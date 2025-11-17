40 Times People Cleaned Something And The Results Were Too Satisfying Not To Share

The task of cleaning can often become daunting and tedious. Yet when it comes to watching other people do it on social media, it somehow magically becomes relaxing and satisfying. Maybe you’ve even fired up some gross yet enjoyable sink-scrubbing TikToks at 1 a.m. while avoiding irrepressible thoughts of human existence. Honestly, these people really deserve more credit for their superior tidying skills.

We can’t deny the chokehold that cleaning content has on us anymore. So, we’ve collected some of the most satisfying cleaning pics shared by people on this subreddit. You don’t have to follow in their footsteps; just appreciate and marvel at the hard work that went into making these things and spaces look this good!

#1 Recently Had A Bad Episode Of A Couple Months Of Depression. Finally Cleaned My Room

Image source: deepblueesea

#2 Every Weekend I Cleaning For Free For Depression People

Image source: CleanwithBarbie

#3 Polished Up

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Cleaned My Stove After A Year Of Neglect. (Depression Sucks Man) I’m Proud Of This!

Image source: Rayneeileen

#5 Before And After Of My Living Room. Been Dealing With Pretty Bad Depression For About 6 Years

I finally found the motivation and energy to clean. It may have taken me 2 weeks but it’s done and I hope it never gets that bad again

Image source: rzolab

#6 Before And After Of Cleaning A Stained And Yellowed Vintage Hand Crocheted Nightgown

Image source: CeallachODaugherty

#7 Yesterday I Cleaned A Young Mom’s Kitchen. She Is A Single Parent, She Doesn’t Have Any Help. She Came Out From A Shelter And Now She Is Trying To Be A Good Mom

Image source: CleanwithBarbie

#8 My Grandma Is A Horder Me An My Brother Did This In 2 Days

Image source: Some_Guy_joe

#9 On Today’s Episode Of Beating Depression… This Clean Made Me Sob. I Was Able To Purge And Organize

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Before And After: The Bedroom Abyss

Image source: DemiurgeMCK

#11 Had No Idea The Grout Was White Under There (Might Not Have Started If We Knew Tbh…)

Image source: SwagzBagz

#12 After Months Of Just Going Through The Motions With The Mop, I Finally Got Down And Did A Proper Clean Of My Tiles

Image source: mynutsaremusical

#13 Moved Back In With My Mom For A New Job While I Get On My Feet

She let her place go unfortunately so I’m making it my mission to help to show my gratitude letting me move back in. Here’s the before/after of the fridge

Image source: eva_white

#14 My Ex Moved Out Yesterday So My Bathroom Got A Glow Up

Image source: ssdgm6

#15 I Detail Cars, This Is A Before And After

Image source: CouponSSBoi

#16 The 12 Bags Of Trash I Pulled Out Of My Depression Pit Of A Room. Please Remember To Take Care Of Yourselves You Guys

Image source: APUSHMeOffACliff

#17 Finally Cleaned My Apartment After A Depressive Episode – So Nice To Have A Clean Space Again!

Image source: arisharkboi

#18 Copper Sink Before/After

Image source: Keithbaby99

#19 Just Cleaned Out My Closet For The First Time In A Loooong Time. Depression Is A B**ch, I Kicked Her A**

Image source: gatordorf

#20 Copper Sink Before And After Cleaning

Image source: vvk21

#21 3 Days… This Is Not My Home. Sharing Is Permitted By The Owner

Image source: CleanwithBarbie

#22 A Shower Transformation! Hardest Thing I’ve Cleaned

Image source: reddit.com

#23 She’s Not Perfect, But An Improvement Was Made

Image source: quinnfarrow

#24 From Trash Storage Room To Son’s New Bedroom

Image source: Nuggslette

#25 Farm Cleaning – Old Chicken Coop Before & After. Two People & Two Shovels Later

Image source: reddit.com

#26 I Know This Might Not Seem Impressive But It’s The First Time I’ve Cleaned Something In Months (Had A Bad Depressive Episode) And I’m Just So Proud Of Myself

Image source: suwiika

#27 Italian (Ruffoni) Copper Pot Deep Clean

Image source: Feyrahel

#28 I Have A Really Tough Time Keeping Organized Thanks To Adhd, But I’m Starting The New Year Off Right!

Image source: capaldis

#29 Oven Door, Before And After. Didn’t Realise There Are 4 Panes Of Glass- 3 Of Which Are Satisfyingly Removable!

Image source: FrenchMartini_20

#30 So Work Kinda Consumed My Life.. I’m Not Letting That Happen Again!

Image source: Kungfuman432

#31 Finally Cleaning My Room After A Break Up. The Before Pictures Where Halfway Through Cleaning. I’m So Proud Of Myself

Image source: 101-dalmatians

#32 Dryer Internals Cleaning Before & After

Image source: JustNotGivin

#33 So I Detail Car Interiors This One Had Me Fighting For My Life

Image source: KrisClean

#34 Cleaning My Depression Room

Image source: 12skitzo

#35 I Honestly Don’t Know The Last Time My Parents Cleaned Their Tub, So I Took A Crack At It

Image source: TwinklingDivergent

#36 Something So Small Can Be So Satisfying

Image source: jmundella

#37 Just Moved In And This Had To Be Done First! Thanks To Barkeepers Friend And Elbow Grease!

Image source: ladyporkle

#38 Before And After Of My Depression Pit

Image source: Mr-Ricky

#39 Plug Socket Before And After

Image source: lalfwa

#40 Cleaned BF’s Gaming Keyboard

Image source: thetealteacup

