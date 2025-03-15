Tracy Morgan Reunites With Tina Fey and ‘30 Rock’ Producers in New NBC Comedy Pilot

Tracy Morgan is set to reunite with his fellow 30 Rock costar Tina Fey in a new NBC comedy pilot. Morgan will be the lead star in this upcoming show, while Fey will produce alongside other 30 Rock alums, including Robert Carlock.
As per Deadline, this comedy series will follow Morgan, a disgraced former football player, as he tries to rehabilitate his image. Fey and Carlock, the former co-showrunners of 30 Rock, will executive produce alongside Morgan, writer Sam Means, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Means and Carlock will write the episode, while Rhys Thomas will direct and executive produce the pilot. Fey and Carlock have a long history of co-creating and producing together, as they also were the masterminds behind Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. This lineup of producers also has multiple connections to Saturday Night Live, as Morgan, Fey, Carlock, and Means all have an SNL background.
Though not much else is known about this untitled show starring Morgan, the single-camera pilot is the first official pilot order that NBC has given out this season. NBC, long known as something of a comedy haven thanks to shows like The Office and 30 Rock airing on the network, has only renewed Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical, two of its current comedies, for the upcoming 2025-26 TV season. So far, NBC hasn’t decided on Lopez vs. Lopez and Night Court’s renewal.
Tracy Morgan Is Set to Star in Two Upcoming Comedy Shows
While 30 Rock viewers may be excited to see Morgan and Fey reunite for a new NBC comedy, Morgan fans may also get to watch the actor in yet another comedy series soon. Morgan has already signed on to star in Crutch, a spinoff of CBS’ The Neighborhood which stars Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler.
Crutch will be set in the same world as The Neighborhood and will follow Calvin’s cousin (Morgan), a Harlem widower named Crutch. The comedy will focus on Crutch as he plans on getting used to an empty nest. However, everything changes when his son and daughter decide to move back home. This new half-hour, multi-camera comedy show will stream on Paramount+.
Though Morgan has already signed on to star in Crutch, it appears that he will be able to star in both this Paramount+ show and the NBC comedy series, as his deal allows him to do both. If Morgan’s NBC pilot is picked up, it will air on the network this fall for the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, Paramount+ has yet to announce when fans may expect Crutch, though production on the show was set to begin in September of 2024.
Neither Crutch nor Morgan’s new NBC comedy show with Fey have official airing dates as of yet. However, fans can stream all seven seasons of 30 Rock on Peacock.
|30 Rock
|Cast
|Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander
|Release Date
|October 11, 2006 – January 31, 2013
|Stream On
|Peacock, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video (availability may vary)
|Created by
|Tina Fey
|Produced by
|Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, John Riggi
|Based On
|Loosely inspired by Tina Fey’s experiences at Saturday Night Live
|Plot Summary
|A satirical comedy following Liz Lemon, the head writer of a chaotic sketch comedy show, as she navigates eccentric coworkers and corporate absurdity.
|Musical Elements
|Features original comedic songs and musical moments, with an iconic theme by Jeff Richmond.
|Current Status
|Ended in 2013, remains a cult favorite and available on streaming platforms.
