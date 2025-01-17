From Season 4: Lingering Thread That Guarantees Another Exciting Installment

by

FROM tells an all-engrossing story about people trapped in a mysterious town where they are hunted at night. The supernatural horror thriller created by John Griffin debuted in February 2022 and quickly gained a cult following for its unique premise, nail-biting suspense, and unpredictable plotting. When Season 1 concluded in April, viewers were already desperate to know if residents of the unearthly town would ever get to escape.

With such enormous acclaim, Season 2 was a no-brainer. FROM was greenlit for a second season that April and it arrived on MGM+ in June 2023, replicating the first season’s success. With a resident escaping the town in Season 2’s finale, the FROM fandom anticipated Season 3 to tie up all the loose ends. Contrary to that, the third installment seems to have set the tone for a grander conclusion. The series will return for Season 4 in 2025 and here are the major lingering threads promising another exciting installment.

The Man In Yellow Suit

FROM Season 3’s ending unveiled a villain who had communicated with Jim Matthews (Eion Bailey) in the past. In Season 1’s finale, while trying to reach the outside world through the radio the residents built, Jim connects with a man who warned him that his “wife shouldn’t be digging that hole”. Season 3’s final scene revealed the man in a yellow suit was the threatening voice Jim heard on the radio. The scene also hints that the mysterious man would kill Jim for secrets of the town that have been uncovered; “Knowledge comes with a cost,” he says and slashes Jim’s throat.

FROM Season 4 would amount to a stunning disappointment if it fails to explore and resolve the mysteries around the man in a yellow suit. The upcoming installment must define his role in the story. If he’s the main villain, how did he come about and what exactly is at stake for him and the brood of monsters if it all falls apart? That’s definitely a lingering thread the FROM fandom expects Season 4 to pursue and unravel.

Tabitha And Jade’s Reincarnation

Catalina Sandino Moreno and David Alpay In FROM

Upon realizing that the numbers from the bottle tree are musical notes, Jade Herrera (David Alpay) plays a melody that attracts the Ghoulish children who help him and Tabitha Matthews (Catalina Sandino Moreno) remember their past lives. Jade was Christopher (Thom Payne), the ventriloquist from Victor’s (Scott McCord) childhood while Tabitha was Miranda Kavanaugh (Sarah Booth), Victor’s mother.

They both died trying to save the children and have been reincarnated “over and over again because we failed the first time,” Tabitha explains to Jim. “Jade and I were here at the beginning. We tried to save those children and set them free because one of them was ours. She was our daughter,” she divulges. This leaves FROM Season 4 with a daunting but crucial responsibility of explaining Tabitha and Jade’s reincarnations with a backstory that dates back to the origin of the nightmarish town and its nocturnal monsters.

The Ghoulish Children

The Ghoulish Children in FROM

FROM Season 3 offered answers to most of the questions about the Ghoulish children. Just after Fatima Hassan (Pegah Ghafoori) was found in the season’s final episode, she told her husband Ellis Stevens (Corteon Moore) and Kenny Liu (Ricky He) an important secret about the town’s night monsters. “I saw what they did, I saw what they are, they sacrificed their children because it promised them that they would live forever,” she said. This affirmed what Victor divulged to Tabitha and Sara Myers (Avery Konrad) earlier in S3, E8.

He disclosed to the duo that the boy in white told Christopher that “the answers to the end are at the beginning—” that it all started with the children and what the people they loved and trusted did to them. “The children were born in the dark. And then they were murdered in the dark. But someone who loved them told them a story. The story gave them hope. And when the children laid on the stones, they poured their hope into the roots that made the symbol, and those roots became the tree (the Faraway tree),” Victor related. If it all points to the kids, then FROM Season 4 must meaningfully spell out and explain their place in the town’s history.

Who Made The Talismans And What Exactly Is The Town?

The Talismans in FROM

Right from its first season, residents of the supernatural town learned how to keep the night monsters at bay with the talismans. Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) discovered in “The Way Things Are Now” (S1, E2) that, for some unknown reason, the monsters don’t enter any building with the talismans hanging on its entrance. Why this is so and how the talismans came about was never explained.

FROM Season 4 should dig into that and perhaps, above every other unanswered question, explain how the town came to be. How does it hide itself from the outside world and choose the people who find themselves therein? Check out the real-life location of FROM’s nightmarish town.

Banks Onuoha
Banks Onuoha
More from this Author

Banks Onuoha is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience across various niches but her passion lies in the entertainment industry. An avid reader and storyteller, she loves to binge on movies and TV shows to ultimately share her views and TVOvermind provides the perfect platform for that. When Banks is not binge-watching a movie or TV series, she's probably cooking up a storm.

Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about FOX Show “The Four”
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2017
Five Life Lessons “Raven’s Home” Has Taught Us So Far
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2017
The Right and Wrong of the Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment Charges
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2018
NCIS Season 10 Finale
What’s Next for NCIS: Los Angeles after Season 10 Finale?
3 min read
May, 22, 2019
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - What You Didn't See From Episode 1.08
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta – What You Didn’t See From Episode 1.08
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2012
Who Will Ben McKenzie Be After Gotham is Over?
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.