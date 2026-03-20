Chris Wedge: Bio And Career Highlights

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Chris Wedge: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chris Wedge

March 20, 1957

Binghamton, New York, US

69 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Chris Wedge?

John Christian Wedge is an American filmmaker whose innovative spirit shaped modern computer animation. His keen eye for character and storytelling consistently draws audiences to fantastical worlds.

He first broke through with the short film Bunny, earning an Academy Award in 1998. This critical success cemented his reputation before directing the global hit Ice Age.

Early Life and Education

By age twelve, John Christian Wedge was captivated by animation, a fascination that began after watching a television special. This early interest set his future career path into motion.

He later graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School and pursued a BFA in Film at the State University of New York at Purchase. Wedge then earned an MA in computer graphics and art education at Ohio State University.

Notable Relationships

A string of enduring personal connections has marked John Christian Wedge’s life, primarily centered on his long-term marriage. He has maintained a private and stable family life away from the public eye.

He is married to Jeanne Markel, and they reside in Katonah, New York. Wedge shares two children, Sarah and Jack, with his wife.

Career Highlights

John Christian Wedge’s directorial career began with the acclaimed short film Bunny, which secured an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. He then helmed Blue Sky Studios’ first feature, Ice Age, a global box office success.

Beyond directing, Wedge co-founded Blue Sky Studios, an influential animation house responsible for numerous animated hits. He also famously voiced the beloved character Scrat throughout the Ice Age franchise.

Signature Quote

“My personal credo is to make movies that are entertaining and have some kind of heart to them. I really look for that in everything I do.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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