38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

by

Every kid knows that sometimes a parent will break an existing rule, wink and say “don’t tell mom/dad.” Other times they will do something embarrassing and, after bribing the kid with, say, ice cream, tell them to keep it to themselves.

So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting, fun, cute and even dangerous stories that people decided to “not tell mom about.” If you are a mom and realizing that something here sounds familiar, then take a screenshot. Get comfortable as you scroll though, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own in the comments section down below.

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: AM1N0L

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: reddit.com

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: hleided

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: Goddamnpassword

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: Scnewbie08

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: reddit.com

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: Eroe777

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: notyourcoloringbook

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: bigredcar

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: Astramancer_

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: -_kestrel_-

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: reddit.com

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: RonSwansonsOldMan

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: LiveShowOneNightOnly

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: smol-beanuwu

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: Bitfrosted

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: landob

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: bsmrekar

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: tominhawaii

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: neorandomizer

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: AGruber73

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: MeanElevator

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38 Secrets Dads And Their Kids Are Keeping From Moms

Image source: gringledoom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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