“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

DIY is an excellent way to put your creativity and tools to good use, all while saving a bit of money. That is, of course, assuming you know what you’re doing. When you don’t, you’re more likely to end up with the opposite: a waste of time, effort, and cash.
Oh well. At least DIY disasters have a place where they can truly shine rather than just fade into shameful memory. That place is the subreddit r/DIWHY, and below we’ve collected some of the most hilariously bad fails to ever grace it.
#1 Teeth Brushes
Image source: BaltoDRJMPH
#2 Uni Toe Shoes
Image source: Machinefun
#3 I Made Headphones With A Water Pump That Produces Continuous Natural Rain Sounds
Image source: pudjam667
#4 The Glitter Is Not Sealed. It’s A Sink Made Of Sandpaper
Image source: FaeTheWolf
#5 Introducing The New State-Of-The-Art Lts Security Camera”
Image source: Kryczka88
#6 Fascinating But Why
Image source: just_living123
#7 Probably Already On Here But Anyways:
Image source: Tkadow
#8 He Must Be Stopped
Image source: lukmcd
#9 Tell Me You Smoke Cigarettes Without Telling Me You Smoke Cigarettes
Image source: Bigpoppahove
#10 They Could’ve At Least Cleaned The Keys First
Image source: tman2damax11
#11 Where’s The Remote??
Image source: 420Eski-Grim
#12 This Is Haunted
Image source: BirdBath9k
#13 Cinderella
Image source: pheexio
#14 “Cute” New Way To Save Baby Teeth Just Dropped!
Image source: Trick-Technology-806
#15 The Sink In The Mens Room At A Local Winery
Image source: tatorpig
#16 Made Of 1500 Tennis Balls, Says It’s Very Comfortable!
Image source: ReefGrrrl
#17 Bread Mixer
Image source: Machinefun
#18 Amazing Camouflage – Definitely Not A Tesla
Image source: tstorm004
#19 Does This Belong Here?
Image source: MrsVandershears
#20 Marketplace Gem
Image source: butterybreadbuns
#21 Cowboy Hat Conversion
Image source: Machinefun
#22 And What Is The Name Of The Game That Is Played Here?
Image source: misterxx1958
#23 Superfans Only
Image source: MethLabJacuzzi420
#24 The Most Unsafe Balcony I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: wizardrous
#25 This, Horrendous Thing I Saw At The Thrift Store (Yes, Those Are Real Deer Legs)
Image source: Transmasc_Blahaj
#26 Definitely Won’t Flip Over On Tight Turns
Image source: between3and20spaces
#27 Found One In The Wild!
Image source: MrRabs9
#28 Thanks Minion Fire Pit I Didn’t Need To Sleep Today Anyways
Image source: Lemonpie236
#29 I Made Headphones With Adjustable Tightness
Image source: pudjam667
#30 New Mac Desk
Image source: mars_rovinator
#31 £3 Mirror And I Had A Vision
Image source: zeldakhalo
#32 Many Questions For This One
Image source: Mlazerz
#33 The “Infrared Sauna” My Dad Made
Image source: TheSlayer51_
#34 Next Listing: Hand Converted Into Stump
Image source: pohatu771
#35 Six Time
Image source: Asmodeane
#36 Pretty Sure This Belongs Here
Image source: melty75
#37 I Don’t Think Another Coat Is Gonna Fix This
Image source: Icecream-social
#38 My Father’s “Bright” Idea For Fixing A Door Handle
Image source: lillybkn
#39 Saw This Beauty On The Way To Work
Image source: Barry-McKocinue
#40 I Don’t Even Know What To Think About This
Image source: khanhd92
#41 Rock Monopoly
Image source: Machinefun
#42 I’d Hate To Be Drunk Here
Image source: Chanocraft
#43 Ngl, It’s A Little Cool
Image source: classless_classic
#44 Poodle Made From Seashells, Found For Sale In A Charity Shop In The UK For £2.50
Image source: JSHU16
#45 Homemade Backsplash
Image source: dcteacher
#46 Found On Fb
Image source: Competitive-One-1877
#47 Picture Is Self Explanatory. Driving On The Interstate In Western Michigan
Image source: bellchilton
#48 Epoxy Resin Mantel Clock Embedded Full Of Crushed Stone
Image source: anon
#49 It’s A Load Bearing Boulder I Guess?
Image source: Pix3lPwnage
#50 Why Have I Done This
At home with a back injury, out of boredom I combined an old lava lamp with an old wall lamp. Yes I know it’s horrible, but I also kinda like it.
Image source: Appropriate-Bank-883
#51 Intriguing, But Why?
Image source: AmbivertMusic
#52 My Razor Blade Scissors
Image source: notathrowaway549264
#53 Rip The Antique Globe Underneath All This
Image source: guessimkindaemo
#54 Restaurant’s Toilet Top In Resin
Image source: PlaguxX
#55 For Only $25 On Facebook
Image source: Cheddar18
#56 Saw This A Few Days Ago At My Local Grocery Store
Image source: NICEnEVILmike
#57 Pointless Cork Table Top
Image source: galaxathon
#58 Did This Bodge Take As Long As A Trip To The Store? Yeah. Probably Longer
Image source: earth75
#59 I Found This Aunt Jemima Bottle With Googly Eyes And A Painted White Face And Hands At Goodwill 🤷🏼♂️
Image source: nixthelatter
#60 Yes These Are AirPods. Cool Engineering But Why
Image source: Some_Helicopter
#61 Great For Coffee Lovers
Image source: Machinefun
#62 I Made This Today, Now My Wife Is Worried
Image source: Intelligent_Finger88
#63 Vaseline Set With Rhinestones
Image source: anikkundu1998
#64 Came Across This Fire Hazard On Marketplace
Image source: SwiftCEO
#65 I Made A Table!
Image source: Clear-Wrongdoer-6860
#66 I Never Understood The Hate For Epoxy Tables Until I Saw This On Marketplace
Image source: Jestoner
#67 Found These Handbuilt Beauties On Marketplace
Image source: [deleted]
#68 Was Told My Carrot Hand Belonged Here
Image source: L0rdDino
#69 My 3D Printed Phone Cooler
Image source: _Yippie_
#70 The Best Of Aussie Ingenuity
Image source: Gerryboy1
#71 High Priced Rv’s Are For Suckers
Image source: kaemai0726
#72 Singular Cotton Swab Holder
Image source: sergemeister
#73 Looooooong Bed
Image source: 1leggeddog
#74 Felt Like This Belonged Here…
Image source: ssbean2
#75 I Was Told My Wall Art Belongs Here
Image source: kirkood
#76 This Makes Me Irrationally Angry
Image source: Alternative_Owl5866
#77 Circuit Board Knifes
Image source: Machinefun
#78 Let’s Mount The New Intercom Directly On Top Of The Old One
Image source: neBular_cipHer
#79 Wheel Cover
Image source: harmanesh
#80 Vanity Sold With “Cloud Painting”
Image source: edenx22
#81 Found In R/Weddingshaming Via U/Sulleys_monkey
Image source: flight-of-the-dragon
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