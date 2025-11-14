There’s Always A Beginning: A Flashback Of My 80s Self

The end of the 80s, Russia: gypsies walked with bags in which lied Donald Duck chewing gum, among others. It was great luck to take a few cents from my parents and buy one for myself. In each chewing gum, there were inserts with short stories of cartoon characters. We collected them, exchanged, or played with them. I painted my childhood heroes who were depicted there. But then I forgot about them for almost thirty years. I recently found my old album and decided to plunge into my childhood. And this is what it has led me to.
Arm
Me and my friends
funny stories 1
funny stories 2
funny stories 3
joker
