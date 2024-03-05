Molly Shannon’s Top 5 Roles Before ‘Only Murders in the Building’

So, you’ve been watching ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and thinking, “Wow, Molly Shannon is quite the scene-stealer.” But let’s not forget, this isn’t her first rodeo. Before she was prancing around with Steve Martin and Martin Short, Shannon was busy making us laugh (and occasionally pulling at our heartstrings) in a slew of memorable roles. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and look at the top 5 roles that made us fall for Molly Shannon long before she wandered into that quirky New York apartment building.
5. Various Characters on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Starting off our list is where it all began – ‘Saturday Night Live’. This gig is basically the comedy boot camp of America, and Shannon was on the front lines. She wasn’t just good; she was brilliant. Remember Sally O’Malley? At 50 years old, she could stretch, kick, and shimmy like nobody’s business. And who could forget her Courtney Love impression? It was so spot-on it made you wonder if she had a secret grunge album stashed away. But it’s Mary Katherine Gallagher, the awkward Catholic schoolgirl with superstar dreams, that really put Shannon on the map. The sketch where she competes in a sing-off with Whitney Houston? Comedy gold.
4. Kath in ‘Kath & Kim’
Next up is Shannon’s role as Kath in the American adaptation of ‘Kath & Kim’. She played a single mom with an exercise obsession that would put fitness influencers to shame. Her character’s life gets a shake-up when her daughter Kim decides she’d rather be a trophy wife than an actual wife and moves back home. It was a challenge bringing an Aussie favorite to an American audience, but Shannon did it with gusto. Although the show didn’t quite stick the landing (more like a faceplant), we got to see another side of Shannon – and her toned biceps.
3. Val Bassett in ‘Will & Grace’
Oh, Val Bassett. If there ever was a character that epitomized the word ‘extra’, it was her. On ‘Will & Grace’, Shannon played the neighbor everyone loves to hate – and hates to love. She started as Will’s replacement BFF when Grace was too busy being fabulous elsewhere and evolved into Jack’s stalker after being wowed by his one-man show. It’s no surprise that this gig earned Shannon an Emmy nod. She brought just enough craziness without crossing into ‘call the cops’ territory.
2. Peggy in ‘Year of the Dog’
Who says comedians can’t do drama? In ‘Year of the Dog’, Shannon took on a more somber role as Peggy, a woman whose life gets turned upside down after her dog passes away. Her journey through grief leads her to animal rights activism – because nothing says ‘I’m going through something’ like adopting 15 dogs and becoming a vegan overnight. This role showed off Shannon’s range, proving that she can make you cry just as easily as she can make you laugh.
1. Mary Katherine Gallagher in ‘Superstar’
And here we are at number one: Mary Katherine Gallagher from ‘Superstar’. This character is so iconic that it almost feels like sacrilege to talk about it – like explaining why pizza is good. You just know it is. Her portrayal of an over-the-top schoolgirl with Broadway-sized dreams (and equally impressive pratfalls) resonated with everyone who ever felt like an outsider trying to fit in. It’s no wonder this role catapulted her career to new heights – it’s equal parts cringe-worthy and endearing.
In conclusion, Molly Shannon has been stealing scenes long before she set foot in that mysterious building on Hulu. From sketch comedy queen to dramatic indie darling, she’s shown us time and again why we can’t help but love watching her on screen. So go ahead, dive into her past work – your funny bone will thank you.
Follow Us