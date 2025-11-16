“What Is The Weirdest Rule You Had To Follow While A Guest At Someone’s House?” (40 Answers)

Visiting a friend as a child could be a mixed bag, on the one hand, you get to hang out with your pals, on the other hand, you might have to deal with their strange family. Sure, as a kid, many things seem strange the first time you encounter them, but some might be so unusual that you still remember them into adulthood.
One internet user wanted to hear others’ stories about unusual or downright weird house rules they encountered when visiting someone. So get comfortable, hopefully in the safety of your own home, and be sure to upvote your favorites and share any other unusual rules you may have encountered out there.
#1
I always thought my family were the weird ones when I was a kid. In our house, it was always the land of “do as you please”. We did our own dishes, laundry, cleaning, maintenance, sewing, medical care, etc. My parents were busy farming or going to grad school so they didn’t have time for parenting.
Everyone else’s house had bizarre strict rules. No mixing ketchup and mustard! Two feet on the ground at all times! No humming! Plates must be rinsed with tepid water only, hot or cold will kill baby Jesus! Bed making rules that were military. Monitored usage of soap (too little or too much was punished).
These are amalgams of a variety of friends parents. Who the hell has time to be so concerned about such minor things? I’ve got two kids 11 and 10. As far as I’m concerned, if they’re not dead by bedtime, I’m doing pretty good. Just because I like dishes to be put away in a certain manner, isn’t a reason to send a kid to bed without supper at 4 O’Clock. My hangups shouldn’t be forced upon them.

#2
I went round my new friends house for dinner one night and then the plan was to go and see Return of the King at the cinema.
Ate food, chatting to him and his family, everything was normal.
Then the time came to go to the cinema.
And his family said to me “would you mind taking Gandalf?”
“….. uhh what?”
Turns out they had a 6 foot cardboard cut out of Gandalf upstairs and they had taken him to the first two LOTR movies and it had become a tradition. So I go upstairs, find the massive cardboard cutout, struggle to drag him down the stairs, at this point the family are in the car waiting for me. I mutter to myself thinking how the hell is this gonna fit in the car. I drag Gandalf to the car and open the door and they’re all laughing their asses off at me.
There was no tradition. They were just teasing me.

#3
Repost from a previous comment I made.
They had a Cuckoo clock they called the “Prayer clock”. The clock had the 12 disciples for the numbers on dial, I never knew what came out of the clock on the hour (probably Jesus). But every single hour that clock would go off. My friends mother would round up all the kids and make us write thank you prayers and place them in the “Prayer jar”. We had to write down thank you notes to Jesus for everything we did in the last hour, then place them in the jar. If we were playing with LEGOS, and had a snack I would have to write down “Thank you Jesus, for letting me play LEGOS and eating string cheese”. His mom would read them and usually would have us edit them, with changes like “you had apple juice too, you don’t think Jesus would be sad if you didn’t thank him for the apple juice as well?”
Yeah that was the weirdest rule at a guests house ever for me.

#4
No beverages with or before dinner. Everyone had to have cleared their plates before any beverage was served.
Salty dry food served with no water is bloody torture when you are a kid.

#5
Not weirdest, but scariest; do NOT speak to the man of the house. Ever. If you did, the man would ignore you. The family would pay the price afterwards.

#6
When I was about 10, I ate dinner at a friend’s house. She gulped her milk at the table. As a punishment, she had to finish her dinner in the bath tub. I was left alone at the dinner table with her parents scared to take a sip of my drink. So the rule was, no gulping milk. She had a ton of horrible rules. I didn’t go over there often.

#7
Having to have a bath in the tepid soiled bath water of my cousins. Auntie ran ONE bath and the four kids all used it from oldest to youngest, then ME. Always flatly refused the offer of a bath after that, I collected more gack from that bath than I washed off.

#8
I went to one of my friends house for dinner in elementary school. They were serving spaghetti and everyone had to take of their shirt. To include the Mom and teenage daughter. It was pretty awkward. The Dad and us boys were bare chested and the Mom and teenage daughter were in their bras.

#9
When I was a teenager, I had a boyfriend whose family didn’t allow you to speak to their dog. If you did, they’d lock him in a tiny cage in the kitchen and put a sheet over it because he’d “get too excited.” All he did was sit next to you looking for a pat on the head.

#10
I had a friend in high school whose parents had an all-white living room that they kept immaculately clean. They even kept plastic covers over the couch and chairs as if it were 1960. Anyway, their stairs were literally two steps from the entry hall but those two steps were through the living room which *nobody* was allowed to walk in except my friend’s parents and their adult guests. So to get upstairs to her room we had to circle through her entire house to come around to the stairs from the other side. Her stepdad was a violent man so they were all too afraid to dare challenge the rule.
It wasn’t terribly inconvenient but it was weird, especially when her mom was watching TV and we had to walk past her and that meant we had to stop for an awkward chat. Really that was the worst of it.

