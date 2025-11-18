Hey Pandas, What Conspiracy Theory You Actually Believe? (Closed)

Is there any conspiracy theory you actually believe? Which one? Why?
#1
That in 2016, the weasel that got into CERN’s large hadron collider and messed it up actually shifted us from our timeline into this stupid one and that’s why.. well.. *gestures broadly at everything*
#2
That Trump voters know he is lying but they don’t care because he tells them lies they want to hear.
#3
Not saying I am “for sure” about it, no, not really but….if Hollywood was to create an anti Christ that closely followed all the awful traits an anti christ should have from exerpts of the bible, it would look and just like the Orange Cheeto. The only problem being nobody would find the character believable, it would be 2 dimensional and just way too obvious right.?. Anyhoo
#4
I think Trump’s ear shot was a set-up to win over the public, playing the ‘martyr’. Even the people who died and the guy who was arrested… it could all be a set-up organised by Trump and his collaborators.
#5
I believe that we have already met aliens, but they’ve decided that we are too primitive to attempt further contact and cooperation.
#6
The oil companies knew about the greenhouse effect and spread disinformation to keep on doing business. This disinformation included the ‘100 mpg carburetor ‘ myth.
#7
The reason that Donald Trump complains so much about the 2020 election being stolen is to distract people from the fact that he stole the 2016 election. Do you remember how Howard Dean was deemed “unpresidential” because he made some sort of noise after the Iowa caucus? Donald Trump does two or three things less presidential than that before breakfast every day, and yet he won the REPUBLICAN nomination? Republicans are more uptight about decorum than any other political party, but they nominate a raving nut? It makes no sense.
#8
That those “climate activists” who, for example, throw soup at precious artworks or glue themselves to the road are actually paid by those who profit from fossil fuels. It makes the legit climate activists look unhinged by association and thus, it’s easier to shut down any constructive discussion about green energy, sustainability and climate change.
#9
That there’s a cabal of billionaires and corporations that actually does pretty much control the US gov’t. And most other gov’ts around the world.
It’s a conspiracy, but not much of a secret. It’s not like they’re really trying to hide it anymore.
#10
Food companies and pharmaceutical companies – which often are owned by the same conglomerate – conspire to make us eat unhealthful foods so we need drügs to treat our ills.
#11
The Wuhan SARS lab…it’s just too much coincidence.
#12
I’m sure Oswald acted alone and killed Kennedy. There was no conspiracy. But I think it’s possible that after the assassination, Hoover had evidence destroyed because he realized the FBI had failed to put the pieces together and spot that Oswald was a threat.
#13
I believe the possibility that our life could be a simulation. Not a full believer, but I believe it’s a possibility. Maybe that’s why everything is messed up. A simulation of the worst possible world scenario.
#14
Marilyn Monroe was murder was orchestrated by the Kennedy’s
#15
I don’t strongly believe this, but sometimes I wonder about if COVID was made in a lab. Just the fact that it’s so contagious, that it affects so many areas of the body (not just the lungs but the brain as well), makes me feel like it was a biological weapon that escaped before it was ready (hence it’s not lethal enough) and before they had made a better way to control it.
#16
Big Brother IS listening. I did not search Rhinoceros!! Yet there it is all over my internet!!
#17
The the dead internet theory
#18
that whatever my relatives say, music, money and friendship is better than the adult thing that lovers do in private
#19
Not sure if this a conspiracy theory but that computer chips are backwards engineered extraterrestrial technology. I can see the progression from vacuum tubes to solid state technology but there seems a few missing steps to printed silicon semiconductors. I understand the process involved in their manufacture and how they work, but the jump from actual transistors and capacitors to the miniaturization and dense packing of the modern equivalent of the solid state components is pretty amazing and in many ways much like explaining evolution by skipping some critical steps in the middle.
#20
I actually think that the pyramids were not built by humans, because the speed of light is 299,792,458 meters a second, and guess what… the pyramids coordinates are 29.979248. The pyramids were built around 1500 BC to 2700 BC but the speed of light was only discovered in 1676. *mic drop*
#21
Reverse-engineering of electronics technology from alien spacecraft. e.g. The crash debris that was allegedly an alien craft was found near Roswell, New Mexico on July 2, 1947. The first transistor was demonstrated just a few months later on December 23, 1947. Interesting coincidence of timing, wasn’t it?
