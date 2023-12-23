Canadian comedic actress and writer Jennifer Robertson has been around since the late 90s, but she only gained the mainstream recognition deserving of her talent in 2015. Her portrayal of Jocelyn Schitt in Dan and Eugene Levy’s Schitt’s Creek (2015 – 2020) remains the biggest role of her decades-long career. She played the levelheaded schoolteacher wife of an irritable mayor in the CBC sitcom. It earned her several Best Supporting Actress nominations from the Canadian Screen Awards. Also, she won the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2021 alongside other cast members for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Just as she rounds up playing the wife of Chris Elliott’s Roland Schitt, Jennifer Robertson landed another significant role as Ellen Baker in Netflix’s comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia. The Vancouver, British Columbia native is also known for shows like This Hour Has 22 Minutes and Comedy Inc. Respectively, they earned her Gemini Awards nominations for Best Writing in a Comedy and Best Ensemble Performance in a Comedy Program or Series. She also received the Canadian Comedy Awards and Writers Guild of Canada nominations for her roles in both shows.
1. Jennifer Robertson Hails From A Comedic Family
The Canadian actress is the daughter of the late renowned comedian and satirical writer Bob Robertson. He had Jennifer with his first wife before marrying his Vancouver radio station co-worker Linda Cullen. Together, Robertson and Cullen created Double Exposure, a popular CBC Radio series that ran from 1987 to 1997. Impersonating Canadian celebrities and politicians on the show, the two gained nationwide acclaim as the funniest couple in Canada. They consolidated their reputation in 1997 when the comedy show moved to television. It aired on CTV and the Comedy Network, with Bob Robertson serving as its writer and executive producer. Bob passed on at age 71 in March 2017.
2. She Began Her Career On The Double Exposure Radio Show
Jennifer Robertson made her professional acting debut in 1998 when she appeared on “The Bobroom and Pale by Comparison” episode of Roger Abbott and Don Ferguson’s comedy series, SketchCom. Before this, she had been a part of her parent’s radio show Double Exposure. This laid the foundation for her to pursue a career as a comedic actress. The radio show ignited Robertson’s passion for Performing arts, which had her study drama throughout her teenage years. She would later attend a theatre school where she realized she was naturally suited for comedy. Robertson came to that realization after ruining a performance of William Shakespeare’s Othello. “I ruined Othello,” she told Vancouver Is Awesome. “I tried to make it funny. It’s not a comedy, apparently,” added the actress.
3. Jennifer Robertson Once Performed As A Stand-Up Comedian
Jennifer Robertson has a robust background in comedy, which has helped her thrive as a comedic actress. Before she became a renowned actress, Robertson performed as a stand-up comedian. Recalling her days in stand-up comedy on Instagram, the actress shared a throwback picture of herself performing on stage. The November 2022 Instagram post came with a caption that reads: “There was a time in my life when I did stand-up…and wore low-rise jeans.” Robertson’s bond with her late father might have also informed her comedic abilities. She celebrated him in a June 2020 Instagram post that reads: “Missing this guy today. He was smart, funny, and kind. He loved being a dad, and I was so very lucky to be his daughter…”
4. The Schitt’s Creek Actress Made Her US Television Debut In 2005
Following her 1998 debut in SketchCom, Jennifer Robertson familiarized herself with the industry, appearing on several shows in the 2000s. She was seen in an episode each of Steve Sohmer’s Twice in a Lifetime, The Comedy Network’s Point Blank, and The Gavin Crawford Show. Her first significant role came in 2003 when she played Betty in six episodes of The Seán Cullen Show.
Her career gained momentum in 2004 when she co-wrote and starred in To Die 4, a television movie that earned her the Canadian Comedy Award nomination for Pretty Funny Writing. The Canadian actress gained cross-border recognition in 2005 as Illeana in Disney Channel’s Twitches. The television film marks her debut in American TV, paving the way for her to feature in more American productions, including Knights of the South Bronx, Hannah Montana, and Sassy Pants.
5. Jennifer Robertson Has A Daughter From A Previous Marriage
The Canadian actress was once a married woman who lived with her husband in California. She kept their marriage away from the limelight, but they had a daughter together named Birdie. Jennifer Robertson’s Instagram page is littered with pictures and posts about her daughter. Marking her 12th birth anniversary on April 13, 2022, Robertson shared that being a mother has made her “dig deeper, work harder, and love bigger. I am not solely defined by being a mother, but being this kid’s mom will always be one of the greatest gifts of my life.” The actress hasn’t remarried since her divorce from Birdie’s dad. She announced in October 2019 that she was engaged but has since called it off.
