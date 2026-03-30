Catherine O’Hara: A Look at Her 50-Year Celebrated Career

For five decades, Catherine O’Hara embodied a rare blend of multifaceted artistry, comedic genius, and dramatic depth that set her apart as one of the most beloved performers of her generation. She gained early recognition in the sketch comedy series Second City Television (SCTV). Subsequently, she played several unforgettable roles in notable films, including After Hours (1985), Heartburn (1986), Beetlejuice (1988), Home Alone (1990), and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992). O’Hara established herself as a creative force, captivating audiences with perfect comedic timing and sharp wit.
Her collaborations with directors such as Chris Columbus, Tim Burton, and Christopher Guest showcased her versatility, writing her name in gold in Hollywood history. However, her unforgettable rendition as Moira Rose in the Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020) earned her international acclaim and a new generation of devoted fans. Beyond the screen, O’Hara extended her creative range to include voice work and writing contributions, for which she won many awards. O’Hara’s career is in its own league, and her enduring influence on comedy and storytelling deserves to be celebrated. Among several recognitions, she was honored with a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in June 2007.
Catherine O’Hara Rose to Prominence in the 1970s
Born in Toronto, Canada, on March 4, 1954, Catherine O’Hara started her career as a young comedian in 1974. Her journey to mainstream fame began in her hometown, where she performed with The Second City improvisational comedy troupe. She made her television debut in 1975, on one episode each of The Wayne & Shuster Show and The Wayne & Shuster Comedy Special. In 1976, she landed a career-defining opportunity as one of the original cast members on SCTV, where her sharp wit left an indelible mark as she performed various characters. O’Hara made incredible impersonations of celebrities on the show, which earned her the Queen of Comedy crown.
On SCTV, O’Hara remarkably impersonated celebrities, including Lucille Ball, Tammy Faye Bakker, Gilda Radner, and Katharine Hepburn. During her stint as a regular on SCTV, she also provided voice-overs for animated characters in the late 1970s and did more voice work in the coming decades. O’Hara appeared as a guest in top-rated television series in the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, including Trying Times, Married… with Children, Six Feet Under, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and 30 Rock.
Catherine O’Hara gained mainstream fame in 2015 after joining the main cast of the CBS sitcom Schitt’s Creek as Moira Rose. The role decorated her with major awards and recognition. Her other notable television credits include A Series of Unfortunate Events as Dr. Georgina Orwell, The Studio as Patty Leigh, and The Last of Us as Gail Lynden. O’Hara continued to work in film and television until her death on January 30, 2026.
Exploring Catherine O’Hara’s Successful Career in Film
After achieving success on television in the 1970s, O’Hara transitioned seamlessly into film, making her debut in the 1980’s movies Nothing Personal and Double Negative. Throughout the decade, she was seen in many supporting roles in acclaimed movies such as Beetlejuice (1981), After Hours (1985), and Heartburn (1986). She had a prolific year in 1990, recording roles in the films Dick Tracy, Betsy’s Wedding, and the blockbuster comedy film Home Alone (1990). She reprised her role as Kate McCallister in the sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992).
Catherine O’Hara appeared in more films across diverse genres in the 1990s, such as There Goes the Neighborhood (1992), A Simple Twist of Fate (1994), Tall Tale (1995), Waiting for Guffman (1996), Home Fries (1998), and The Life Before This (1999). In 2004, she played Justice Strauss in the dark comedy film Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and starred in the fantasy rom-com Penelope in 2006. O’Hara provided the voice of Grandma Frump in The Addams Family (2019), Brook Ripple in Elemental (2023), and Pinktail in her last film, The Wild Robot (2024). Her other notable film credits include Pain Hustlers (2023) as Jackie Drake, Argylle (2024) as Ruth, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) as Delia Deetz.
Catherine O’Hara Received Numerous Awards For Her Widely-Acclaimed Artistry
The Schitt’s Creek star won 35 out of the 82 awards she was nominated for in her time as an entertainer. She won her first award in 1978 at the ACTRA Awards in the category of Best Variety Performance for her performance on SCTV. Her work as a writer on the same show earned her an Emmy Award for outstanding writing in 1982, with four nominations in the same category. She later won her second Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the same role.
In addition to the Emmys, Catherine O’Hara’s iconic performance in the Canadian television comedy series Schitt’s Creek won other awards, including six Canadian Screen Awards, a TCA Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics’ Choice Television Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Her role in 1999’s The Life Before This won her a Genie Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. She also won three Critics’ awards for her role in For Your Consideration.
Catherine O’Hara‘s celebrated career also earned several honorary awards, including the US-Ireland Alliance’s Oscar Wilde Award in 2018, the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards’ Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award (Broadcasting and Film) in 2019, the Dorian Award for Timeless Star, and the Carnegie Corporation of New York’s Great Immigrants Award (both in 2020). In 2021, Forbes selected her for its 50 Over 50 list. In 2023, O’Hara was named the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television’s Icon Award at the 11th Canadian Screen Awards.
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