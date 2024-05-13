Horizon: An American Saga will mark Kevin Costner‘s first return to the director’s chair since 2003’s Open Range. He made his directorial debut in 1990 with the Oscar-winning Western movie, Dances with Wolves. Since then, he has continued to diversify, taking on a wide array of roles. However, to many, he is synonymous with the Western genre – something he is clearly capitalizing on with Horizon: An American Saga.
Costner’s new sprawling epic will focus on a 15-year period of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 will land in theaters on June 28, 2024. Chapter Two will follow on August 16, 2024. After this, Chapter Three and Four will follow in the coming years. So, as Kevin Costner gears up for summer box office success, let’s break down the cast of this highly-anticipated Western epic.
Kevin Costner
As well as writing and directing the movie, Kevin Costner will lead the cast of Horizon: An American Saga. Uttering few words in the trailer, Costner still brings forth an intensity that echoes the classic quiet cowboy heroes he has masterfully portrayed in the past. As mentioned, he is no stranger to the Western genre, starring in movies like Wyatt Earp, Silverado, Open Range, and Dances with Wolves, which earned him two Academy Awards. In recent years, he has crossed over to TV, leading the cast of Taylor Sheridan‘s acclaimed series, Yellowstone. With this role in mind, Horizon: An American Saga may be coming at the perfect time, with fans of Yellowstone likely to flock to the cinemas to watch their TV hero on the big screen.
Luke Wilson
To some, Luke Wilson may be best known for his comedic roles, and granted, this is where he arguably shines best. Wilson is renowned for his roles in classic indie comedies like Bottle Rocket, Old School, and the wacky dystopian movie Idiocracy. However, he has also ventured into more dramatic roles throughout his career. In 2009, Wilson garnered critical acclaim for his lead role in the crime drama, Middle Men. Two years prior to this, he took a major swerve in the horror movie, Vacancy. As of yet, the size of his role in Horizon: An American Saga is unknown, however, he has proven that he has the ability to bring forth intensity and nuance outside of his comedic roots.
Sam Worthington
Horizon: An American Saga is clearly striving to become a true cinematic event. With the film being released in four chapters, it has the potential to become a major franchise. To that, casting Sam Worthington in the movie could be a recipe for success. The Australian actor is most notable for his role in James Cameron‘s Avatar film series. After these movies shot him to worldwide fame, he took on roles in movies like Clash of the Titans, Terminator Salvation, and Mel Gibson‘s Oscar-winning war movie, Hacksaw Ridge.
Sienna Miller
Like the majority of the cast, Sienna Miller‘s role in Horizon: An American Saga is shrouded in mystery. Her character name has not been revealed, however, she does feature in a great deal of the trailer. With that said, it appears she may be the female lead of the movie. Brushing shoulders with iconic actors like Kevin Costner is nothing new for the BAFTA-nominated actress, who has starred in acclaimed movies like Layer Cake, American Sniper, and Foxcatcher. In 2024, she starred as herself in a recurring role in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Michael Rooker
Michael Rooker is only seen briefly in the trailer for Horizon: An American Saga. However, if we were to throw some fandom into the air, he would best blend into the star-studded cast as a villain. Throughout his career, he has took on an array of roles, but shines greatest as a menacing bad guy. His most renowned villainous role comes from the shocking and controversial 1986 movie, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, where he portrayed the semi-fictional titular character, a cold-blooded serial killer completely devoid of compassion or morals. More recently, Rooker starred as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.
Giovanni Ribisi
Giovanni Ribisi is one of the most eclectic stars of Horizon: An American Saga. Although his role in the film is currently unknown, he has a depth of layers to bring forth in the anticipated film. The Los Angeles born actor is widely known for his ability to portray a diverse range of characters. However, he truly shines in roles that showcase his talent for playing volatile men with a penchant for rage and impulsive actions. Some of his most notable performances come from films such as Gone in Sixty Seconds, The Gift, and Avatar, where he brings a raw intensity to his characters. Ribisi also had a recurring guest spot on the popular TV show Friends, further demonstrating his range as an actor. Until Horizon: An American Saga hits theaters, here’s our guide to the 6 best Neo-Western movies.