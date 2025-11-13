I Quit My Job To Follow My Passion Of Delicate Framed Herbariums

I guess, today I am the one to tell stories about quitting my job for a hobby.

I always loved flowers and was interested in saving some memory bouquets for a long time. I started by pressing them in books. I practiced a lot keeping flowers in the best condition possible because it’s important to make them look vivid and bright.

More info: Etsy

This is how pressed lilac looks like

I have learned Tiffany stained glass soldering method to create custom frames for my herbariums

That’s how the finished work looks

Purple flowers that I love to use are cosmos

These flowers were gathered by me in my home town

I often make sets – because flowers look great together

Sometimes I experiment with composition

I love making pretty little things

Once I was lucky to get the real sakura blossom

But I also love common wildflowers

