Teacher Spends 70 Hours Turning Boring Classroom Into Hogwarts, Makes Us Believe Magic Truly Exists

If your Hogwarts acceptance letter is still lost in the mail, go for the next best thing and transfer to Evergreen Middle School in Hillsboro, Oregon, where a seventh and eighth-grade teacher has transformed his classroom into a Harry Potter-themed wonderland – complete with Sorting Hat.
“As a kid I remember my biggest dream was to go to Hogwarts someday, but I knew that I could never truly go there,” Kyle Hubler told the Huffington Post. “When I became a teacher… I realized that I had the power to make my childhood wish come true.” After a mammoth 70 hours of work spread out over 5 weeks, the creative educator worked some serious magic on his space, seeing his opportunity after finding out that he would be moving classrooms for the new school year.
A long-term Harry Potter fan himself, Hubler incorporated his own collection of merchandise into the room and paid for the rest of the supplies out of his own pocket, since the series holds a very special place in his heart. “I love Harry Potter because of the impact it had on me as a kid. Being a kid can be tough sometimes… and reading the books was a way to escape that and feel like I did belong.”
