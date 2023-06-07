It Ends With Us: Why The Casting Of The Movie Adaptation Is So Important

The cast of a movie holds immense significance in shaping its overall impact. It’s especially true when it comes to a beloved book adaptation as It Ends With Us. This story has gained a dedicated following on BookTok, where fans passionately discussed and imagined what the cast might look like. As such, the casting of the film has been a challenge for the casting team.
In 2019, Justin Baldoni announced that he will be developing an adaptation of It Ends With Us. The book revolves around the story of a young girl, Lily Bloom, who falls in love with a man named Ryle Kincaid. The story touches on sensitive topics like domestic violence and other complexities of love. In that vein, here’s why the casting is so vital.
Who is Playing Lily, Atlas, and Ryle in the Movie Adaptation of It Ends With Us
Atlas, Lily, and Ryles are famous characters in the book who find themselves in a love triangle. On January 26, Colleen Hoover made an announcement on Instagram about the movie’s cast. To make this announcement, Hoover visited her childhood home and got emotional, as the story is based on the relationship between her parents.
She revealed that Justin Baldoni will be playing Ryle while mentioning, “I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character.” Hoover also revealed that Lily will be played by Blake Lively and later confirmed that Brandon Sklenar is going to play Atlas – Lily’s old love. On May 1, 2023, it was also announced that Jenny Slate would play Allysa – Ryle’s sister.
Why Are Fans Unhappy With the It Ends With Us Movie Casting
The idea of turning books into movies has always fascinated people. It’s a way to bring beloved stories from the pages of a book to life on the big screen. However, it often sparks debates among fans about how the casting should be. That’s because readers tend to associate their favorite characters with real people. So, most times, they aren’t on board with the decisions made when adapting a book.
Since the book’s Lily Bloom is a 23-year-old woman, fans naturally envisioned her as a young adult. However, casting 35-year-old Blake Lively disrupted the image they had formed. Needless to say, it stirred a bit of controversy. Similarly, Ryle is a 30-year-old neurosurgeon in the book. But 39-year-old Justin Baldoni is playing him.
The movie is already in production, and tons of BTS images are making rounds on the internet. Fans have particularly found the wardrobe choice quite questionable. A user wrote on Twitter, “I think everyone who’s seen Blake Lively as Lily on the sets of It Ends With Us can all agree that they should abort that movie.”
Why Have the Cast Been Aged Up For the Movie Adaptation
Firstly, it is important to know that casting decisions are not solely based on age. But there are also factors such as talent, star power, acting skills, etc. Lively is known for her versatility and ability to tackle complex roles. So, there’s no doubt she can bring depth to Lily Bloom. She has played many famous roles in the past, like Adeline in The Age of Adeline, Serena in Gossip Girl, and Krista in The Town. Plus, she has a large fan base which is also an important factor in casting an actor.
Similarly, Baldoni also has a large number of followers. He is also a versatile actor and is known for his portrayal of Rafael in Jane the Virgin. Another important thing to keep in mind is that most roles in Hollywood are portrayed by seasoned actors. For example, Leonardo DiCaprio played a teenager in Catch Me If You Can when he was in his late 20s. Then there’s Andrew Garfield, who portrayed a teenage Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man at the age of 27. In the context of It Ends With Us, the casting of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni can be justified by considering the actors’ abilities to personify complex characters.