Game Of Thrones Inspired Newborn Photography Staring Jay Khan

When I found out that the Daddy of a newborn I was due to photograph had been an actor on Game of Thrones and wanted to do something inspired by the show I couldn’t help but get excited. I started to google to get some inspiration and found that there were almost no photoshoots yet in the public domain to help me – so I had to get my creative juices flowing and come up with something interesting! It was such fun creating these shots, using natural materials like furs, leather and hessian, and incorporating sticks and feathers for our nest to really give it that rustic look. We gave it a real feel of danger with the use of candles and some photoshop light and fire to bring it all to life..! (Note: no real flames involved in the making of these photos…) And of course who better to star in little Alara-Star’s first photoshoot than the Daddy, the star himself….

Hope you Game of Thrones Fans like them!..

