From Season 4: Lingering Thread That Guarantees Another Exciting Installment

FROM tells an all-engrossing story about people trapped in a mysterious town where they are hunted at night. The supernatural horror thriller created by John Griffin debuted in February 2022 and quickly gained a cult following for its unique premise, nail-biting suspense, and unpredictable plotting. When Season 1 concluded in April, viewers were already desperate to know if residents of the unearthly town would ever get to escape.
With such enormous acclaim, Season 2 was a no-brainer. FROM was greenlit for a second season that April and it arrived on MGM+ in June 2023, replicating the first season’s success. With a resident escaping the town in Season 2’s finale, the FROM fandom anticipated Season 3 to tie up all the loose ends. Contrary to that, the third installment seems to have set the tone for a grander conclusion. The series will return for Season 4 in 2025 and here are the major lingering threads promising another exciting installment.
The Man In Yellow Suit
FROM Season 3’s ending unveiled a villain who had communicated with Jim Matthews (Eion Bailey) in the past. In Season 1’s finale, while trying to reach the outside world through the radio the residents built, Jim connects with a man who warned him that his “wife shouldn’t be digging that hole”. Season 3’s final scene revealed the man in a yellow suit was the threatening voice Jim heard on the radio. The scene also hints that the mysterious man would kill Jim for secrets of the town that have been uncovered; “Knowledge comes with a cost,” he says and slashes Jim’s throat.
FROM Season 4 would amount to a stunning disappointment if it fails to explore and resolve the mysteries around the man in a yellow suit. The upcoming installment must define his role in the story. If he’s the main villain, how did he come about and what exactly is at stake for him and the brood of monsters if it all falls apart? That’s definitely a lingering thread the FROM fandom expects Season 4 to pursue and unravel.
Tabitha And Jade’s Reincarnation
Upon realizing that the numbers from the bottle tree are musical notes, Jade Herrera (David Alpay) plays a melody that attracts the Ghoulish children who help him and Tabitha Matthews (Catalina Sandino Moreno) remember their past lives. Jade was Christopher (Thom Payne), the ventriloquist from Victor’s (Scott McCord) childhood while Tabitha was Miranda Kavanaugh (Sarah Booth), Victor’s mother.
They both died trying to save the children and have been reincarnated “over and over again because we failed the first time,” Tabitha explains to Jim. “Jade and I were here at the beginning. We tried to save those children and set them free because one of them was ours. She was our daughter,” she divulges. This leaves FROM Season 4 with a daunting but crucial responsibility of explaining Tabitha and Jade’s reincarnations with a backstory that dates back to the origin of the nightmarish town and its nocturnal monsters.
The Ghoulish Children
FROM Season 3 offered answers to most of the questions about the Ghoulish children. Just after Fatima Hassan (Pegah Ghafoori) was found in the season’s final episode, she told her husband Ellis Stevens (Corteon Moore) and Kenny Liu (Ricky He) an important secret about the town’s night monsters. “I saw what they did, I saw what they are, they sacrificed their children because it promised them that they would live forever,” she said. This affirmed what Victor divulged to Tabitha and Sara Myers (Avery Konrad) earlier in S3, E8.
He disclosed to the duo that the boy in white told Christopher that “the answers to the end are at the beginning—” that it all started with the children and what the people they loved and trusted did to them. “The children were born in the dark. And then they were murdered in the dark. But someone who loved them told them a story. The story gave them hope. And when the children laid on the stones, they poured their hope into the roots that made the symbol, and those roots became the tree (the Faraway tree),” Victor related. If it all points to the kids, then FROM Season 4 must meaningfully spell out and explain their place in the town’s history.
Who Made The Talismans And What Exactly Is The Town?
Right from its first season, residents of the supernatural town learned how to keep the night monsters at bay with the talismans. Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) discovered in “The Way Things Are Now” (S1, E2) that, for some unknown reason, the monsters don’t enter any building with the talismans hanging on its entrance. Why this is so and how the talismans came about was never explained.
FROM Season 4 should dig into that and perhaps, above every other unanswered question, explain how the town came to be. How does it hide itself from the outside world and choose the people who find themselves therein? Check out the real-life location of FROM’s nightmarish town.
