingering threads that guarantee another exciting installment.
Follow Us