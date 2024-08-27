Who Are the Actors in Schitt’s Creek: Meet the Cast of the Hit Comedy

The eclectic and hilarious Schitt’s Creek cast made the Canadian sitcom a staple TV series in North America. Everything about Schitt’s Creek was spot on, from its well-woven storyline and casting to stellar performances. Few shows have enjoyed a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for five of its six seasons as Schitt’s Creek did.
By the end of its run, Schitt’s Creek received 19 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning 9. Schitt’s Creek’s 80 episodes and 1 special originally aired from January 13, 2015, to April 7, 2020. With the show centered around the Rose family, these were the main Schitt’s Creek cast and their hilarious characters.
Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose
Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy played Johnny Rose, the patriarch of the once-wealthy Rose family. After losing their fortune, the family is forced to move into the small, quirky town of Schitt’s Creek, which Johnny purchased as a joke for his son’s birthday in 1991. Johnny Rose is a former video store magnate who struggles to adapt to the family’s new reality but remains optimistic and determined to rebuild their lives. In their predicament, Johnny often serves as the voice of reason amidst his family and Schitt’s Creek’s residents’ eccentricities. Eugene Levy did justice to the character with a heartwarming and comedic portrayal. Levy co-created Schitt’s Creek with his son while serving as an executive producer.
Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose
Famous to most of today’s movie audiences as Kevin’s mom in the first two installments of the Home Alone franchise, Canadian-American actress Catherine O’Hara joined the Schitt’s Creek cast as Moira Rose. The character is the eccentric and flamboyant matriarch of the Rose family. Moira is a former soap opera star whose over-the-top personality and dramatic flair often make her stand out in the small town of Schitt’s Creek
Moira, known for her ever-changing array of wigs and distinctive fashion sense, initially struggles to adjust to the Rose’s new financial predicament. Despite her often self-centered and dramatic nature, Moira is deeply devoted to her family and gradually warms up and forms connections with the townspeople. A veteran actress, Catherine O’Hara’s performance and portrayal of Moira earned widespread acclaim and several awards. She was, unarguably, one of the ensemble cast’s standout stars.
Daniel Levy as David Rose
David Rose is the stylish and sarcastic son of Johnny and Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek. David is a pansexual former New York City art gallery curator. When his family moves to Schitt’s Creek, David is initially aloof, self-absorbed, and overly critical of the townspeople. As the series progresses, David becomes more vulnerable and connected to those around him. A subplot for the character follows his romantic relationship with his business partner, Patrick Brewer. Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy’s real-life son, is a co-creator of Schitt’s Creek. Daniel Levy plays David Rose with a perfect mix of wit, warmth, and depth. His portrayal helped make David Rose one of Schitt’s Creek’s most beloved characters.
Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose
Completing the Rose family is daughter Alexis Rose, graciously played by Canadian actress Annie Murphy. Alexis is the spoiled, self-absorbed daughter of Johnny and Moira Rose. A socialite accustomed to a life of luxury, Alexis never misses an opportunity to drop references about her globe-trotting adventures and high-profile romances. Like other family members, Alexis is forced to confront their new financial reality, eventually learning to adapt.
Alexis Rose’s subplot involves pursuing an education and career and navigating complicated relationships. Annie Murphy’s portrayal of Alexis is both hilarious and touching, helping to bring depth to a character that could easily have been one-dimensional. Murphy’s performance, particularly her delivery of Alexis’ mannerisms, helped make the character a fan favorite.
Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd
Canadian-American actress Emily Hampshire also joined the Schitt’s Creek cast, playing Stevie Budd, the sarcastic and laid-back receptionist at the Rosebud Motel. Stevie is initially unimpressed by the Rose’s arrival in Schitt’s Creek but quickly forms a close bond with David Rose. Despite her seemingly unambitious demeanor, Stevie experiences significant personal growth throughout the show. The character has one of Schitt’s Creek’s most compelling arcs, going from a small-town slacker to a confident businesswoman.
Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt
American actor and comedian Chris Elliott played Roland Schitt, the eccentric and often obnoxious Mayor of Schitt’s Creek. As a lifelong resident of Schitt’s Creek, Roland embodies the town’s many quirky characteristics. With a disheveled appearance and blunt, often inappropriate sense of humor, Roland can initially seem off-putting. However, beneath his rough exterior, Roland is a loyal, well-meaning individual who genuinely cares about his town and residents. Chris Elliott’s portrayal of Roland is a master class in comedic timing, bringing a unique blend of absurdity and heart to the character.
Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt
Canadian actress and comedian Jennifer Robertson also joined the Schitt’s Creek cast, playing Jocelyn Schitt. Jocelyn is the warm-hearted and cheerful wife of the town’s Mayor, Roland Schitt. She helps her husband run and contributes to the town. She’s a High School teacher and the leader of the local a cappella group, the Jazzagals. Jennifer Robertson brings a genuine warmth and humor to the role. Her performance adds heart to the show, showing that even in the quirkiest of settings, there can be a lot of love and community.
Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer
Canadian-American actor and musician Noah Reid was cast as Patrick Brewer, David Rose’s business partner and later romantic partner. The calm, dependable, and warm-hearted character made its debut in season 3. As their relationship deepens, Patrick becomes a key figure in David Rose’s personal growth. Patrick’s coming-out story, romantic proposal to David, and their wedding are some of Schitt’s Creek’s most heartwarming moments.
Dustin Milligan as Ted Mullens
Canadian actor Dustin Milligan is also part of the Schitt’s Creek cast as Ted Mullens. His character is introduced as Schitt’s Creek’s affable and charming veterinarian. Ted also becomes Alexis Rose’s love interest, and their relationship becomes a significant story arc throughout the series. Despite Alexis’ initial superficiality, Ted is strangely drawn to her, kick-starting their on-again, off-again relationship until both characters grow and mature. Besides these characters, several others add to the hilarity of the show. Since its finale, the Schitt’s Creek cast has moved on to other projects.
