Hey Pandas! What’s The Weirdest Thing That Happened To You Via Text? (Closed)

text messaging can be kinda weird sometimes. lemme hear your experiences
#1
i lost my phone on the bus, months later someone messaged my mom saying they found it and could return it. They were being super nice and helpful, my aunt told us we could give them her address and the person agreed to come to her house, but the entire day i felt the whole situation was odd, so we decided not to give them her address and to change the place. They ended up blocking all of us and i never saw my phone again. I wonder what could have happened if we had told them my aunt’s address, nothing good i suspect
#2
it was one of those number neighbor texting groups and i just randomly noticed i was in it. i was going to say hi cuz why not when the guy who started it started sending these really weird innapropriet photos of women. needless to say, i blocked them and deleted the group chat.
#3
I was in this discord groupchat with people i know irl and somehow we ended up doing the bdsm quiz and sharing our results. that quiz traumatized me for life…
#4
An unknown person stater hitting on me even though I had stated I did not know them, and played dumb to them hitting on me.. 😓
#5
So this was a situation that happened with my then-boyfriend:
For background, this guy is known as one of the most annoying people in his grade. His whole personality revolved around him being every term in the book. He is always trying to prove someone is gay. I, however, did not know this. Anyways, this was day number one of our relationship.
Out of the blue, with nothing else before hand, he texts me a huge block of text about what transgender and nonbinary is. He then proceeded to try and convince me I was nonbinary over text.
Now, I have nothing bad to say about it at all, but I am definitely not nonbinary. I am a dude and will always be as such. I told him no, and kind of laughed it off.
The next day, he broke up with me. Once again, he did so over text. Eventually we did get back together only for him to do the same thing again. I haven’t even looked at him since.
#6
Over text… hm… well. This all happened on Roblox. I’m not sure if that counts, but oh well.
1) Some dude with problems got infatuated with me because I was nice to him, then when he confessed to liking me I rejected him. He said something about going to sell his soul because I rejected him.
2) Someone who SEEMED nice ended up being controlling and toxic, tried to make my friends and I fight amongst ourselves, then because I wanted to find some good in them, didn’t want to give up, they used me. I was their personal little messenger to communicate between the people they apparently wanted nothing to do with, yet still wanted to fight with them. I make one mistake, one misunderstanding about what the other people communicated and suddenly I’m being accused of lying. They bullied my friends, used and bullied me, and after I walked away they basically shouted curses after me. On Roblox, mind you.
3) some dude who I can’t tell if he’s an adult or not tried to get me to be his girl. He called me this boyish short name, still hit on me after I told him my age (which was far younger than his age that he told me), and when Halloween came around he wanted to match costumes and have me be the female counterpart of Spider-Man :)
#7
Was on a vaca and get a message from an unknown number…
Went sorta like this:
# – hey this is [name], we met and exchanged numbers at a party last night remember?
Me – wrong number dude
# {sends pic of her face} – oh, how embarrasing.. guess i shouldnt have sent my pic. Wanna chat?
Me – nty
# – just got done working out, taking a bath. Feeling cute, wanna see?
BLOCKED
some peeps are just creepy
#8
Not as extreme as some of the other things here, but I one time hit the wrong person in my contacts and accidentally sent a cat meme to a college recruiter I hadn’t talked to in months.