#11
I stayed the night at a friends house once and her parents had a rule that you could only have three meals a day; breakfast, lunch dinner. They did not allow their kids, or others staying at their house, to have any snacks. I was 8 or 9 at the time and I remember it was around 3 or 4 pm and dinner wasn’t going to be till 6 or 7 pm so I asked my friend if we could have a snack and her mom freaked out and started lecturing me how snacks are horrible and never allowed and that I’d have to wait till dinner. Super weird rule. I never went there again.

#12
My aunt had decorative hand towels in the bathroom arranged in a way to make make Martha Stewart jealous. After washing my hands I tried to use them and got stabbed by pins. She booby trapped them so nobody would ever attempt to use them twice and mess up her towels. I have no idea how they dried their hands.

#13
No farting, she thought it was a disgusting act.
I remember once I snuck a fart whilst at his home, his mum asked who had done it, I categorically denied it and she marched him to the toilet and told him not to come out until he had s**t… I still feel guilty about that.

#14
We were maybe 7 or 8 and not allowed to talk about the Disney show “That’s so Raven” because “psychics are on the same side as the devil”. We still watched it because my friend had leukemia and we only had access to so many box sets of 7th heaven. That’s so Raven was our favorite “guilty pleasure” until we discovered VH1 and “Flavor of Love” and other devilish shows. We got reeeeeally good at changing channels before her mom came in.

#15
For some reason my one friend’s dog is absolutely traumatized by the iPhone text message ding sound. The dog will run upstairs, hide, and tremble and shake with fear for almost a half hour if someone gets a text. So we all have to put our phones on silent or change the tone sound. Makes me sad how afraid that dog is.

#16
I know a lot of families do this but I find it really weird. Not being able to leave until you’ve eaten everything, and having to eat things you don’t like.
I remember my uncle trying yo force me to eat salad, and saying I had to eat it all or couldn’t leave the table. He threatened to tell my mom. I refused go eat it (No thanks) and my mom was super pissed off. At him. Because if you don’t like something you shouldn’t be forced to eat it, and if you’re full you shouldn’t be forced to eat more.

#17
Stoner friend I met in my neighborhood and used to buy weed from had a couple parakeets, a grow room full of plants, and absolutely zero sense of personal hygiene. First time I came over to pick up weed, he tells me to take off my shoes.
Ok, sure. Socks it is…
I walk in and the entire living room carpet is absolutely covered in a layer of bird seed and bird s**t, parakeets just flying all around the place, screeching. I really needed that weed, so I just pretended like nothing was wrong… After that, I insisted we meet elsewhere.
Not an unusual rule in any other context, but maybe let your guests wear shoes if your entire apartment is a dank, bird s**t encrusted hell hole, mmkay?

#18
We had to go to bed at 6:45 on a Friday :(. It was still light outside and we could see kids playing at the park across the street. Never spent the night again.
Also she killed my sea monkeys and set my pet turtle free in the forest. So f**k that b***h.

#19
When we’d go to play cards at the neighbor’s, we had to leave our Verizon cellphones outside the house, cuz she got headaches, coughing fits from the emanations(?). Yet, her and her spouse would whip out their Iphones to look up stuff on the internet, take calls, etc. right in front of us, as we played. Apparently Iphones and AT&T emanations are ok, but not Verizon’s. Damn Verizon, I knew they were up to something!

#20
I was in junior high school and our history teacher assigned a project that had to be done in groups and I was assigned to be with a girl who always came off as a little odd. We start talking about the project and she asks me about coming to her house one day to work on it. I tell her that’s cool with me and she says, “Before you come over though, you need to know there are rules at my house.”
Some of the rules were…NOBODY was allowed to wear black of any kind…her parents required you to show them your ID when you came in…you had to pray with them upon arriving and leaving…and we had to work in the living room so her mother could watch us.
We just ended up doing the work in the library.

#21
While sleeping over at one friend’s house we HAD to sleep in the living room. When I woke up her whole family was fully dressed and sitting on the sofa, just sitting there, no TV on, basically waiting for us to wake up. It was the weirdest thing and I never slept over ever again. I did not like having her old dad’s face watching me when I woke up.

#22
My friend keeps separate cups in his house for anyone he suspects eats a*s
I have my own cup

#23
My best friend’s mom had a rule that we were not allowed to talk about Fantasy writing. Because she was worried that my friend would become interested in the occult and ‘fall away’. Which happened anyways because by neurotically forbidding the thing Sandra became interested in that thing.

#24
We had to pray the Rosary at 3:00, no matter what…anyone who is Catholic can tell you how much time that takes up. Bonus points if you had to do it and aren’t even Catholic..

#25
My Aunt has a rule that we could only take baths, no showers, and no more than two inches of water in the tub. My cousin and I had to bathe together until finally my parents intervened when I was 10 and offered to give them $ so I could enjoy my two inches of water alone. I get being frugal, but geez! I hated staying there.

