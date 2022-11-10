The Pink Panther: Then vs Now  

If you love the famous Inspector Clouseau and his hilarious slapstick scenes, then you know The Pink Panther. However, the question is which Pink Panther?
The Pink Panther is a famous movie developed in two different times: Original (1963-1993) and Reboot (2006 2009). Additionally, the exciting series developed into several short films, video games, animated series, and TV specials.
The Original is naturally accepted and appreciated more than the other two. Many reasons make the audience fall in love with The Pink Panther 1963 and not like the reboot version as much. Even then, both versions had their presence and admirers.
The Missing Pink Panther
The movie, original or reboot, only goes around the famous Pink Panther diamond. The story in the original series varies as per the different movies. It is basically about how Inspector Clouseau is appointed to solve cases and retrieve the diamond.
The slapstick comedy is what makes the movie come through. The simple yet effective comic scenes with a touch of romance make it a classic movie.
The reboot version is about the murder of a football coach and the missing priceless diamond. Clouseau, considered a clumsy village idiot, is chosen for the case to create a diversion while the real detectives secretly solve the case. However, even with his clumsiness, Inspector Clouseau can solve the mystery.
The Original Series
The Pink Panther original series comprised a total of nine movies. With Blake Edwards as the director of almost all of these, the original movie received excellent reviews, especially since the reboot version couldn’t match the level created back then.
In the original movie, the story centered on Phantom/Sir Charles Lytton, played by David Niven. However, the performance of Peter Seller as Clousseau was so impactful that the other movies were focused on his character.
Peter Seller was credited for making the role of Clousseau stand apart. The casting was so precise that all the actors perfectly aligned with the role of different characters. Co-stars such as Herbert Lom, Burt Kwouk, Andre Marianne, who died recently, and others were genuinely remarkable and cast in almost all parts. Even the female leads, Capucine and Claudia Cardinale, were highly appreciated for their well-performed acts and skills to combine romance with slapstick gigs.
The nine movies of this series are:
- The Pink Panther, made in 1963
- A Shot in the Dark, made in 1964
- Inspector Clouseau, made in 1968
- The Return of the Pink Panther, made in 1975
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again, made in 1976
- Revenge of the Pink Panther, made in 1978
- Trail of the Pink Panther, made in 1982
- Curse of the Pink Panther, made in 1983
- Son of the Pink Panther, made in 1993
Although there were nine movies, the one made in 1963 is considered the original one that laid the base of the Pink Panther series.
The Reboot Series
The new version, known as a reboot, was launched in 2006. As against what it may appear, the reboot was not a remake of the original. Instead, this series was a completely new beginning for this generation.
Under the direction of Shawn Levy, Steve Martin played the lead role of Inspector Clouseau. He was accompanied by Kevin Kline, who played Chief Inspector Dreyfus, and Jean Reno as Ponton. The movie was new in its sense; however, Martin tried hard to keep the role of the clumsy Clouseau alive.
A sequel was also released in 2009 named The Pink Panther 2. Martin was seen alongside John Cleese as Chief Inspector Dreyfus in this one. Unfortunately, both the films in the reboot version did not do quite well with the audience and received negative reviews. However, trying to give it another try, a second reboot was officially announced in 2020, which is still in development.
Even though the two movies have entirely different plots, viewers still compare the original and reboot series based on the impact made by Sellers as Inspector Clouseau and other characters.
Pink Panther 1963 v/s 2006
There’s a common belief among most fans when talking about the comparison between The Pink Panther 1963 and 2006 movies. Unfortunately, the reboot of 2006 was not so graciously accepted by viewers as much as they liked the original 1963 movie.
One of the primary reasons behind this was Sellers. How he portrayed and carried, Inspector Clouseau’s character created a landmark for the role. And no matter who came next to play the role, they could not match his parameters. Peter Sellers believed that he had no personality of his own. So, he merged in character so well, giving him an authentic life in all senses.
On the other hand, Steve Martin played the role well but couldn’t make the idiotic acting appear part of his true personality. Thus, viewers felt something missing as their expectations were based on the levels formed in 1963.
After almost 60 years, the fact remains the same. Although the reboot version is good as per the new times, the original is still the classic and most liked Pink Panther movie.