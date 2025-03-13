Abby Champion: Meet Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Fiancee

Patrick Schwarzenegger seems to have found his missing rib in Abby Champion, an American fashion model with whom he shares a close bond. Champion is known for her collaborations with some of the biggest brands in the industry. Though she stumbled into the career by chance, Abby has made great strides in her modeling career, joining the league of highest-paid models in the world. Represented by top-notch modeling agencies, she has walked the ramp for major fashion brands such as Miu Miu, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana.
By sealing many lucrative deals, Abby Champion earned a spot on Models.com’s ‘Money List.’ Her modeling exploits span different parts of the world, and she has shown no sign of slowing down. Despite her thriving career, Champion often hogs the spotlight for her relationship with Schwarzenegger who is notably the son of Hollywood legend and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger. They have been together for over 10 years and still going strong. Keep reading to learn more about the actor’s partner.
Abby Champion Originally Hails From Alabama
The American model was born on February 28, 1997, in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, in the United States. She was born to Laura and Greg Champion who raised her in Birmingham alongside two brothers and a sister named Baskin. Growing up in Alabama taught Champion good manners and the value of faith and family. As such, she still maintains a close bond with her family which is one of the traits that endeared Schwarzenegger to her.
Abby Champion attended Vestavia Hills High School where she was active as a cheerleader. After high school, she wanted to further her education at Auburn University but chose to focus on building her career. She had her older sister Baskin to learn from in her budding days. During an interview, Champion told Vestavia Voice how she was scouted in The Bahamas by an agent from Next Management during one of her sister’s pageants. Champion was watching Baskin at the 2014 Miss Teen USA pageant when the agent approached her and offered a modeling deal.
Inside Abby Champion’s Booming Modeling Career
Abby Champion was signed by Next Models Worldwide in 2014 and launched her career as a teenager. In her early career days, Abby Champion collaborated with her sister on projects, including the 2015 Birmingham Fashion Week and a photo shoot for the Aeropostale fashion brand. However, her sister is not active in the industry like Champion.
Champion’s modeling career has grown exponentially over the years with the model landing print and digital campaign gigs worldwide. She has also walked the runway for internationally recognized fashion brands such as Miu Miu, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Givenchy. Champion has also graced the cover of Vogue Japan, Vogue Italia, Vogue Adria, and Vogue Hong Kong. As a model, she is represented by Ford Models (New York, Chicago), Next Management (worldwide), and MIKAs (Stockholm).
Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger Began Dating in 2015
Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion have been together for many years. They were first spotted together at West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy in 2015 following Schwarzenegger’s brief romance with Miley Cyrus. The couple evolved into an Instagram official duo in February 2016. Speaking to People in a February 2025 interview, Schwarzenegger said he was 21 while Champion was 18 when they began dating. Several years into the relationship he continues to fall in love with the person she has become.
The couple share a close bond and an uncanny resemblance, often having people wonder if they are siblings. Their bond extends to their various families as Champion attends family events with Schwarzenegger, Including his mother’s birthday. They also take date nights very seriously and travel to beautiful destinations for vacation trips.
Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger Got Engaged in 2023
The couple has been going strong since their relationship was made public and their busy schedules have nothing on them. In December 2023, Schwarzenegger asked Champion to marry him and she said yes. The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post that reads: “💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍.”
In a January 2025 interview with InStyle, Schwarzenegger gushed over Champion, saying she completes him. He also revealed that they are not in a hurry to get married but will definitely get there. His comments also suggest they are open to having kids in the future, but he is leaving the decision to Champion.
