40 Times People Cleaned Something And The Results Were Too Satisfying Not To Share

The task of cleaning can often become daunting and tedious. Yet when it comes to watching other people do it on social media, it somehow magically becomes relaxing and satisfying. Maybe you’ve even fired up some gross yet enjoyable sink-scrubbing TikToks at 1 a.m. while avoiding irrepressible thoughts of human existence. Honestly, these people really deserve more credit for their superior tidying skills.
We can’t deny the chokehold that cleaning content has on us anymore. So, we’ve collected some of the most satisfying cleaning pics shared by people on this subreddit. You don’t have to follow in their footsteps; just appreciate and marvel at the hard work that went into making these things and spaces look this good!
#1 Recently Had A Bad Episode Of A Couple Months Of Depression. Finally Cleaned My Room
#2 Every Weekend I Cleaning For Free For Depression People
#3 Polished Up
#4 Cleaned My Stove After A Year Of Neglect. (Depression Sucks Man) I’m Proud Of This!
#5 Before And After Of My Living Room. Been Dealing With Pretty Bad Depression For About 6 Years
I finally found the motivation and energy to clean. It may have taken me 2 weeks but it’s done and I hope it never gets that bad again
#6 Before And After Of Cleaning A Stained And Yellowed Vintage Hand Crocheted Nightgown
#7 Yesterday I Cleaned A Young Mom’s Kitchen. She Is A Single Parent, She Doesn’t Have Any Help. She Came Out From A Shelter And Now She Is Trying To Be A Good Mom
#8 My Grandma Is A Horder Me An My Brother Did This In 2 Days
#9 On Today’s Episode Of Beating Depression… This Clean Made Me Sob. I Was Able To Purge And Organize
#10 Before And After: The Bedroom Abyss
#11 Had No Idea The Grout Was White Under There (Might Not Have Started If We Knew Tbh…)
#12 After Months Of Just Going Through The Motions With The Mop, I Finally Got Down And Did A Proper Clean Of My Tiles
#13 Moved Back In With My Mom For A New Job While I Get On My Feet
She let her place go unfortunately so I’m making it my mission to help to show my gratitude letting me move back in. Here’s the before/after of the fridge
#14 My Ex Moved Out Yesterday So My Bathroom Got A Glow Up
#15 I Detail Cars, This Is A Before And After
#16 The 12 Bags Of Trash I Pulled Out Of My Depression Pit Of A Room. Please Remember To Take Care Of Yourselves You Guys
#17 Finally Cleaned My Apartment After A Depressive Episode – So Nice To Have A Clean Space Again!
#18 Copper Sink Before/After
#19 Just Cleaned Out My Closet For The First Time In A Loooong Time. Depression Is A B**ch, I Kicked Her A**
#20 Copper Sink Before And After Cleaning
#21 3 Days… This Is Not My Home. Sharing Is Permitted By The Owner
#22 A Shower Transformation! Hardest Thing I’ve Cleaned
#23 She’s Not Perfect, But An Improvement Was Made
#24 From Trash Storage Room To Son’s New Bedroom
#25 Farm Cleaning – Old Chicken Coop Before & After. Two People & Two Shovels Later
#26 I Know This Might Not Seem Impressive But It’s The First Time I’ve Cleaned Something In Months (Had A Bad Depressive Episode) And I’m Just So Proud Of Myself
#27 Italian (Ruffoni) Copper Pot Deep Clean
#28 I Have A Really Tough Time Keeping Organized Thanks To Adhd, But I’m Starting The New Year Off Right!
#29 Oven Door, Before And After. Didn’t Realise There Are 4 Panes Of Glass- 3 Of Which Are Satisfyingly Removable!
#30 So Work Kinda Consumed My Life.. I’m Not Letting That Happen Again!
#31 Finally Cleaning My Room After A Break Up. The Before Pictures Where Halfway Through Cleaning. I’m So Proud Of Myself
#32 Dryer Internals Cleaning Before & After
#33 So I Detail Car Interiors This One Had Me Fighting For My Life
#34 Cleaning My Depression Room
#35 I Honestly Don’t Know The Last Time My Parents Cleaned Their Tub, So I Took A Crack At It
#36 Something So Small Can Be So Satisfying
#37 Just Moved In And This Had To Be Done First! Thanks To Barkeepers Friend And Elbow Grease!
#38 Before And After Of My Depression Pit
#39 Plug Socket Before And After
#40 Cleaned BF’s Gaming Keyboard
