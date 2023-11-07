Five Nights at Freddy’s Global Box Office Hits Impressive New Heights

When it comes to adapting a video game for the big screen, this can be a risky move. Successful video games garner some of the most loyal fan bases in the world due to the amount of time gamers spend engrossing themselves in the game both alone and online. For that reason, Hollywood execs are very careful about which video games they decide to adapt. For example, GTA is one of the most popular video games of all time, yet a live adaption movie or TV show has never come to fruition. However, every now and then, a popular game gets the Hollywood treatment and smashes box office records.
Five Nights at Freddy’s is a horror game franchise that has become one of the most popular games of the last decade. The game’s plot centers around a group of animatronic animals that come alive at night and terrorize the player, who takes on the role of a security guard tasked with monitoring the restaurant the animatronics call home. The game’s style is tense and atmospheric, relying on jump scares and a feeling of constant unease to keep players on edge. In 2023, a movie adaptation finally hit cinemas and it’s fair to say that it has been a glaring success. So, let’s take a deep dive into the box office numbers of Five Nights at Freddy’s the movie.
Five Nights at Freddy’s Has Made $217.1 Million at the Global Box Office
With a budget of $20 million, Five Nights at Freddy’s made an impressive return on its opening weekend with a staggering $80 million. From here, its success has continued to climb. Within 10 days of its release, it became the highest grossing horror movie of the year. On its second weekend ending November 5, the movie drew in $19.4 million domestically, and $35.6 million internationally. This brings the global box office numbers for Five Nights at Freddy’s to $217.1 million, with $113.6 million coming from the domestic box office and with $103.5 million from the international box office. Thanks to its digital release on Peacock, the numbers are looking to continue climbing.
Analysing the Box Office Competition of Five Nights at Freddy’s
Before the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s, a massive hype was building that only catapulted when the official trailer landed. The trailer showcased stunning visuals and an eerie tone that encapsulated the claustrophobic feel of the game. Fans of the game were also left scratching their heads as to how closely the movie would play out in regards to the game. As it turned out, the movie stayed respectful to the game whilst also adding in character backstories and new characters. With that said, word of mouth has spread as to how close in tone the movie is to the game, thus allowing the movie to keep climbing.
David A. Gross, who spearheads Franchise Entertainment Research, spoke about the box office success of Five Nights at Freddy’s, saying “Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is crashing in its second weekend of simultaneous streaming. The two viewing options compete with each other. An exclusive theatrical run generates the greatest total box office and then elevates the film and builds anticipation of the streaming premiere that follows it.” Overall, with such rapid success, Five Nights at Freddy’s has overtaken three of this year’s biggest horror movies at the box office, knocking down The Nun II ($85 million), M3gan ($95 million), and Scream VI ($108 million).
Unveiling the Critical Reception of Five Nights at Freddy’s
It’s no secret that horror movies don’t always fair well with critics. Of course, there are exceptions, such as revered movies like The Exorcist, and The Thing, which have become classics. However, the same can’t be said for the majority of horror movies that hit theaters. With that said, Five Nights at Freddy’s is unlikely going to fall into the realm of classic horror movies thanks to its weak reception critically. As of the time of this writing, Five Nights at Freddy’s has a 30% score tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. This score is compiled by a total of 175 reviews from critics. The Guardian rated the movie 2/5 stars, calling it an “instantly forgettable night at the movies.” Furthermore, IGN also rated the movie 2/5 stars, slamming the film as an “animatronic monstrosity“.
However, word of mouth from movie lovers and video game fanatics seems to have pushed the film into great success despite what critics have said. As of the time of this writing, Five Nights at Freddy’s has an audience score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is based on over 1000 ratings from verified members who regularly rate movies on the website. So, it appears the allure is still growing and word of mouth is reigning supreme over critical reception.