My Paintings Explore Different Tragedies In People’s Lives

My name is Igor Dobrowolski I am an artist living in Poland. In my work there are many topics that I try to move, such as death, depression, war children, the problems of the poor and homeless, addiction, narcissism, lack of empathy.
However, the binding agent that combines all of these problems or stories is suffering, particle of hope and attempt reminder that life can be terrible, cruel and thereby show that our “problems” are not so great, and all in all it almost does not exist in comparison to the aforementioned tragedy and thus can appreciate your life, our time, or ordinary moments, and the emphasis on understanding empathy, pressure empathy.
I do not like the word pressure but do not know how to replace it. I believe that empathy is one of the most important and yet not appreciated feature. I do not deceive myself with the salvation of the world, but maybe my work and the work of others, not necessarily in the art world, will help fix something. I hope that my work is such a minimal part of something good. For me, the try in all work to conclude a part of hope is very important, because I really believe it’s going to be “better” even after the greatest tragedies, perhaps for life or maybe death. I do not want to be too lofty just somehow feel I do not know how to put into words.
More info: igordobrowolski.com
Less Dead
Inscription: to feel a little bit better, less dead. Dimensions: 165cm X 135cm X 3cm.
Nothing But Love, Everything Else Is Just Borrowed
Oil on plywood. Dimensions: 150cm X 105cm X 7cm.
Why You Exist?
Middle inscription: why do you exist? Right inscription: where did all the passion go? Charcoal, acrylic on mdf board, linen. Dimensions: 165cm X 135cm X 6cm.
Dry Your Eyes
People affected by the tragedies. Inscription: does it hurt anymore?
Trying To Find A Balance
Inscription: I love you, I could not live without you,/ It often overwhelms me. I fear losing you, I love not only you,/ I also love my brother, mom/ I feel that I have a huge happiness/ I wonder why I have such huge luck/ They will think that it is a show, that is not true,/ I s**t on you, you know nothing. Oil, mixed mediaon plywood. Dimensions: 198cm X 135cm X 6cm.
Da Grind
Inscription: I can’t anymore, f**k grind maybe, maybe someone will love what you’re doing. Charcoal, ink on linen canvas. Dimensions: 165cm X 135cm X 2cm.
Fragile
Oil on plywood. Dimensions: 150cm X 105cm X 7cm.
Addiction
Brief talks with homeless alcoholics. Inscription left top corner: why are you so tired? I am hungry. Inscription right top corner: I was a normal boy. Bottom inscription: I would like to come out of this but I have no strength. Oil on plywood, linen canvas. Dimensions: 185cm X 135cm X 7cm.
I’m Afraid
Inscription: I’m afraid, fear digest me that someone will take them from me, see my heart is bleeding, they will not be with me, I believe that only for a moment, not for long a moment. I would not be hanged on a rope, and later for eternity… Fear rips me, f**ks me. But I believe in love.
Love Yours
Real story of a raped girl. Middle inscription: I was 11 when they raped me. Right inscription: they paid my mom not to write a denunciation. My friend Luda was with me, she had 5 wounds on her back from the knife, I was not injured. After all, my mother began to poke, she became a drug addict, I was sick of it and I left. Inscription upper left corner: few people would given they life for my problems. Left inscription: this story has a little hopestart writing. Charcoal, acrylic on plywood and linen canvas. Dimensions: 90cm X 130cm X 6.5cm.
Pursuit
White inscription: listen I yearn to be free, good. Black inscription: motherf***er, I think you understand, it’s not that simple. Charcoal on linen canvas. Dimensions: 110cm X 150cm X 6cm.
Truth Lies
“You don’t think about depression that you’ve put on a gray veil and are seeing the world through the haze of a bad mood. You think that the veil has been taken away, the veil of happiness, and that now you’re seeing truly. It’s easier to help schizophrenics who perceive that there’s something foreign inside of them that needs to be exorcised, but it’s difficult with depressives, because we believe we are seeing the truth. But the truth lies.” (Andrew Solomon). “People say to me, (depression), well, is it continuous with normal sadness?” and I say, in a way it’s continuous with normal sadness. There is a certain amount of continuity, but it’s the same way there’s continuity between having an iron fence outside your house that gets a little rust spot that you have to sand off and do a little repainting, and what happens if you leave the house for 100 years and it rusts through until it’s only a pile of orange dust. And it’s that orange dust spot, that orange dust problem, that’s the one we’re setting out to address.”
