50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

by

The world would be one hell of a boring place without the endless amount of awkward conversations people endure on a daily basis. When you’re in the middle of it, it’s very little fun indeed. We get it. Blushing, sweating and wanting to disappear are some of the very well known adverse effects that come with it. But that’s the price to pay for one heck of a story you gotta tell months and even years later. So in perspective, it’s relatively cheap, right?

So today, we are going on a cringeworthy trip into hilariously painful and embarrassingly awkward exchanges between individuals that have been shared by people online. Scroll down through the collection of priceless convos below, upvote your favorite ones and be sure to share your own awkward convo experiences. And if it feels like you’ve heard similarly cringey dialogues in the first seasons of The Office, it’s likely because only reality can be stranger than fiction.

#1

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: Adam_Karpiak

#2

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

#3

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: sendsnacksplz

#4

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: medschooladvice

#5

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

#6

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: Aa_Kuun

#7

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: itsandyryan

#8

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: InternetUser8

#9

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: Jerry_jx9

#10

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: janeymaine

#11

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: unclewhiskysrevenge

#12

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: hdurant

#13

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: crlockha

#14

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: guelphgirlchris

#15

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: greatestgoth

#16

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: MakVest

#17

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: AbbieHollowDays

#18

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: DonaghRoisin

#19

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: mamluki_

#20

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: cutethreadsxo

#21

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: Helenreade5

#22

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: Quoteurlife_

#23

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: 2earsandaheart

#24

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: Cassie_write

#25

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: s_rumer18

#26

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: EmilyCotugno

#27

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: gracel721

#28

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: Wishbone_Sloane

#29

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

#30

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: Nxoyii

#31

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

#32

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

#33

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: BenedictBridget

#34

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: ohhselfcare

#35

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: Raquelhinkson

#36

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: PCoryGonzales

#37

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: frankspicer

#38

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: mirrortraffic

#39

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

#40

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: LouiseAtLaw

#41

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: PaulSilburn

#42

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: tazmin04099585

#43

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: LadyResourceful

#44

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: lilyannatrnr

#45

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: MNorman87

#46

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: UnkieGrumpy

#47

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: THE_Luke_Bell

#48

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: kae_mah

#49

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: sznvibes

#50

50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online

Image source: realoverheardla

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How People Look After 1, 2, and 3 Glasses Of Wine
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why Ready Player One Is an Underrated Spielberg Gem
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2022
Pandas, What Was Something You Hated In Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Make Entire Miniature Worlds Inside Pieces Of Jewelry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Would You Do If The Woman That Had An Affair With Your Husband Showed Up At His Funeral?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Boston Dynamics’ Latest Robo-Dog Can Now Open Doors
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.