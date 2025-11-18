Diddy’s Lawyer Says He Had ‘1,000 Bottles’ Of Baby Oil Because ‘Americans Buy In Bulk’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer found himself in an awkward situation as he was tasked with explaining why authorities found more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil in the rapper’s residences following his arrest.
“Americans buy in bulk, as we know,” attorney Marc Agnifilo told The New York Post, dismissing claims that authorities had confiscated the amount of lubricant from Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties.
Agnifilo further defended his client, emphasizing that “these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do” and discrediting concerns raised by the items confiscated in the raid as merely the result of buying habits.
The lawyer has an infamous curriculum, as he previously represented money laundering ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng and sex trafficking NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, both of whom were convicted.
“He’s just laser-focused, he’s engaged, he’s helpful, he’s confident. We’re going through our defense as we do every day, and his spirits are relatively good,” Agnifilo, who has been regularly visiting Combs at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, explained.
The 54-year-old celebrity remains in custody after his arrest on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking on August 17. He’ll stay in jail without bail until his next status hearing, set for October 9, 2024.
Combs’ indictment detailed his involvement in the orchestration of what he called “Freak Offs,” where he lured women and male sex workers into drug-fueled, multi-day sexual escapades, which allegedly made use of the copious amounts of lubricant confiscated.
Prosecutors allege that Diddy created and ran a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that also engaged in crimes such as arson, bribery, obstruction of justice, and even forced labor.
“Physical abuse by the defendant was recurrent and widely known. On numerous occasions from at least in or about 2009 and continuing for years, [he] assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, and dragging,” the document read.
Agnifilo discredited the paper and its description of Diddy’s activities, saying, “Back when I was a kid in the late ’70s, they were called threesomes.”
Marc Agnifilo markets himself as a high-stakes criminal defense attorney, and has represented numerous controversial figures over the years
Agnifilo met Combs through Ben Brafman, the rapper’s longtime lawyer and former boss of Marc at Brafman & Associates, where he worked for 18 years and handled several of its most high-profile cases.
Agnifilo first represented Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011, the former International Monetary Fund director and French economist, whose sexual assault case was dropped after concerns over the complainant’s credibility.
In 2015, he took on the defense of Martin Shkreli, who was convicted of securities fraud and banned for life from the pharmaceutical industry after raising the price of an anti-malaria drug from $17.50 to $750 per pill.
A few years later, Agnifilo defended Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs banker convicted in 2022 for his role in the embezzlement of billions from the now-collapsed Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.
Around the same time, he also represented NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, who was convicted in 2019 for running a cult disguised as self-help seminars and sentenced to 120 years in prison.
Despite his peculiar track record, Marc remains confident that he can win the case for Sean Combs. “We’ll fight every day until we don’t have to fight anymore,” he stated in a press conference.
