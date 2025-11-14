About Two Years Ago, I Picked Up A New Hobby Of Making Flower Herbariums And Here Are My Recent Works

by

I learned to press flowers when I was a child but never thought it would be such a big part of my life today. I started making glass herbariums about two years ago. At first, it was just interesting for me to work with dried flowers and learn a few new things, like cutting glass and making frames. I’ve read about Tiffany stained glass technique and learned how to solder – this is how the delicate frames with colorful flowers inside are made.

Soon after that, I rented a workshop because I needed more space for my flower art, and a few months later, I quit my daytime job. During 2019, I’ve used about 10 kg of metal, 200 square meters of glass, and 1 km of copper tape, thousands of beautiful flowers, and created more than 1000 framed herbariums.

Now, I want to share two videos with my working process and some new photos of unique artworks that I made recently.

If anyone asked me what flower I associate with my country, Ukraine, I’d say a sunflower. This arrangement is based on traditional Ukrainian decorative style

The “Four seasons” arrangement

Astrantias are among my favorite flowers, I only needed to add a small branch of greenery from the yard to make them look gorgeous

Pressing chrysanthemums takes lots of work, but the result is worth it

A gift to mother of three daughters – a heart-shaped arrangement of 3 pieces with birth month flowers of all 3 daughters

This set was meant for 2 sisters

Yes, I’m a 34-years-old wearing tattoos for kids, and it’s fun!

One of the questions that worries me is how to explain not having tattoos to my future grandchildren? I never thought about having one too seriously, but I’m considering it now, and to start, I ordered kids’ tattoo stickers.

Making of a glass herbarium

