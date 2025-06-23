Who is Miles Caton, the Breakout Star in Sinners?

Miles Caton is a singer and actor who became the breakout star of Ryan Coogler‘s 2025 transcendent horror film, Sinners. Without prior experience in a major film project, Caton auditioned for a spot in Coogler’s blockbuster and got it. Despite his lack of experience as an actor, the director aptly recognized something special in him, giving him the role that gained international prominence for the young entertainer.
Caton’s outstanding performance as Sammie Moore in Sinners may be his first major acting project, but he is no stranger to the spotlight. He is a talented R&B singer with an impressive resume that goes way back. The charismatic performer has worked with prominent singers such as H.E.R. and appeared on popular television shows. While he’s taking his first huge step with Sinners, acting seems right up his alley. The facts below shed light on Caton’s evolving artistry.
Exploring Miles Caton’s Musical Heritage
Miles Caton didn’t just stumble upon music; he was born into it. Caton was born in Brooklyn, New York City, in 2005. The multi-talented performer was born to gospel singer Timiney Figueroa (mother), who doubles as a preacher and motivational speaker. He is also the nephew of American singer Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper and has been linked to gospel icons Faith Evans, Smokie Norful, and Erica Campbell.
Growing up around musical talents rubbed off on Caton at an early age. He began singing at the tender age of two, and by age five, he was performing live on stage. In 2010, Caton performed a song by the legendary Sam Cooke at the October 2010 NAACP’s 24th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Gala in Lakeview, New York. He continued singing under the radar until a video of his rendition of Feeling Good went viral in 2017. The clip also made it to Jay-Z’s montage video for his hit track 4:44.
He’s a Little Big Shots Star
Miles Caton’s rise to fame began from birth, but he hit the jackpot when his video went viral in 2017. Caton impressed experts with his cover of Feeling Good, attracting several fans, including Steve Harvey. Subsequently, he appeared on the season 3 premiere of NBC’s Little Big Shots in March 2018.
He made a remarkable impact on the variety TV show’s audiences, earning another invitation to the holiday special in December 2018. This time, he performed O Holy Night to an excited audience. In 2019, Caton appeared as a guest on The View, where he performed alongside Yolanda Adams in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
He Toured With H.E.R. in 2022
After announcing his talent on the Little Big Shots platform, Miles Caton landed a spot on H.E.R.’s 2022 tour, Back of My Mind. He gained more recognition for his outstanding baritone contribution as the singer’s background vocalist. Before the tour ended, H.E.R. encouraged Caton to audition for the role of Sammie in Sinners. As such, she played a crucial role in launching his acting career and propelling him to major prominence. In 2023, Caton’s debut single, This Ain’t It was released, channelling industry legends Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway.
Sinners is Miles Caton’s Debut Feature Film
While the twins are the main leads in Sinners, Caton’s Sammie arguably takes the cake as the main protagonist. Miles Caton’s foray into acting began with school plays, but he had no professional experience in the art before he got the Sinners role. Besides, after performing in a school play, he didn’t make any move to pursue a career in acting. His major selling point in auditioning for Sinners was his knack for music. Caton also leveraged his past as the family clown to gain confidence for film acting.
In 2025’s Sinners, Miles Caton appeared as Sammie Moore, a guitarist and the teen cousin of Michael B. Jordan’s twins, Smoke and Stack. His character is a singing sensation who doubles as a guitarist. However, Caton didn’t know how to play the blues guitar and had two months to learn the skill. He also contributed to the movie’s music department. Speaking about the young actor, director Coogler said he recognized Caton as a special kid from his audition tape and knew he had to give him the role.
Sinners was theatrically released in April 2025 to rave reviews. The movie, especially the cast performances, received critical acclaim with particular reference to Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku (Annie), and Caton’s roles. Caton has declared his interest in expanding his acting career. He is particularly interested in appearing in a Marvel movie.
