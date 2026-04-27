“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

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DIY is an excellent way to put your creativity and tools to good use, all while saving a bit of money. That is, of course, assuming you know what you’re doing. When you don’t, you’re more likely to end up with the opposite: a waste of time, effort, and cash.

Oh well. At least DIY disasters have a place where they can truly shine rather than just fade into shameful memory. That place is the subreddit r/DIWHY, and below we’ve collected some of the most hilariously bad fails to ever grace it.

#1 Teeth Brushes

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: BaltoDRJMPH

#2 Uni Toe Shoes

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Machinefun

#3 I Made Headphones With A Water Pump That Produces Continuous Natural Rain Sounds

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: pudjam667

#4 The Glitter Is Not Sealed. It’s A Sink Made Of Sandpaper

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: FaeTheWolf

#5 Introducing The New State-Of-The-Art Lts Security Camera”

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Kryczka88

#6 Fascinating But Why

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: just_living123

#7 Probably Already On Here But Anyways:

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Tkadow

#8 He Must Be Stopped

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: lukmcd

#9 Tell Me You Smoke Cigarettes Without Telling Me You Smoke Cigarettes

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Bigpoppahove

#10 They Could’ve At Least Cleaned The Keys First

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: tman2damax11

#11 Where’s The Remote??

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: 420Eski-Grim

#12 This Is Haunted

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: BirdBath9k

#13 Cinderella

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: pheexio

#14 “Cute” New Way To Save Baby Teeth Just Dropped!

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Trick-Technology-806

#15 The Sink In The Mens Room At A Local Winery

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: tatorpig

#16 Made Of 1500 Tennis Balls, Says It’s Very Comfortable!

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: ReefGrrrl

#17 Bread Mixer

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Machinefun

#18 Amazing Camouflage – Definitely Not A Tesla

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: tstorm004

#19 Does This Belong Here?

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: MrsVandershears

#20 Marketplace Gem

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: butterybreadbuns

#21 Cowboy Hat Conversion

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Machinefun

#22 And What Is The Name Of The Game That Is Played Here?

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: misterxx1958

#23 Superfans Only

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: MethLabJacuzzi420

#24 The Most Unsafe Balcony I’ve Ever Seen

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: wizardrous

#25 This, Horrendous Thing I Saw At The Thrift Store (Yes, Those Are Real Deer Legs)

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Transmasc_Blahaj

#26 Definitely Won’t Flip Over On Tight Turns

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: between3and20spaces

#27 Found One In The Wild!

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: MrRabs9

#28 Thanks Minion Fire Pit I Didn’t Need To Sleep Today Anyways

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Lemonpie236

#29 I Made Headphones With Adjustable Tightness

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: pudjam667

#30 New Mac Desk

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: mars_rovinator

#31 £3 Mirror And I Had A Vision

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: zeldakhalo

#32 Many Questions For This One

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Mlazerz

#33 The “Infrared Sauna” My Dad Made

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: TheSlayer51_

#34 Next Listing: Hand Converted Into Stump

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: pohatu771

#35 Six Time

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Asmodeane

#36 Pretty Sure This Belongs Here

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: melty75

#37 I Don’t Think Another Coat Is Gonna Fix This

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Icecream-social

#38 My Father’s “Bright” Idea For Fixing A Door Handle

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: lillybkn

#39 Saw This Beauty On The Way To Work

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Barry-McKocinue

#40 I Don’t Even Know What To Think About This

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: khanhd92

#41 Rock Monopoly

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Machinefun

#42 I’d Hate To Be Drunk Here

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Chanocraft

#43 Ngl, It’s A Little Cool

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: classless_classic

#44 Poodle Made From Seashells, Found For Sale In A Charity Shop In The UK For £2.50

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: JSHU16

#45 Homemade Backsplash

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: dcteacher

#46 Found On Fb

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Competitive-One-1877

#47 Picture Is Self Explanatory. Driving On The Interstate In Western Michigan

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: bellchilton

#48 Epoxy Resin Mantel Clock Embedded Full Of Crushed Stone

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#49 It’s A Load Bearing Boulder I Guess?

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Pix3lPwnage

#50 Why Have I Done This

At home with a back injury, out of boredom I combined an old lava lamp with an old wall lamp. Yes I know it’s horrible, but I also kinda like it.

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Appropriate-Bank-883

#51 Intriguing, But Why?

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: AmbivertMusic

#52 My Razor Blade Scissors

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: notathrowaway549264

#53 Rip The Antique Globe Underneath All This

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: guessimkindaemo

#54 Restaurant’s Toilet Top In Resin

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: PlaguxX

#55 For Only $25 On Facebook

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Cheddar18

#56 Saw This A Few Days Ago At My Local Grocery Store

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: NICEnEVILmike

#57 Pointless Cork Table Top

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: galaxathon

#58 Did This Bodge Take As Long As A Trip To The Store? Yeah. Probably Longer

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: earth75

#59 I Found This Aunt Jemima Bottle With Googly Eyes And A Painted White Face And Hands At Goodwill 🤷🏼‍♂️

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: nixthelatter

#60 Yes These Are AirPods. Cool Engineering But Why

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Some_Helicopter

#61 Great For Coffee Lovers

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Machinefun

#62 I Made This Today, Now My Wife Is Worried

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Intelligent_Finger88

#63 Vaseline Set With Rhinestones

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: anikkundu1998

#64 Came Across This Fire Hazard On Marketplace

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: SwiftCEO

#65 I Made A Table!

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Clear-Wrongdoer-6860

#66 I Never Understood The Hate For Epoxy Tables Until I Saw This On Marketplace

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Jestoner

#67 Found These Handbuilt Beauties On Marketplace

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#68 Was Told My Carrot Hand Belonged Here

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: L0rdDino

#69 My 3D Printed Phone Cooler

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: _Yippie_

#70 The Best Of Aussie Ingenuity

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Gerryboy1

#71 High Priced Rv’s Are For Suckers

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: kaemai0726

#72 Singular Cotton Swab Holder

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: sergemeister

#73 Looooooong Bed

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: 1leggeddog

#74 Felt Like This Belonged Here…

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: ssbean2

#75 I Was Told My Wall Art Belongs Here

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: kirkood

#76 This Makes Me Irrationally Angry

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Alternative_Owl5866

#77 Circuit Board Knifes

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Machinefun

#78 Let’s Mount The New Intercom Directly On Top Of The Old One

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: neBular_cipHer

#79 Wheel Cover

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: harmanesh

#80 Vanity Sold With “Cloud Painting”

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: edenx22

#81 Found In R/Weddingshaming Via U/Sulleys_monkey

“DiWHY”: 81 Times People Tried To Do It Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: flight-of-the-dragon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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