30 Times People Realized Some Parts Of Their Vocabulary Went Out Of Fashion And Shared It Online

To make the perfect historical movie or TV series, it’s not enough to build a flawless set or hire an interior expert to stand behind your CGI artist. It’s not enough to give the actors makeup in the spirit of the era and dress them in authentic costumes, sewn using the technology appropriate to the time.
There will always be something that is the most difficult to fake. Language, or rather slang. Perhaps the most accurate mirror in the world, reflecting the specifics of any time. Language lives with us and changes no less often than, for example, fashion, with words coming in and out of vogue. And this viral thread in the AskReddit community is dedicated to examples of such slang words considered ‘outdated’.
#1
I was unaware sweet was out of date.
I said sweet to a customer and the tweens thought it was hilarious. Dad said dude. I said sweet. Dad said dude… back and forth until we laughed. Made my day but the tweens looked so confused.
#2
I was at a grocery store a while back and the person working the register was a young 20’s woman. She said something and I responded with “Right on” and she responds with “Oh, I love old timey sayings!”
So I guess that’s my old timey saying that I still use.
#3
Dude. I say it all the time…so much so that when my son was 3, he called me either “mommy” or “dude”.
I ctfu once at the grocery store when we were checking out once and my son said, “Dude, can I have candy?”
Cashier looked at me and said, “Did he call you Dude?”
Yup.
#4
Cool beans.
#5
I finish every sentence with Man, and I call everyone Dude. 🤷
#6
I’ve been known to use the word “copacetic” on occasion.
#7
“thingy” “thingamajig”
#8
Negating a sentence by end the sentence with “not”. For example: I trust Social Security retirement to be there for the young workers today, not!
#9
Okey-Dokey
#10
I’m the only person I know who responds to something with “Nice!”
#11
heavens to murgatroyd!
#12
Dope
Edit: especially feels weird now that I’m almost 40 and use it to describe mundane things like salad dressing.
#13
I still use “cool” and refer to my close friends as “dude”
#14
Now we’re cooking with gas
Good grief
I refer to people as cool cats and good eggs
#15
Wicked.
#16
I tell people ‘peace out’ and acknowledge things with ‘word’. I’m 43
#17
Nifty
Legit had someone ask where I was from one time.
#18
Awesome sauce. I’m 49. I nearly fell over when my 17yo employee said it. She got it from her parents.
#19
Groovy
#20
I still use jank/janky/janked a lot, which I feel is a bit outdated. And the occasional ‘bite me’.
#21
Grody instead of gross
#22
Bee’s knees.
#23
10-4
#24
Mondo, tubular, groovy, totally colabrafo, radical. I’m basically a Ninja Turtle.
#25
Are the kids still saying yeet these days?
#26
“take it easy” is my go-to goodbye. I’ve been told that’s outdated.
#27
Oh snap
#28
I’m big on gnarly and solid. I was not around during the timeframe they would’ve been popular. I have no idea why I say them
#29
sick. boss. rad. dude. bro. bruh. half of these i started saying ironically because i hated them, but it turns out i was the douche all along and now they won’t leave my vocabulary lmao what a twist for the many people talking about how un-outdated some of my list is: can you not already see i am a dumba**?
allow me to live, brü. i am a 34yo woman/alien and idk what the hell is ever going on lmao EDIT: PLEASE LEARN TO READ LOL i have already said some of these are apparently not outdated!! i wish your reading comprehension was the same BRÜ
#30
What’s crackin