#26
Couldn’t sleep in the same bed as my SO while we were guests at my cousins place for the weekend because her and I were not married.
SO and I were both 34 and had been living together for about 4 years.

#27
My grandpa has never let anyone say the words “butt” or “bum” or even “tuchus” in his home. They were too crass for his delicate ears. If you absolutely had to refer to the bubbly region on the bottom of your back, you had to call it your “seater” or face the consequences. It made my 6 year old self giggle like an idiot when I overheard my mom talking about cedar wood.

#28
Sort of the opposite, actually.
When I was younger, my aunt came over to my house for Christmas dinner with her two children. After we finished eating and opening gifts, she announced to her children, myself, and my sister that we all had to be in bed by 7 and would wake up at 6 at the latest before going to church as a group.
Now, mind you, this was in my house. I had my own schedule to follow, but just because she wanted her precious children to leave her and her wine headache alone, she started micromanaging us.
Also, she wouldn’t let us eat sugary cereal.

#29
I went to a birthday party for Jesus at a friend’s house one Christmas, complete with a cake that said, “Happy Birthday, Jesus!” We watched very religious Christmas movies and went caroling in our pajamas. It was very fun, but I can only imagine what every other Christian holiday was like in their house.

#30
One friend’s mother always immediately demanded to witness me calling my own mother, to say where I was. At age 8? Sensible. At age 17 when I worked full time? OTT.

#31
Stayed over my best friends house at the time when I was maybe 8 years old? All spinach diet. The family was insanely healthy anyway but literally boiled spinach for breakfast, lunch and dinner. That didn’t last longer than 2 weeks thank gosh.

#32
My grandparents have always had a cat. All well and good, cats are nice and I have nothing against them. The problem was that the cat that they had when me and my siblings were young was a rescue cat and super shy. Apparently the logical solution to this was that we had to spend chunks of time being as quiet as possible so as not to disturb it. We were even given homemade ‘medals’ one at least one occasion for being particularly quiet around the house. As a child, this was pretty torturous a lot of the time, but I never really realised how strange it was until later.
My grandparents are great in general, just a little weird about their cats.

#33
I suppose it isn’t too weird in and of itself but an old friend of mine invited me to her new apartment in order to cook dinner for me. When I showed up she told me that the rule was that whoever doesn’t cook has to do the dishes and was that okay?
I said yes though I thought it was a little bit rude. The way I was raised was that as a guest, you must always offer to help with dishes or just jump in and help. But as a host you never *ever* ask. But oh well, my friend was probably raised with slightly different values.
Anyway, I start scrubbing after our meal and then my friend’a two roommates who had both made their own meals threw their dishes in the sink too. I gave the girl roommate a significant look and she responded “Oh, all Sam’s guests do dishes in this house. It’s our rule.”
My friend also had to ask her two roommates for permission to invite friends over. She had to give at least a day’s notice and they couldn’t be there after ten o’clock.

#34
I was staying with a friend and his family for a while in their home. It was a 5 bedroom house and each bed room had a bathroom in it, great, right? Wrong. The only bathroom that was allowed to be used was the bathroom inside of the master bedroom (his mothers bedroom) and she would proceed to get angry and scream any time someone needed to use it. There were 7 people in the home at the time.
She also had benches around the house but they weren’t allowed to be sat on. Bench: 1.
a long seat for several people, typically made of wood or stone.
I still hear that woman screaming like she’s being Indian burned by 40 full grown men when I think about sitting on a bench.
#35
HAD to have milk with dinner. I told them I didn’t want any and they said you need to say “I don’t care for any milk” .. They still gave me milk anyway with a bunch of ice cubes in it. They were not allowed to have water with dinner.. Like why?

#36
When I was younger (8 or 9) I stayed the night at a church friend`s house overnight for the first time. The family was middle class and never had problems with money, but told me to save water and money they showered in pairs. I thought they were joking at first, but later that night I showered (incredibly close) to my good friend. Didn’t question it just did what I was told. Not too weird, but I thought i would share.

#37
This is back when I was in year 8 at school, so I would have been 12 going on 13 – I had a sleepover at a friends house and we wanted to go to the shops to buy some sweets, and the girls mum made me phone my mum to ask for permission to cross the road. My mum was as confused as I was.

#38
We couldn’t talk about feces in their home. Everything else like sex, semen, whatever was fine, but poop is not.

#39
At my friend’s house as a kid about 8years old they had two toilets one upstairs one downstairs up stairs was for number 1s and downstairs for number 2s with no explanation why rather Strange rule if you ask me.

#40
Not just at their house, but even if we went out to eat.
You were allowed only one glass of tea or Coke a day. If you drank said tea or Coke with your breakfast or lunch, you could only drink water the rest of the day.
If I went out to eat with them, his mom would always say, “four ice waters”. His mom or stepdad paid for their meals; I had to pay for mine separately. I’d also order a sweet tea, which would often p**s my friend off. She’d insist I drink the water after the tea before we left.

