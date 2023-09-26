Laura Jarrett: From CNN to NBC News as Legal Correspondent

Laura Jarrett is a senior legal correspondent for NBC News. She is known for her work as a legal analyst and reporter, often covering legal and justice-related topics. For NBC News, Jarrett specializes in the Justice Department and the Supreme Court.
Her career started off as a law associate at her own law firm. She joined CNN in 2016 as a legal reporter and analyst. She spent most of her time at CNN covering legal stories during the Donald Trump administration.
Laura Jarrett Was Born Into A Well Connected Family
She was born on 29 October 1983 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She comes from a family with a strong background in law and politics. Jarrett’s mother, Valerie Jarrett, previously served as a senior advisor to U.S. President Barack Obama. Her grandfather, Vernon Jarrett was a journalist who was an influential commentator on race relations, politics, and African-American history. Her father-in-law, Bas Balkissoon, is a former member of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, Canada.
Laura Jarret attended Harvard University, where, in 2010, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. She later earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from the University of Chicago Law School. After completing her legal education, she worked as a litigation attorney in Chicago. In addition to this Jarrett also gained recognition for her work in journalism.
Laura Jarrett Has An Extensive Work History
She joined CNN in September 2016 as a reporter and legal analyst, covering various legal and political issues. She covered legal stories during the Trump administration, including the battles between the Justice Department and Capitol Hill. Jarrett also covered the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. She was also the co-anchor on the network’s early-morning program “Early Start”.
Jarrett hit her stride at CNN right after Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in 2016. During this period she was constantly at the United States Department of Justice. Her legal background and insights made her a valuable contributor to CNN’s coverage of major legal cases and political developments. However, in 2022, it was announced that she would be leaving CNN.
Laura Jarret’s Transition from CNN to NBC News
In January 2023, after six years with CNN, Laura Jarrett transitioned from her role at CNN to NBC News. Her hiring came after the retirement of longtime NBC News television correspondent Pete Williams. She took over coverage of the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Supreme Court.
By joining NBC News, she reports to Rich Greenberg, the investigative unit head for NBC News. Since joining NBC News, Jarrett has covered the indictment of former President Donald Trump. As well as the legal battle over access to the abortion pill mifepristone.
Her Role as Senior Legal Correspondent
In her role as the Senior Legal Correspondent at NBC News, Jarrett reports on the Justice Department and Supreme Court. She also provides analysis of law enforcement and crime stories. She provided insights and analysis to cases such as the Alex Murdaugh trial and the Idaho college murders.
As a senior legal correspondent, she contributes to all NBC News and MSNBC platforms. Her coverage includes contributions to “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” “TODAY,” NBC News NOW, and NBCNews.com. While at NBC, she has recently joined the Saturday edition of the network’s morning program “Today” as co-anchor. She anchors the program alongside Peter Alexander and Joe Fryer.
What Are The Major Stories Laura Jarrett Has Covered
Throughout her career, she has been involved in covering several major political and legal stories. In May 2017, she had a key role in breaking and covering the news of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment to oversee the Russia probe. Jarrett covered the Justice Department Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of sensitive material. She also covered the corruption hearing of Senator Bob Menendez.
She has covered stories related to social justice issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement and cases of police brutality. Jarrett also worked on stories covering the separation of families at the U.S. Southwest border. She also covered high-profile legal cases, such as the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard trial.
Her Impact on Legal Journalism
Since her start with CNN, Laura Jarrett has set herself apart over the course of her relatively short career as a legal journalist. She has built up a reputation for her in-depth reporting on legal and justice-related issues. She also provides valuable insights into complex legal matters for viewers.
In providing legal analysis and commentary on major news stories, Laura Jarrett helps the public understand the legal implications of current events. Her expertise grants the public a better understanding of the impact of legal issues on society. Her coverage also helps highlight important legal issues affecting various communities and demographics.