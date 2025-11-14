About Two Years Ago, I Picked Up A New Hobby Of Making Flower Herbariums And Here Are My Recent Works

I learned to press flowers when I was a child but never thought it would be such a big part of my life today. I started making glass herbariums about two years ago. At first, it was just interesting for me to work with dried flowers and learn a few new things, like cutting glass and making frames. I’ve read about Tiffany stained glass technique and learned how to solder – this is how the delicate frames with colorful flowers inside are made.
Soon after that, I rented a workshop because I needed more space for my flower art, and a few months later, I quit my daytime job. During 2019, I’ve used about 10 kg of metal, 200 square meters of glass, and 1 km of copper tape, thousands of beautiful flowers, and created more than 1000 framed herbariums.
Now, I want to share two videos with my working process and some new photos of unique artworks that I made recently.
If anyone asked me what flower I associate with my country, Ukraine, I’d say a sunflower. This arrangement is based on traditional Ukrainian decorative style
The “Four seasons” arrangement
Astrantias are among my favorite flowers, I only needed to add a small branch of greenery from the yard to make them look gorgeous
Pressing chrysanthemums takes lots of work, but the result is worth it
A gift to mother of three daughters – a heart-shaped arrangement of 3 pieces with birth month flowers of all 3 daughters
This set was meant for 2 sisters
Image credits: HerbaristaShop
Making of a glass herbarium
