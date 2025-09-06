5 Upcoming Game-based Movies That Could Be Huge

With the disappointing performances of game-based movies like Borderlands and Monster Hunter, filmmakers have grown more skeptical about rushing into such adaptations. Despite the exciting premises and massive following of both franchises, they amounted to haunting flops the makers wouldn’t forget in a hurry. While Monster Hunter grossed $47.9 million against a production budget of $60 million, Borderlands managed only $33 million against $120 million.
Nonetheless, recent adaptations like Emma Tammi’s Five Nights at Freddy’s have proven that when rightly done, game-based movies are a rewarding transition from console to the big screen, at least for fans. Although the critical response was mostly negative, the supernatural horror raked in over $297 million against its production budget of $20 million. The creative team prioritized making a movie for the fans. If upcoming adaptations emulate that, the following game-based movies could be huge.
1. Dead By Daylight
With over 60 million players, Dead by Daylight’s expansion to the big screen is poised to be a massive game-based movie. The Behaviour Interactive multiplayer game debuted in 2016 and was tapped for a film adaptation in March 2023. While the DBD fandom is thrilled about the upcoming film, they are more excited that the project is helmed by two cult horror icons — James Wan and Jason Blum.
According to Blum, the project is still in its early stages, and they wouldn’t rush into making the movie to ensure a successful adaptation like Five Nights at Freddy’s. “I think one of the reasons the movie [Five Nights at Freddy’s] worked is because we spent 10 years trying to get it right,” he told fans at the New York Comic-Con in October 2024. There’s no release date in sight for the Dead by Daylight film, but fans can anticipate it’ll be a rewarding wait when it eventually arrives.
2. Gears of War
When Epic Games’ third-person shooter video game was first released in November 2006, it captivated gamers across the globe with Marcus Fenix’s quest to save humanity from the Locust Horde. The overwhelming success of the first game spawned several installments and spinoff games, alongside a board game, novels, comic book series, an animated series, and a film. The fascinating premise of the game and the franchise’s success bode well for a movie adaptation.
Plans for the film came to light in early 2007, when New Line Cinema acquired the rights for a Gears of War film. Unfortunately, the project has been stuck in development hell since then. Netflix swooped up rights in November 2022, with David Leitch roped in to take the reins in May 2025. Leitch directed Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and The Fall Guy, among other popular projects. He has the wealth of experience to make Gears of War a huge game-based movie.
3. Metal Gear Solid
Another game-based movie stuck in a never-ending development cycle, Metal Gear Solid’s feature film adaptation was first announced in May 2006. The Konami action-adventure stealth game released in 1998 revolutionized the stealth game genre with its immersive story about Solid Snake and FOXHOUND, a terrorist group threatening the world with nuclear annihilation. The critically acclaimed entry to the Metal Gear franchise ranks among the best PlayStation games of all time and continues to influence modern games.
Its enduring legacy heralds a positive outcome for a big-screen adaptation. However, the project has suffered multiple setbacks since Hideo Kojima announced it over 19 years ago. Super Monsters’ creator Avi Arad got involved in 2012. Over a decade later, the Israeli-American producer confirmed that the MGS movie is still in the works. “We’re working on the script some more… I think everyone’s going to be really excited and surprised,” he told IGN in July 2024.
4. The Sims
Maxis’ life simulation video game has evolved and flourished as a franchise since the first game was released in February 2000. With over 200 million copies sold, The Sims ranks among the best-selling video game franchises of all time. It has generated over $5 billion in sales, solidifying its position as a leader in the genre. With such a legacy, it was only a matter of time before the franchise aspired to bring its world to the cinema.
The Sims’ venture to the big screen was first announced in May 2007, when 20th Century Fox acquired rights for the adaptation. Sadly, the project went nowhere and was subsequently discarded after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Vertigo Entertainment picked it up in 2024 in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios. With EA aiming for the adaptation to have an impact akin to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, The Sims film is poised to be a huge game-based movie.
5. Death Stranding
The acclaimed action-adventure game from Kojima Productions is another huge game-based movie in the making. Released to rave reviews in November 2019, Death Stranding has pulled over 20 million players worldwide while bagging some of the most coveted awards in the industry. From its stunning visuals to the plot and gameplay, Death Stranding has the makings of a successful movie. Sam Porter Bridges’ (Norman Reedus) adventure to the big screen was first announced in December 2022.
Kojima reconfirmed the live-action adaptation in May 2025, teasing a potential 2027 release date. Michael Sarnoski (A Quiet Place: Day One) was unveiled as the director the previous month alongside Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen as producers. Apart from the live-action adaptation, an adult animated feature adaptation is also in the works, with Aaron Guzikowski (Raised by Wolves) engaged to write an original story. Check out the burning questions The Last of Us Season 2 left unanswered.
