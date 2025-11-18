Hey Pandas, Why Do We Often Feel Unhappy?

Everyone has their own desires, and when they are not fulfilled, it’s easy to feel resentment. Instead of lamenting what we lack, we should consider what we already have.
#1
I believe many people are unhappy simply because they choose to focus on the things going wrong in their lives instead of the things that are going right. Yes, I know everyone has problems, but it’s a rare individual who can’t find good things to balance them out.
One of my favorite quotes is a line in the Ray Wylie Hubbard song, “Mother Blues”: “On the days when I keep my gratitude higher than my expectations, well, I have really good days.”
#2
Expectations, always too high.
#3
The amount of blatant and ignorant hate pointed towards people for things they can’t control, such as the color of their skin, or whether they love a man or a woman. I wish these things were as natural and accepted as breathing air.
As someone who is bi, I’m terrified of coming out to my parents and friends in case they harbor some sort of dislike.
#4
Right now so much if life seems focused on survival. Working too many hours just to get by, rushing all the time, none stop hustle, meaning there isn’t much time or energy for the things that make us happy like social connections, con ectoons and nature, exercise etc.
#5
We seem to spend our lives being controlled by factors beyond our grasp.
#6
Because being happy 100% of the time is not realistic. We have to go through periods of difficulty. We have to have periods of boredom. We need the gravity of responsibility. We need missions and challenges. To be happy all the time, we would have to remove ourselves from the world, stop growing as human beings, and dedicate ourselves to self-indulgence. I consider myself a happy person, but I don’t feel 100% happy all of the time. I’ve accepted that life is more complicated and nuanced than that.
#7
Cause Boredpanda hasn’t posted enough animal content this week! ;)
#8
I get unhappy when I have to deal with fools.
#9
Brain chemistry.
#10
Late stage capitalism
#11
Happy and unhappy are two sides of the same coin. You can’t have one without the other. Therefore, we feel unhappy so that we can feel happy.
#12
Because society is about ten seconds away from imploding!
#13
Where to begin! Worsening effects of climate change, and politicians ignoring this crisis because they’re in the pockets of Big Business. Creeping fascism. Loss of privacy. Working more and harder for less. Wars. Hate.
OK, that felt good getting a lot of negativity out of me.
#14
Grass is greener syndrome. Before social media, we might have looked over our neighbors fence and been like, ooh they have this and that, but now social media has become that fence, and these impossible standards of lifestyle, beauty, family are no longer just limited to the next door neighbor. We see it every time we open our phones. No wonder we are unhappy when we see the false expectations placed upon us as a society.
#15
Unfulfilled expectations. Everything you pinned your hopes on is a lie.
#16
Because we are constantly being bombarded by messages telling us we’re not good enough and not rich enough and not lovable enough, and that all these problems can be solved if you just BUY MY STUFF!!! It’s not just about late-stage capitalism; it’s about the idea that happiness comes from consumption.
#17
You know the grass, and how green it is? Now, if your grass is the colour of straw, ashes or doesn’t exist, yes, you get to complain, of course, and then you have to start watering it. And watch it grow. Really, spend some time to watch it grow. Look at the tiny animals crawling up it and listen to the birds sing and find out what it is you want to do, instead of what you think other people think you have to do.
#18
Because it’s natural, and it’s okay. Many people strive for a life that brings them infinite and unconditional happiness. I hate to say it, but that will never happen. It’s because we feel upset and unhappy that we’re able to see and appreciate the good in our lives. Nevertheless, people still struggle to recognize those happy moments. To those people I say this: appreciate the little things. You don’t have to have $1,000,000 donated to your name or the coolest car or the biggest house to feel content. Go through your day thinking “Man, I had a really good sleep”, or “Dude, this burger tastes amazing”, or even “Boy, that sun feels great”. Do that, and I guarantee you, you will feel happier and more content with your life.
